Fort Mill, SC

golaurens.com

Red Devils ranked No. 6 in 3A preseason football poll

The Clinton Red Devils are ranked No. 6 in the SC Prep Media 3A preseason football poll released on Monday. Clinton opens the 2022 season on Friday night at home against Batesburg-Leesville. The Panthers are coached by former Laurens head coach Greg Lawson. S.C. Prep Media 5A Preseason Football Poll.
CLINTON, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Jordan’s High School Preseason Observations

Guess what? No, not that. We made it! School is starting and we have made it through that odd time of year those of us in the radio business call “Talking Season”. We have broken down every college football roster and schedule we can. We have previewed every high school football team in our area. It is officially Week Zero, and in the spirit of the occasion, let’s utter the ever-eloquent words of our own Tyler Shugart.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Fort Mill, SC
Clinton, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Fort Mill, SC
laurenscountysports.com

Clinton High varsity football roster

2 Justin Copeland WR-DB Sr. 4 Keividrick Richardson WR-DB Sr. 5 Kadon Crawford TE-DE Jr. 7 Taliek Fuller WR-DB Sr. 8 Austin Johnson QB-DB Sr. 10 Christopher Young WR-DB Sr. 11 Wilson Wages WR-DB Jr. 12 Bryce Young QB-DB Jr. 14 Tyshuwan Richardson QB-DB So. 18 D.J. Clark RB-OLB So.
CLINTON, SC
cn2.com

New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
ROCK HILL, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Darlington; Dillon; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Lee; Marlboro; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 519 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD DARLINGTON DILLON FAIRFIELD KERSHAW LANCASTER LEE MARLBORO UNION YORK
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
#Night Sports#Sports Report#Previews#Friday Night Lights
WBTV

GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly to headline pre-race concert, driver Intros at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly is set to rock the America’s Home for Racing with a high-energy pre-race concert before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 9. The rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated race in the NASCAR Playoffs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Man Found Dead In McAlpine Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park. Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m. Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte. He told his family that...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
News19 WLTX

New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area

LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
LUGOFF, SC
WLTX.com

Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase through SC Highway 121

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say four suspects have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight. Whitmire Police were chasing the suspects who were in a stolen car from Union County on South Carolina Highway 121. The chase led to an area between...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
timesnewspapers.com

Creek Causes Flood Damage To Rock Hill Homes

Several Rock Hill residents have been left frustrated after three rounds of flash flooding that have taken out part of a retaining wall near their homes on Des Peres Avenue. A giant slab from the retaining wall broke off into the Warson Woods Creek, essentially eliminating the barrier between the floodwaters and residents’ homes. Clogged sewers exacerbated the problem.
ROCK HILL, SC

