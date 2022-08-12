Read full article on original website
Red Devils ranked No. 6 in 3A preseason football poll
The Clinton Red Devils are ranked No. 6 in the SC Prep Media 3A preseason football poll released on Monday. Clinton opens the 2022 season on Friday night at home against Batesburg-Leesville. The Panthers are coached by former Laurens head coach Greg Lawson. S.C. Prep Media 5A Preseason Football Poll.
Jordan’s High School Preseason Observations
Guess what? No, not that. We made it! School is starting and we have made it through that odd time of year those of us in the radio business call “Talking Season”. We have broken down every college football roster and schedule we can. We have previewed every high school football team in our area. It is officially Week Zero, and in the spirit of the occasion, let’s utter the ever-eloquent words of our own Tyler Shugart.
West Charlotte High School football coach reinstated, CMS confirms
CMS would not go into detail about Greiner’s suspension, other than he was being suspended with pay, elaborating that he was 'being investigated.'
CN2 Picture of The Day – College Students Welcome Children Back To School
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College students came out to Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Students to cheer them on as they welcome in the new school year. Rock Hill School Superintendent said they are grateful to see its partnership with Clinton College blossoming into something beautiful!
Clinton High varsity football roster
2 Justin Copeland WR-DB Sr. 4 Keividrick Richardson WR-DB Sr. 5 Kadon Crawford TE-DE Jr. 7 Taliek Fuller WR-DB Sr. 8 Austin Johnson QB-DB Sr. 10 Christopher Young WR-DB Sr. 11 Wilson Wages WR-DB Jr. 12 Bryce Young QB-DB Jr. 14 Tyshuwan Richardson QB-DB So. 18 D.J. Clark RB-OLB So.
New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cherokee, Chester, Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Fairfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cherokee; Chester; Chesterfield; Darlington; Dillon; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lancaster; Lee; Marlboro; Union; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 519 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SC . SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CHEROKEE CHESTER CHESTERFIELD DARLINGTON DILLON FAIRFIELD KERSHAW LANCASTER LEE MARLBORO UNION YORK
Businesses pull in revenue during American Legion World Series
SHELBY, N.C. — The American Legion World Series is in full swing in Shelby as baseball teams from across the country have been competing since last week. The series also brings in a lot of money to the city. A recent economic impact study conducted before the pandemic revealed...
GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly to headline pre-race concert, driver Intros at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly is set to rock the America’s Home for Racing with a high-energy pre-race concert before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 9. The rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated race in the NASCAR Playoffs.
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
Stolen U-Haul Pursuit: Suspect leads police on chase into South Carolina; gunshots fired
Police in South Carolina have arrested a man suspected of stealing a U-Haul after a chase that started in North Carolina, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. Joseph Houston is charged with failure to stop for blue light and grand larceny over $10,000. Mueller said the chase started in...
Missing Charlotte Man Found Dead In McAlpine Park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after finding a missing 48-year-old Charlotte man dead inside McAlpine Park. Matt Sullivan was reported missing on Friday, August 12th around 1:45 p.m. Police say he was last seen at McAlpine Park located on Monroe Road in Charlotte. He told his family that...
I-85 reopened near North Carolina state line
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — 7 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic cleared along I-85 in South Carolina. All lanes of I-85 South in North Carolina have reopened near Exit 2, Battleground Road, near Kings Mountain, following an earlier crash. Traffic in the area has returned to normal. 6 p.m. UPDATE:. Traffic was...
New homes, developments coming to Lugoff area
LUGOFF, S.C. — As more people call Kershaw County home, more apartments and homes are popping up also. According to the United States Census Bureau, from April 1st, 2020 to July 1st, 2021, over 700 people moved to the area,. Kershaw County Administrator Danny Templar says, "It seems like...
Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp in Spartanburg Co.
An exit ramp is closed after a truck overturned in Spartanburg County.
Student charged after loaded pistol found in backpack on 1st day of middle school in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An eighth-grade middle school student has been charged and detained after a pistol was found in his backpack on the first day of school. A nine mm semiautomatic pistol was found in the South Middle School student’s backpack following a tip. A round was not...
Lancaster School District Safety Protocols Pay Off On First Day Of Class
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students have returned to their desks in Lancaster County School District and while learning is at the front of their minds, school officials are focused on keeping the classrooms safe. Over the Summer several updates were made to the districts safety policies, including...
Woman says 1 in 600,000 chance SC lottery win changed her life
LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman in Lancaster County says a sizable lottery jackpot - the last one in this particular game - has been life-changing. The winner, who asked not to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she bought the Crossword Bonus Cash ticket at 93 Discount Beverage on Chesterfield Avenue in Lancaster.
Four arrested after stolen vehicle chase through SC Highway 121
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say four suspects have been arrested after a chase in a stolen vehicle overnight. Whitmire Police were chasing the suspects who were in a stolen car from Union County on South Carolina Highway 121. The chase led to an area between...
Creek Causes Flood Damage To Rock Hill Homes
Several Rock Hill residents have been left frustrated after three rounds of flash flooding that have taken out part of a retaining wall near their homes on Des Peres Avenue. A giant slab from the retaining wall broke off into the Warson Woods Creek, essentially eliminating the barrier between the floodwaters and residents’ homes. Clogged sewers exacerbated the problem.
