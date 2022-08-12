Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools continues to face teacher shortage
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several Bay District Schools are still in need of teachers. District officials said there are 32 teacher positions that still need to be filled out of the district’s 43 schools. However, there is one school in the district that isn’t having to fill that...
WJHG-TV
Veterinarian shortage worsens in Bay County
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The nationwide veterinarian shortage is being felt Bay County, as a popular vet announced its immediate closure earlier this month. Vets Pets in Panama City Beach has closed its doors permanently, only allowing people to come and pick up patient records. But all those patients have to go somewhere.
WJHG-TV
Bay Co. residents continue to speak out against McKenzie Offloading Facility project in Southport
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The McKenzie offloading facility in Southport has been an ongoing problem for nearby residents. Those residents weren’t afraid to voice their concerns at Tuesday’s quasi-judicial hearing at the Bay County Commission meeting, which turned into a seven-hour debate. Multiple residents took to the microphone to speak out.
WJHG-TV
Holistic approach to child birth in this week’s Medical Monday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expectant moms have options on where to deliver like hospitals, birthing centers, or at home. But until now there wasn’t a birthing center nearby. “There’s never been a birth center here in Bay County or any of the surrounding counties right around us,” Katie...
WJHG-TV
Medical Birthing Center
Andre Bivins was convicted of first degree felony murder in the death of a local man. Bivins will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
mypanhandle.com
Residents of Callaway Heights feel ignored amidst continuing flood problems
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ever since Hurricane Michael, stormwater and flooding has been hard to manage for many areas, like East Callaway Heights. The community relies on drainage ditches to carry excess water to a nearby canal, but neighbors say those ditches are overgrown and instead of taking water away, it is bringing it to their doorstep.
Golf carts becoming major safety issue in Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton county deputies said golf carts are increasingly becoming a major safety issue. They’re pushing for a tougher county ordinance to prevent potential accidents. Golf carts are only allowed on roadways where the speed limit is 35 miles an hour, or less. But deputies said they’re always pulling over golf […]
Search warrant in corruption case is sealed after firestorm
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A controversial search warrant affidavit in an ongoing corruption case involving local elected officials is no longer available on the federal court’s website. It has been sealed again. The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini as examined corruption following Hurricane Michael. Federal prosecutors […]
WJHG-TV
Coffee Chat - Rewards for good grades
Andre Bivins sentenced to life in prison in connection to 2019 PCB murder.
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
Gulf County Scallop Season to open August 16th
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Whether preparing them fried, buttered or seared, scallop lovers can plan to hunt for and enjoy the shellfish fresh from the St. Joseph Bay starting August 16. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission set the 2022 Bay Scallop Season to remain open through September 24, and Florida Saltwater Fishing Licenses […]
WJHG-TV
Opening arguments begin for Genene Hall trial in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The first official day of the trial of Genene Hall, a former Jackson County Tax Collectors Office employee, took place Tuesday. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of Forgery. Both the State Attorney,...
WJHG-TV
FBI works with local agencies in nationwide human trafficking sting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Seven potential human trafficking victims, including an adolescent, have been located and are now getting help after a nationwide FBI investigation. According to a news release, The FBI Jacksonville Division, along with state and local agencies, have been working on “Operation Cross Country XII” to...
Northwest Florida women fighting against U.S. Rep. Matthew Gaetz
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A group of women are gaining a following on Facebook after painting the Graffiti Bridge pink to show their combined opposition to U.S. Representative Matthew Gaetz. The Facebook group, Women against Matt Gaetz has gathered a following of 10,000 in just a few days. Samantha Herring, one of the group’s […]
Local man facing death penalty speaks from jail
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man facing the death penalty is once again proclaiming his innocence. Michael Hunt is accused of shooting three people and killing a fourth at an Allen Avenue home in April of 2019. Hunt said he now has documentation of conversations between police and witnesses. He claimed all […]
WJHG-TV
Nine jurors selected in Genene Hall trial
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nine Jackson County residents were chosen Monday to sit on the jury in the trial of Genene Hall. Hall is being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, organized scheme to defraud and forgery. Hall is a former employee of the Jackson County Tax Collectors Office,...
Charges coming for teens who threw party in Walton mansion
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WJHG-TV
Longtime educator and coach in Bay County, Leon Miller, has passed away
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a sad farewell to a longtime educator and coach for our area, and a man who won’t soon be forgotten by the thousands he touched in some way. Leon Miller passed away Monday at the age of 89. Leon was a graduate of Rosenwald High School who went on to play college hoops in Texas. After earning his degree he came back to Rosenwald and led that school’s basketball program for many years. He then moved on to what was then Gulf Coast Community College where he helped coach and served as the Coordinator of Minority Services. This some video we shot last summer when two of his players from the 64-65 Rosenwald team, David Lee Jones Sr. and Samuel Fitz, made their way to his house to present the coach with a special blanket dedicated to their team, and to him. Jones saying at that time “He was a mentor to us, like a father figure, a pillar in the community.” And he added simply, “He’s just a nice gentleman!”
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
Bay County says they stopped $7 million in Hurricane Michael overbilling
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The release of a search warrant that was part of the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Michael-related fraud created a stir this week. On Thursday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt called a news conference to deny allegations in the document. On Friday, Bay County leaders say they spotted irregularities in the debris collection […]
