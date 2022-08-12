PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s a sad farewell to a longtime educator and coach for our area, and a man who won’t soon be forgotten by the thousands he touched in some way. Leon Miller passed away Monday at the age of 89. Leon was a graduate of Rosenwald High School who went on to play college hoops in Texas. After earning his degree he came back to Rosenwald and led that school’s basketball program for many years. He then moved on to what was then Gulf Coast Community College where he helped coach and served as the Coordinator of Minority Services. This some video we shot last summer when two of his players from the 64-65 Rosenwald team, David Lee Jones Sr. and Samuel Fitz, made their way to his house to present the coach with a special blanket dedicated to their team, and to him. Jones saying at that time “He was a mentor to us, like a father figure, a pillar in the community.” And he added simply, “He’s just a nice gentleman!”

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO