Central Illinois Proud
How Bradley University is celebrating its 125th anniversary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 125 years in the making, Bradley University is celebrating a huge milestone this year. “For 125 years, we’ve been driving change in generations, we’re going to be driving change for 125 years in the future,” said Becky Mills, associate vice president of marketing and communications at the university.
hoiabc.com
India Fest makes comeback to Peoria Riverfront after two-year hiatus
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Following a two-year hiatus from the COVID-19 pandemic, India Fest is making its return to the Peoria Riverfront. Featuring Indian food, music, clothes and accessories, it’s a chance to celebrate Indian culture. The event is put on by the Indo-American Society of Peoria. Board members said the return of the festival isn’t the only reason it’s significant, it’s also the 75th anniversary of Indian independence.
1057thexrocks.com
Best Buddies Champion of the Year! Celebrates Inclusion in Central Illinois
October 7th at the Warehouse on State Street, celebrate inclusion in Central Illinois at the Best Buddies “Champion of the Year!” with The Yard Peoria. October 7th, don’t miss our cocktail hour entertainment Daniel and his partner Bunny! There will be food, beer, and wine PLUS an amazing auction! Items you can win include Microblading by Misty, a VIP Battle Bots experience in Las Vegas, amazing opportunities and food from local businesses, PLUS a $1000 gift card from Jones Bros Jewelers.
1470 WMBD
Landmark Recreation Center to be auctioned off
PEORIA, Ill. – A popular recreation facility is apparently going to be on the auction block. The Peoria Forest Hill Development Company says the Landmark Recreation Center is now listed for a “direct auction” — meaning, the property is now being marketed to targeted buyers on a national level.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Charter Coach finally filling buses
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Charter Coach Company leaders are thankful to finally see the number of passengers ramping back up. During the week of Aug. 8, the company had more than 5,000 passengers from Chicago to Urbana of students heading back to the University of Illinois. During the beginning stages of the pandemic, however, the company wasn’t having much luck with its mode of transportation.
Central Illinois Proud
CASA of the 10th holds Bags of Hope drive with community partners
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s a tough life for abused or neglected children in the foster care system. They are often removed from homes with very few belongings. Grifols is partnering with CASA of the 10th Judicial District to help ease that burden and help provide comfort with Bags of Hope.
Central Illinois Proud
$15 million awarded to develop IT talent pipeline at Central Illinois colleges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three Central Illinois colleges will see once-in-a-generation funding to develop the next generation of skilled IT workers. Illinois Central College (ICC), Bradley University and Eureka College collectively received $15 million through the U.S. Economic Development Administration Good Jobs Challenge Grant, a $500 million grant program funded by the American Rescue Plan, to develop the local information technology (IT) workforce through a talent pipeline management system.
Central Illinois Proud
McLean County Museum of History closed after staff contracts COVID
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Museum of History will be closed until further notice after at least three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The museum closed early Tuesday, a day on which they usually stay open late with free admission. This sudden change was due to...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man creating his own American Dream one haircut at a time
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bob Khoury started cutting hair when we was 12 years old. He would hone is skills as a barber for 20 years in his home country of Lebanon. Now he’s opening his 2nd full-service barber shop in Campus Town next to Bradley University. “I...
wcbu.org
Peoria family shares their story for National Minority Donor Awareness month
August is National Minority Donor Awareness month, an effort to highlight the need for more diversity among organ donors. According to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network, three out of every 10 people waiting for an organ donation in the U.S. are members of a minority group, while only three in 10 are registered organ, eye and tissue donors.
Central Illinois Proud
BN schools grapple with para-professional shortage
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Many students in the twin cities returning to school this week, with McLean County Unit 5 starting Wednesday and Bloomington District 87 starting Thursday. Both districts are anticipating a fairly regular school year, free of a lot of COVID-19 restrictions however both Unit 5 and...
hoiabc.com
St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
Central Illinois Proud
2022 Ledgestone Open comes to a close
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The largest disc golf event in the world came to a close on Sunday. Originally started in 2011 with only 105 players, Ledgestone has grown exponentially in the last 12 years. Now with more than 2,000 players and multiple sponsorships, the disc golf community is doing its part in helping out.
hoiabc.com
Mental health concerns might be on the rise in Peoria County
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Between the weekends of August 5, and August 12, three suicides or suicide attempts occurred in Peoria County. That number is in line with the typical amount of suicides in a given year, according to Peoria County Coroner Jaime Harwood and Sheriff Chris Watkins. They attribute sudden frequency to random chance.
hoiabc.com
‘Home away from home,’ Texas Tech students move in
The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas. The latest, up-to-date local news provided by the Heart of Illinois ABC News team, with updates on community issues in the Peoria and Bloomington-Normal areas.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Works to receive $3M for renovation project
ALTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public works will receive part of the $106 million allocated to by the state to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced the awarded grants Monday, as well...
Central Illinois Proud
Boot Camp: Richwoods Tackling the Idea of Major Improvement in 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A 1-8 football season is not typical at Richwoods. But that was the Knights record last fall. The good thing is that was last year and this is a brand new season. There are signs things will be better for the Knights. Head coach Jim...
1470 WMBD
Overheated hoverboard causes Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews responded just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to a home on N. Osage Court, near N. Trails Edge Drive, on reports of a fire in the basement. Assistant Fire Battalion Chief Kyle Field said first companies on-scene found heavy black smoke in the basement. The fire was put out in about 15 minutes.
