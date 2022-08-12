ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Divine Heart
4d ago

Oh he clearly knows someone that knows someone there is no way he didn’t know I find this very amusing to say the least

abc27.com

Harrisburg man pleads guilty in Camp Hill pool shooting

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has pleaded guilty after a shooting at the Camp Hill Borough Pool last summer. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of criminal attempt to commit homicide in connection to the June 28, 2021, shooting.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Middletown board gets an earful over response to accusations of hazing

A Middletown Area School District parent on Tuesday night emerged as the sole voice of outrage over the handling of a report of hazing by some members of the football team. During the regularly scheduled school board meeting, Casey Jones rose during the public comment period of the meeting to criticize the administration and board members for their response to the alleged incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Man injured in Harrisburg shooting: police

A man was injured in a shooting on Monday evening in Harrisburg, according to police. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Penn Street just prior to 11 p.m. and the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Florida man killed in I-81 crash

Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post

A Cumberland County woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post will have to pay that money back, a judge recently ordered. Karen Lentz, 58, of Newville, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a total of $433,389.87 in restitution for stealing the money while she served as manager of Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Lentz will also have to pay a $200 fine.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Missing York teens found

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
YORK, PA
WGAL

14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

'Just keep me alive for the wedding': Off-duty firefighter, nurse wife save neighbor's life

On Aug. 5, a Friday, Chris Favorin was working at home while watching his 6½-month-old granddaughter, Layne. When Layne’s father picked her up in the afternoon, at about 4:30 p.m. or so, he took a break from work – he does contract IT work for the federal government – and went downstairs to do his daily workout, a high-intensity interval routine, one minute on, one minute off.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

