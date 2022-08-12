Read full article on original website
Divine Heart
4d ago
Oh he clearly knows someone that knows someone there is no way he didn’t know I find this very amusing to say the least
Middletown superintendent confirms investigation into football team hazing
Middletown Area School District Superintendent Chelton Hunter acknowledged an ongoing investigation into the high school’s football team for “improper conduct” in a letter to parents on Monday. The investigation into hazing occurring within the football team was confirmed by Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo on Saturday.
abc27.com
Harrisburg man pleads guilty in Camp Hill pool shooting
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man has pleaded guilty after a shooting at the Camp Hill Borough Pool last summer. The Cumberland County District Attorney’s office says Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez pled guilty on Tuesday to one count of criminal attempt to commit homicide in connection to the June 28, 2021, shooting.
Harrisburg man pleads guilty to shooting six times at Cumberland County pool
A Harrisburg man pleaded guilty to one count of attempted homicide for a shooting that took place at the Camp Hill pool, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Edwin Ruben Sosa Jimenez’s conviction stems from the June 2021 shooting at Camp Hill’s Christian Seibert Memorial Park pool,...
Middletown board gets an earful over response to accusations of hazing
A Middletown Area School District parent on Tuesday night emerged as the sole voice of outrage over the handling of a report of hazing by some members of the football team. During the regularly scheduled school board meeting, Casey Jones rose during the public comment period of the meeting to criticize the administration and board members for their response to the alleged incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media.
Man injured in Harrisburg shooting: police
A man was injured in a shooting on Monday evening in Harrisburg, according to police. The shooting took place in the 2100 block of Penn Street just prior to 11 p.m. and the man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch.
Florida man killed in I-81 crash
Officials released some information on Tuesday related to a fatal tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday. A 56-year-old man from Florida was killed in the crash, according to Dauphin County officials. The cause of death was due to smoke inhalation and thermal burns, according to Brett Hambright. He said...
Driver, 75, pleads guilty in 2021 crash that killed school board member in Cumberland County
A 75-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving in a fatal crash last year that killed a member of the South Middletown School Board who was riding her bike with her husband. Patricia Fickett, of Boiling Springs, also pleaded guilty to a citation of failing to safely pass a...
Arrest made in connection to homicide of missing Lancaster County man
LANCASTER, Pa. — A man has been charged with the murder of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, which occurred on March 13 of this year, according to police. Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera II, 24, has been charged with criminal homicide, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Through an...
Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post
A Cumberland County woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post will have to pay that money back, a judge recently ordered. Karen Lentz, 58, of Newville, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a total of $433,389.87 in restitution for stealing the money while she served as manager of Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Lentz will also have to pay a $200 fine.
abc27.com
Man charged for York City homicide after body found in Lancaster County
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged in connection to a March homicide in York. Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera was charged with homicide for the death of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez on March 13, 2022, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers say Bermudez-Melendez was killed in York City and his...
abc27.com
Missing York teens found
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police have found three missing girls from York. Fifteen-year-old Madison Brackbill, 14-year-old Bryanna Brackbill, and 13-year-old Azialei Smith were all reported found late on Aug. 16. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!. M. Brackbill is five-foot...
WGAL
Police: Pennsylvania man drives into crowd, leaving 1 dead, then kills mother
Pennsylvania State Police say a man drove his car into a crowd Saturday evening in Columbia County, killing one and injuring 17, before returning home and killing his mother. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, allegedly told troopers he was upset about an argument with his mother, saw the crowd in Berwick and drove through it.
WGAL
14-year-old shot in Hall Manor in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 14-year-old was shot in the arm Sunday night in Hall Manor in Harrisburg. Police said the teenager was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip online.
Man charged in shooting death of central Pa. resident who’d been reported missing
A 24-year-old York man has been charged with homicide, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera was charged with homicide in the death of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez, a 31-year-old man, who was reported missing in March before his body was found in another county days later, according to police. “Through...
WGAL
Off-duty Cumberland County police officer charged in crash that killed man
An off-duty police officer is facing charges in an April crash that killed a man along Interstate 81. The Dauphin County district attorney said East Pennsboro Township police officer Keith Morris will face three summary offenses, including violations of careless driving resulting in death as well as the state's move over law.
Bicyclist killed following early morning crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — A bicyclist died following a crash with a vehicle in Lancaster County early Saturday, Aug. 13, according to police. Brian Kozera, 44, was wearing a bicycle helmet at the time of the incident, but succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash. The crash occurred on...
Harrisburg’s Amir Jones adds to his list of college offers
Amir Jones’ list of college offers doubled Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Harrisburg senior told PennLive that Dartmouth entered the mix for his services. He also claims an offer from UConn. The 6-foot-1, 185 pounder is a versatile athlete who...
Bullets shatter large picture window at Harrisburg restaurant in Midtown
UPDATE: Pastorante has created a GoFundMe to help pay for repairs. A Harrisburg restaurant still struggling to overcome the financial burden of COVID-19 is facing thousands of dollars in additional costs after the building’s front window was shot out last week.
echo-pilot.com
'Just keep me alive for the wedding': Off-duty firefighter, nurse wife save neighbor's life
On Aug. 5, a Friday, Chris Favorin was working at home while watching his 6½-month-old granddaughter, Layne. When Layne’s father picked her up in the afternoon, at about 4:30 p.m. or so, he took a break from work – he does contract IT work for the federal government – and went downstairs to do his daily workout, a high-intensity interval routine, one minute on, one minute off.
Pa. nurse placed on probation, fined for trying to pass off vaccination card she made
WILLIAMSPORT – A Juniata woman has been placed on a year’s probation and fined $1,000 for making a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The integrity of hospital records and employees is very important, U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle told Army R. Leister on Tuesday. The licensed...
