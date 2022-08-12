ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

mycbs4.com

Landlords ask for changes to the city's rental inspection program

Gainesville, FL — A group of landowners in Gainesville have come together to try to change the city's rental inspection program. "The city is trying to save the earth by asking these landlords to make certain changes to their properties," local attorney Jeff Childers said. Starting on Oct. 1,...
mycbs4.com

Marion County school bus involved in crash

Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, with two senior citizens, and a school bus, carrying two teenagers, crashed around 8:00 AM Tuesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a Jeep was travelling north on SW 20th Ave Road, and the bus was behind it. FHP says the Jeep "Was driven off...
mycbs4.com

Bat to school: UF works to relocate 500,000 bats

The University of Florida is home to the world's largest occupied bat houses, a trio of raised structures at the Field and Fork gardens across from Lake Alice on Museum Road. UF faces the ultimate campus move-in challenge: rehoming an estimated 500,000 bats. Verity Mathis works as UF's mammal collections manager. She tells CBS4 she's concerned about the bats relocating.
mycbs4.com

Bradford County Sheriff's Office mourns loss of 16-year-old

Bradford County — The Bradford County Sheriff's Office announced 16-year-old Laci Laycock passed away. The Sheriff's Office says Laycock was involved in their Explorer progam, reaching the rank of Sergeant. The Sheriff's Office says she died on August 6th at Shands. A family member wrote on Facebook she was...
mycbs4.com

ESHS alumni asks ACPS district to "add a piece of tradition" to band style

Tonight, the Alachua County Public School (ACPS) Board had a regularly scheduled meeting, but one topic that was not on the agenda became the focus. For about an hour parents of current students, alumni, and supporters gathered to protest outside the ACPS district office. Protesters say they want Eastside High School (ESHS) to bring back HBCU band style to their sets.
mycbs4.com

Gas prices predicted to drop more this week

Florida gas prices dropped another 14 cents per gallon last week, AAA reports, marking nine straight weeks of price drops. Gas now costs $1.24 less per gallon than it did in mid-June, according to AAA. Gas in Florida averages $3.65 per gallon, which is the lowest since early March, AAA...
mycbs4.com

Unranked Gators open the season versus two top 25 teams

The Associated Press releases its preseason Top 25 college football poll. The Gators will begin the year outside of the top 25 teams, as the SEC three teams ranked in the top six. UF plays four teams ranked this year. The Gators begin the year hosting seventh ranked Utah, and...
