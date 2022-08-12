Huntsville Police search for alleged wallet thief
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police are asking for the public’s help to find an alleged wallet thief.
According to a tweet by Huntsville Police , the person stole a wallet out of someone's purse at a local trampoline park near University Drive.
Police say the wallet contained several credit cards that were used by this person at a local business.
If you have any information related to this person's whereabouts, contact Huntsville Police investigators at 256-564-8078.
