Huntsville Police search for alleged wallet thief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police are asking for the public’s help to find an alleged wallet thief.

According to a tweet by Huntsville Police , the person stole a wallet out of someone’s purse at a local trampoline park near University Drive.

Police say the wallet contained several credit cards that were used by this person at a local business.



(Huntsville Police Department)

If you have any information related to this person’s whereabouts, contact Huntsville Police investigators at 256-564-8078.

