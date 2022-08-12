Read full article on original website
CN2 Picture of The Day – College Students Welcome Children Back To School
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College students came out to Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Students to cheer them on as they welcome in the new school year. Rock Hill School Superintendent said they are grateful to see its partnership with Clinton College blossoming into something beautiful!
As school returns, SC school districts manage staffing, facility needs
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The first week of classes in underway in South Carolina. With students returning to school, several local districts are facing challenges to meet staffing and facilities needs for their students. Rock Hill School District. In stark contrast to staffing demands of last fall, the Rock...
New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
Lancaster School District Safety Protocols Pay Off On First Day Of Class
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students have returned to their desks in Lancaster County School District and while learning is at the front of their minds, school officials are focused on keeping the classrooms safe. Over the Summer several updates were made to the districts safety policies, including...
12 Candidates Running to Fill Four School Board Seats in Fort Mill￼
Twelve candidates have filed to run for November’s election to fill four school board seats in Fort Mill, according to filings on the state election website. They include several parents, a retired teacher, a former school nurse, a local worship leader and a former professional basketball player. (See profiles below.)
Seniors arise for the sunrise
At the annual Rock Hill senior sunrise, the Class of 2023 students rejoices in their last few moments of summer before starting their final year in high school. “The sunrise was beautiful, and it was nice watching it with the people close to me,” senior Meg Kalagara said. Kalagara is excited to spend time with her friends in the upcoming school year and savor her last moments of high school.
DSS offering tuition assistance for students seeking social work degree
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students considering a career in social work could be eligible for tuition assistance. The Department of Social Services has partnered with Uof SC, South Carolina State University, and Winthrop University for the bachelors in social work scholars tuition assistance program. During the upcoming semester three students from...
Lancaster schools preparing for heavy traffic on first day of class
Students in Lancaster return to the classroom Monday. Here's what parents and their children can expect on the first day of school.
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
In a first for Charlotte Pride, a historically Black church hosts its annual interfaith service
For more than a decade, St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church has welcomed members of Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community. So when Pastor Clifford Matthews was asked to host this year’s interfaith service to kick off Charlotte Pride, his response was simple. “It’s about time,” he said. In doing...
West Charlotte High School football coach reinstated, CMS confirms
CMS would not go into detail about Greiner’s suspension, other than he was being suspended with pay, elaborating that he was 'being investigated.'
Officials: Gun found in student’s backpack on first day at Lancaster County school
LANCASTER, S.C. — A gun was found in an eighth-grade student’s backpack on the first day of school at South Middle School in Lancaster County, according to school officials. Deputies said another student saw a pistol and a loaded magazine in the student’s bag and reported it to...
Pistol found at a Lancaster County middle school
The incident happened at South Middle School; it was the first day of school.
Monroe, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Monroe. The Monroe High School soccer team will have a game with Piedmont High School on August 15, 2022, 14:30:00. The Monroe High School soccer team will have a game with Piedmont High School on August 15, 2022, 16:00:00.
8th grader brings loaded gun to school in Lancaster County
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office confirmed the student had a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol with a loaded magazine. A round was not chambered.
Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile. That’s the reason she says she became a waitress at the Western Steer restaurant in Newton. She’s been a fixture at the restaurant for 45 years. She’s aiming for 50. Ruthie will be 79 in October but she...
As first day of school approaches for CMS, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Before children head back to the classroom, there’s a checklist of things parents need to do. Outside of shopping for typical school supplies like paper and pencils, there are key documents about transportation, school lunch, and after-school programs parents need to submit right now for Charlotte-Mecklenburg students.
City Council approves controversial Chick-fil-A with drive-thru near Grier Heights
The Charlotte City Council voted 7-3 Monday to approve a rezoning to allow a Chick-fil-A with a drive-thru window on Wendover Road, near Grier Heights. The city’s advisory zoning committee had earlier voted 5-1 not to approve the proposal because members said the drive-thru window is incompatible with the city’s 2040 Plan, which aims to create a more walkable city.
An Apple Pageant like no other: A new Apple Queen is crowned and for the first time in the history of the pageant, two contestants tie for second runner up.
LINCOLNTON – It was a Lincoln County Apple Queen Scholarship Pageant that went down in history. More than $18,000 in scholarships was awarded and there was a tie for second runner up. This has never happened in the history of the pageant, according to Director Erica Miller. The new...
Boil water advisory issued in Fort Mill
FORT MILL, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A boil water advisory has been issued for the town of Fort Mill, officials announced Monday. Town officials gave another update Tuesday and said tests are expected by Wednesday and the advisory will be lifted if the water meets the requirements. The advisory is for residents east of […]
