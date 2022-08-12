Read full article on original website
WCNC
Yes, if you’re brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days last week to see if her organs could be donated. According to California law, Heche was legally dead, but her heart was still beating. This got many people wondering how other states view someone being legally dead if they're ruled brain dead by doctors.
cn2.com
New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
As school returns, SC school districts manage staffing, facility needs
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The first week of classes in underway in South Carolina. With students returning to school, several local districts are facing challenges to meet staffing and facilities needs for their students. Rock Hill School District. In stark contrast to staffing demands of last fall, the Rock...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – College Students Welcome Children Back To School
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College students came out to Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Students to cheer them on as they welcome in the new school year. Rock Hill School Superintendent said they are grateful to see its partnership with Clinton College blossoming into something beautiful!
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
qcitymetro.com
In a first for Charlotte Pride, a historically Black church hosts its annual interfaith service
For more than a decade, St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church has welcomed members of Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community. So when Pastor Clifford Matthews was asked to host this year’s interfaith service to kick off Charlotte Pride, his response was simple. “It’s about time,” he said. In doing...
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
NBC 29 News
American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
WCNC
The story behind Charlotte's historic Camp Greene
Long before Charlotte became a world-class city and financial center, it was known for cotton mills. That changed during World War I thanks to Camp Greene.
Charlotte Stories
NeuroStar Opening America’s First Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Training Facility in Uptown Charlotte
To celebrate this milestone, Neuronetics is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening on the afternoon of September 13th, with special appearance from NeuroStar patient advocate, U.S. Veteran Daniel Cooke. Daniel found relief from his debilitating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) using the FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment after trying multiple prescription medications and several suicide attempts. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel will share his story and how Terry Wise, co-founder of TMS of the Carolinas helped him find treatment for his MDD with NeuroStar, giving him hope and energy to help other Charlotte-area veterans in similar situations.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville restaurant is honored with award
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award. Crystal McIntosh, president of the local organization, made the special presentation on behalf of the club to Sean Stanley, manager of the Mooresville restaurant, which he noted has been open for five years. In giving the award, McIntosh said, “we proudly present this Proudly We Hail Award to dairiO for proudly displaying our American flag to the community.”
abccolumbia.com
DSS offering tuition assistance for students seeking social work degree
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students considering a career in social work could be eligible for tuition assistance. The Department of Social Services has partnered with Uof SC, South Carolina State University, and Winthrop University for the bachelors in social work scholars tuition assistance program. During the upcoming semester three students from...
FOX Carolina
Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
WBTV
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The damages awarded to a former Novant Health executive after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired because he’s a white man were reduced by millions of dollars, while more than $3 million in front and back pay was granted. In October...
kiss951.com
Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina
According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
fox46.com
South End Light Rail safety is a growing concern
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it comes to getting from A to B, some will choose the path of least resistance. For Laura Millard, that’s driving to a grocery store just a couple hundred feet from her apartment complex in South End. “If I have to...
WCNC
Rock Hill hires hundreds of teachers for new school year
Thousands of students will return to the classroom in Rock Hill. The district made a huge push to hire more teachers over the summer.
