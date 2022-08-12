ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Yes, if you’re brain dead, you are considered legally dead in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead but remained on life support for a few days last week to see if her organs could be donated. According to California law, Heche was legally dead, but her heart was still beating. This got many people wondering how other states view someone being legally dead if they're ruled brain dead by doctors.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
ROCK HILL, SC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 10 Best North Carolina Haunted Houses (2022)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Exploring local hiking trails and waterfalls amid the chilly temperatures of fall in North Carolina is one way to give yourself goosebumps and make the hair on your arms stand up. But visiting...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Health
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Society
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Wild Birds Unlimited#Charity#Nothingpink#A Non Profit
NBC 29 News

American Airlines cutting flights out of Charlotte, impacting CHO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delays and cancellations are all too familiar words now in the travel world. Now, American Airlines is cutting more than 1000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLS). The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) uses the route to Charlotte quite a bit, and while there will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Charlotte Stories

NeuroStar Opening America’s First Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Training Facility in Uptown Charlotte

To celebrate this milestone, Neuronetics is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening on the afternoon of September 13th, with special appearance from NeuroStar patient advocate, U.S. Veteran Daniel Cooke. Daniel found relief from his debilitating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) using the FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment after trying multiple prescription medications and several suicide attempts. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel will share his story and how Terry Wise, co-founder of TMS of the Carolinas helped him find treatment for his MDD with NeuroStar, giving him hope and energy to help other Charlotte-area veterans in similar situations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville restaurant is honored with award

Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award. Crystal McIntosh, president of the local organization, made the special presentation on behalf of the club to Sean Stanley, manager of the Mooresville restaurant, which he noted has been open for five years. In giving the award, McIntosh said, “we proudly present this Proudly We Hail Award to dairiO for proudly displaying our American flag to the community.”
MOORESVILLE, NC
abccolumbia.com

DSS offering tuition assistance for students seeking social work degree

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Students considering a career in social work could be eligible for tuition assistance. The Department of Social Services has partnered with Uof SC, South Carolina State University, and Winthrop University for the bachelors in social work scholars tuition assistance program. During the upcoming semester three students from...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury in Tennessee on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy, including several people from the Upstate of South Carolina. Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced the indictments...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

Best Companies Price Gouging In North Carolina

According to online sources 19 Walmart stores, 27 Dollar General’s six Family Dollar stores and two Target stores were fined for price gouging. On the list was four Advance Auto Parts, Pet Supplies Plus, and Compare Foods. Even Pet Smart was on the list. Price gouging in times of a crisis is against North Carolina law. The locations in Mecklenburg and Union, N.C. each had to pay $15,000 in fines to the state. Two of those Dollar General stores in Mecklenburg County were the worst offenders. If you were taken advantage of please contact Attorney General Josh Stein but first fill out this form. When filling out forms like this make sure the URL ends with GOV.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

South End Light Rail safety is a growing concern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it comes to getting from A to B, some will choose the path of least resistance. For Laura Millard, that’s driving to a grocery store just a couple hundred feet from her apartment complex in South End. “If I have to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy