Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
WSMV
TSA to host recruiting event for BNA, sign-on bonuses available
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday for those interested in working at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The recruiting event is being held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel, 777 McGavock Pike, to assist job seekers interested in applying...
WSMV
Predators to host gift cards for guns event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators Foundation has announced they will partner with the Metro Nashville Police Department and Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church to host Gift Cards for Guns. During the event, all unwanted guns can be brought to Greater Revelations Church on Aug. 20 and exchanged for...
WSMV
Garth Brooks partners with city of Nashville to reduce traffic on lower Broadway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has announced a new agreement between the city and Garth Brooks to bring new safety and traffic control measures to lower Broadway. A new Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) substation and a Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) traffic control room will be developed by Brooks at no cost to Metro taxpayers. These developments will aid both departments’ efforts to reduce traffic congestion and keep busy areas secure.
WSMV
National Black Business Month : Punches n’ Bunches talk’s footwork of staying ahead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - August is National Black Business month and one Black-owned boxing studio is hoping it’s making a different and setting the tone for other Black entrepreneurs who want to get into that side of the fitness industry. “Me personally, I don’t really have a lot of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSMV
Metro Waste Services removes contractor from routes after trash delays continue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Waste Services (MNWS) is taking trash routes away from their contractor, Platform Solutions, the company that recently acquired Red River, the city’s former contractor. The city does not believe that Platform Solutions has improved any of the trash pick-up delays. At times, not...
WSMV
Brides Across America provides free wedding dresses to first responders
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brides Across America has partnered with Wedding Belles in Clarksville to give away free wedding dresses to military, first responders, and COVID-19 healthcare workers. Starting today, eligible brides can visit Wedding Belles to receive their free wedding gown. The event will continue through Thursday. “This is...
WSMV
Developers come across possible pre-civil war remains in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wedgewood-Houston area is a place of major development. But crews said at one project, they found remains believed to be from the pre-civil war era. AJ Capital Partners built the Nashville Warehouse Co. They have also been working on what will be an apartment complex...
WSMV
Thieves steal thousands of dollars targeting mailboxes across Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials said thieves have been targeting mailboxes across Nashville and have taken thousands of dollars from people in the Crieve Hall neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service has been getting reports every single day about stolen mail, including checks, birthday cards and charity donations. Postal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
WSMV
Is Tennessee’s anti-camping law working? It depends on who you ask
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee’s anti-camping law has been in effect for more than a month and a half, so how is it being enforced? It depends on who you ask. Some homeless advocates said with the new law on the books, encampments are being targeted and displaced, so they are popping up in new places. Others told WSMV 4 that they feel their encampments have largely been left alone.
WSMV
Former Cancer Research Foundation Executive sentenced for embezzling over $3.7 million
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The former Executive Vice President of the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research was sentenced to four years in prison for embezzling over $3.7 million from the Foundation. United States Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said in addition to the four years in prison, 56-year-old Melissa Goodwin,...
WSMV
Pilgrimage Music Festival releases 2022 lineup
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County’s biggest music festival returns this year with another huge lineup of music and tickets go on sale this week. The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25. Tickets for the two-day event are available for purchase on the festival’s website.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Tomato Art Festival returns to East Nashville
The funeral service for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. Officials are searching for a man reported missing after jumping from a boat into Percy Priest Lake on Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning news update from WSMV4. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The search continues for a...
WSMV
Several Midstate schools forced to adjust to staffing shortages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools systems have begun their second full week of school and staffing shortages continue to be a setback in 2022. Right now, Sumner County schools are reporting 40 openings for bus drivers heading into the second week of school. With this shortage, the transportation department has...
WSMV
TN teacher expresses concern about what students are allowed to read at school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee teacher has gone viral on TikTok with a video about what books your student is allowed to read at school. The video centers around a new law that is creating controversy in the classroom. The Age-Appropriate Materials Act was passed by the General Assembly...
WSMV
Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, officers investigating
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters deer season is not open. This reminder from TWRA comes after a photo of a deer, illegally shot out of season by someone with a crossbow, circulated social media. A photo provided by the wildlife agency shows a deer still alive with a bolt lodged vertically through its head.
WSMV
Man arrested for watching women in bathroom at Franklin bowling alley
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police were called to a bowling alley restaurant for reports of a man who was watching women in the establishment’s bathroom. According to Franklin Police, witnesses reported a man peering over the bathroom stalls in the women’s restroom at King’s Bowl next to the Cool Springs Galleria. The victims in this case were 12 and 14-year-old girls and their mother.
WSMV
Large police presence in Nashville as officers negotiate with barricaded subject
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating reports of a barricaded subject in East Nashville Sunday night. MNPD told us no injuries had been reported at the scene in the 600 block of South 10th Street. No one is in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
WSMV
Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
WSMV
Several resolutions pass during Metro Council Meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the Metro Council Meeting passed several resolutions that will affect the masses in Nashville. Included in what was passed were Vision Zero and License Plate Readers. The Metro Council voted to approve the Vision Zero Action Plan to achieve zero traffic deaths and...
Comments / 0