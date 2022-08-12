ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres Star, Tests Positive For PEDs

By Nick Geddes
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 2022 MLB season is over — although it never really began.

The San Diego Padres shortstop violated the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy and has been suspended 80 games, per Jeff Passan of ESPN . Tatis Jr. is out for the remainder of this season and is ineligible for the postseason. The suspension will carry over into the 2023 season.

Tatis Jr., 23, hasn’t played this season, recovering from a wrist injury he suffered riding a motorcycle this past offseason. He was set to return soon, as he’s been rehabbing with Double-A San Antonio. That plan has gone up in smoke, just as San Diego’s has after they were the most active team at last week’s trade deadline.

The Padres notably acquired outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals for five prospects and first baseman Luke Voit. The plan was to roll out an October lineup consisting of Soto, Tatis Jr., and third baseman Manny Machado, which we will not see until next spring at the earliest.

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay,” the Padres said in a statement . “We fully support the Program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Continued Absence Hurts San Diego Padres’ Playoff Chances

Tatis Jr. is one of the game’s brightest and most marketable stars. He burst on the scene during the 2019 season, before breaking out in 2021. He paced the Senior Circuit with 42 home runs last season and drove in 97 runs. Tatis Jr. earned the first All-Star selection of his career and finished third in National League MVP voting. He’s in the second season of a 14-year, $340 million deal.

His continued absence will be felt, as it has through the first four months of the season. The Padres are 63-51, 16 games back of rival Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West. They’re clinging to a 1.0 game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the third and final Wild Card spot.

The post Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres Star, Tests Positive For PEDs appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Monday's Manager Firing News

Amid another losing season, the Texas Rangers have decided to shake up their clubhouse. Evan Grant of Dallas Morning News reported Monday that the Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward. The team later confirmed the dismissal in a statement posted on Twitter. Third base coach Tony Beasley will take over...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
ClutchPoints

Alex Rodriguez gets brutally honest on Fernando Tatis Jr PED debacle, Hall of Fame chances

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter made their first public appearances alongside one another since 2014 on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. Jeter and A-Rod had dealt with tension between one another throughout their careers. But the former New York Yankees’ legendary duo have seemingly moved past their differences. However, Rodriguez got brutally honest on the reason he isn’t in the MLB Hall of Fame… PEDs, via Talkin’ Baseball.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Fernando Tatis Jr’s Dad reveals the hidden truth behind PED suspension for Padres’ star

There weren’t many people who bought Fernando Tatis Jr’s excuse for using PEDs. Tatis Jr claimed it was a misunderstanding and that he did not take the banned substance on purpose. He said he was getting treatment for ringworm and made a mistake. Tatis Jr’s father, Fernando Tatis Sr, recently revealed the hidden truth behind the San Diego Padres shortstop’s debacle, per Hector Gomez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fernando Tatis#San Antonio#Baseball#Sports#Espn#The Washington Nationals
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Show’s Permanent Hosting Decision

Jeopardy! fans have now received word that both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been named permanent hosts of the game show. While some of them probably are happy that Jennings will be around, they might be a bit cool toward Bialik. There are some Ken fans who definitely wanted him to be the sole host. No one else. Then, there have been a few who wanted Bialik to hang on to the post by herself. Well, not everyone is going to be happy with this decision.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Fans React to Jenna Bush Hager’s Seemingly ‘Violating’ Misstep

Fans of the TODAY Show on NBC are speaking out over an incident between hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester. During a cooking segment, Bush Hager apparently got too close to Sylvester. He reportedly asked her to move away but she didn’t catch on right away. It looks like there might have been some personal boundary violations taking place on Bush Hager’s part. As you can tell from these comments, fans are not taking too kindly to what she did.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fed-Up Yellowstone National Park Bison Head-butts Car Full of Tourists

A Yellowstone National Park tourist caught an interesting moment with a bison on video recently. A few bison were hanging out by the side of a road in the park when one decided it didn’t like the look of one particular car. The car approached the group, slowing down possibly to get a good look at the animals or just give them room. But, the big bison didn’t like that, as it walked up and head-butted the front grille of the car.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

543K+
Followers
57K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy