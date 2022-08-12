Read full article on original website
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heat
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their roster
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las Vegas
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 Million
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in Henderson
8newsnow.com
Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
kmvt
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
‘I’m not a stabber, I shoot:’ Man faces attempted murder charge as victim fights for his life
A man who is on parole after a murder conviction in California now faces an attempted murder charge in Las Vegas after a parking lot confrontation early Saturday morning.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police dog involved in car chase crash in good condition
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The police dog involved in a head-on collision following a violent vehicle chase on Aug 11 has fully recovered, according to a tweet from Metro. Boris, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois was inside a police vehicle when it was struck head-on by a man fleeing police. Boris...
8newsnow.com
I-Team: Student injured at Las Vegas firearms training class
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was injured after the accidental discharge of a gun at a firearms training class, according to Metro Police. It happened Sunday night at Vegas CCW on Highland Drive near Sahara Avenue less than a mile from the Las Vegas Strip. A student accidentally...
Las Vegas police look for missing 53-year-old man, ask public to use caution
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 53-year-old man. Christopher Hughes was last seen Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. near Hualapai Way and Farm Road, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, and black Adidas shoes. He is described […]
Suspect in deadly DUI released from prison a day earlier
A woman who faces DUI and reckless driving charges after her unregistered BMW collided with another car Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip was released from prison the day before the crash. The driver of the other car was killed in the crash.
Las Vegas rideshare passenger shot, injured during central valley ride; suspect at large
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rideshare passenger was hospitalized after a shooting during her ride near the central Las Vegas valley Monday morning. Police said the passenger was being driven to the area of Decatur and Charleston boulevards at around 3:30 a.m. when a man got out of an SUV, walked up to the rideshare […]
L.A. Weekly
David Phillips Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Tropicana Avenue [Las Vegas, NV]
72-Year-Old Driver Arrested after Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision near Morris Street. Police responded to the scene around 11:11 a.m., near Morris Street on August 11th. According to reports, Phillips was driving an eastbound Hyundai Sonata when he struck a woman who was walking outside of a marked crosswalk on the highway. Upon impact, Phillips fled the scene.
8newsnow.com
Metro detectives searching for suspected shooter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of shooting someone multiple times. On Thursday, June 30, Metro officers responded to a shooting near 1400 East Charleston Boulevard, just east of the Arts District. Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
8newsnow.com
Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug. 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.
pvtimes.com
Armed man arrested at Pahrump bar after allegedly posing as undercover DEA agent
A man who allegedly posed as a Drug Enforcement Agency officer was taken into custody after reports of him displaying a handgun on the countertop of a local bar. According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the incident occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 13, when deputy Cory Buendicho was dispatched to the Hubb Bar located at 3720 W. Bell Vista for a person with a gun, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Elko Daily Free Press
Vegas man faces death penalty in boy’s body-in-freezer case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty at trial of a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer — where police found it when the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home.
Las Vegas man pleads guilty to distributing heroin
A Las Vegas resident pleaded guilty on Tuesday to possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official Nevada State Police reports state that an SUV collided with a firetruck on a call after running a red light. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said the incident took place when a Fire Department fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko County property searched in Utah missing man case
ELKO – Law enforcement from two states searched the Nevada property of a man who has been named as a suspect in the disappearance of a 19-year-old Utah man nearly 12 weeks ago. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office with the search warrant...
L.A. Weekly
Man Seriously Hurt in Pedestrian Crash on West Flamingo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 16, 2022) – A 21-year-old man sustained injuries in a pedestrian crash on West Flamingo Road Thursday evening. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m., just east of Arville Street on August 4th. Per initial reports, a pedestrian crossed out of a marked crosswalk and in...
50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines Dead In Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Las Vegas authorities state that a fatal motor vehicle accident took place on the Las Vegas Strip when one car collided with another. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines, was killed. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph, and the driver of the offending vehicle,...
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
Intersection closed after fire truck crash in southeast Las Vegas valley
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command is investigating a crash involving a fire truck that shut down a southeast Las Vegas intersection.
