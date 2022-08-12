A man who allegedly posed as a Drug Enforcement Agency officer was taken into custody after reports of him displaying a handgun on the countertop of a local bar. According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the incident occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 13, when deputy Cory Buendicho was dispatched to the Hubb Bar located at 3720 W. Bell Vista for a person with a gun, according to a sheriff’s office report.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO