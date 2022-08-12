ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
kmvt

6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police dog involved in car chase crash in good condition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The police dog involved in a head-on collision following a violent vehicle chase on Aug 11 has fully recovered, according to a tweet from Metro. Boris, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois was inside a police vehicle when it was struck head-on by a man fleeing police. Boris...
8newsnow.com

I-Team: Student injured at Las Vegas firearms training class

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was injured after the accidental discharge of a gun at a firearms training class, according to Metro Police. It happened Sunday night at Vegas CCW on Highland Drive near Sahara Avenue less than a mile from the Las Vegas Strip. A student accidentally...
8newsnow.com

Metro detectives searching for suspected shooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of shooting someone multiple times. On Thursday, June 30, Metro officers responded to a shooting near 1400 East Charleston Boulevard, just east of the Arts District. Upon arrival, officers found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
8newsnow.com

Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug. 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.
pvtimes.com

Armed man arrested at Pahrump bar after allegedly posing as undercover DEA agent

A man who allegedly posed as a Drug Enforcement Agency officer was taken into custody after reports of him displaying a handgun on the countertop of a local bar. According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, the incident occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 13, when deputy Cory Buendicho was dispatched to the Hubb Bar located at 3720 W. Bell Vista for a person with a gun, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Elko Daily Free Press

Vegas man faces death penalty in boy’s body-in-freezer case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty at trial of a Las Vegas man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer — where police found it when the boy’s sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home.
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko County property searched in Utah missing man case

ELKO – Law enforcement from two states searched the Nevada property of a man who has been named as a suspect in the disappearance of a 19-year-old Utah man nearly 12 weeks ago. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office with the search warrant...
