Derby, KS

KWCH.com

Election officials in Sedgwick, Johnson counties detail recount process

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the recount on the abortion amendment vote from the Aug. 2 Kansas primary underway or soon to begin in nine counties, Eyewitness News gained insight into how the process works. Specifically, we heard from election officials in the two largest counties among those involved in the recount: Johnson and Sedgwick counties. On Aug. 2, the amendment question failed; 59% “no” to 41% “yes.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

KDHE to hold public meeting on groundwater, soil contamination in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will hold a public meeting next month to discuss a plan addressing contamination in northeast Wichita. The site of contamination, identified as the 29th and Grove Site, is located along the northern part of a Union Pacific Railroad rail yard south of the K-96 Highway, between Highway I-135 and Grove Street.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of hitting several people and vehicles with an SUV in the parking lot of a south Wichita club has been arrested. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Beard was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday on four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Annual traffic enforcement campaign starts this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Drivers are advised that from August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and Hutchinson Police will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways. During "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose"...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

One killed in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Hutchinson’s 150th birthday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe Hutch is turning 150 this year!? It doesn’t look a day over 125! This morning we’re headed out to Hutch to get a look at how they’re celebrating the big 1-5-0, and letting you in on how you can help celebrate too! You can find more info at www.hutchrec.com/hutchinson150th.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Chaplain looks to support families impacted by tragedy at the scene

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local chaplain has the goal of providing compassion and care during events that can sometimes be the worst day of someone’s life. He’s looking to turn an ambulance into a Chaplain Response Vehicle. “Serve the community, serve first responders, just serve people in...
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Crash closes K-42 in southwest Sedgwick County

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that closed traffic on K-42 near 79th Street South. The crash near Clonmel left one person with serious injuries. A semi overturned and blocked the roadway. Traffic was being diverted to county roads around the crash scene, and the highway is expected...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity

DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
DERBY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Visiting Donut Palace in Augusta, KS

One of the favorite donuts shops in Wichita is Donut Palace on north Broadway. Did you know before that, there was already one outside of town in Augusta, KS? If you happen to be east of Wichita, this location of Donut Palace is just as good and definitely worth a try.
AUGUSTA, KS
KWCH.com

Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo

The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
DERBY, KS
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools

McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
MCPHERSON, KS

