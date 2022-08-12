WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe Hutch is turning 150 this year!? It doesn’t look a day over 125! This morning we’re headed out to Hutch to get a look at how they’re celebrating the big 1-5-0, and letting you in on how you can help celebrate too! You can find more info at www.hutchrec.com/hutchinson150th.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO