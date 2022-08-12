Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Election officials in Sedgwick, Johnson counties detail recount process
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the recount on the abortion amendment vote from the Aug. 2 Kansas primary underway or soon to begin in nine counties, Eyewitness News gained insight into how the process works. Specifically, we heard from election officials in the two largest counties among those involved in the recount: Johnson and Sedgwick counties. On Aug. 2, the amendment question failed; 59% “no” to 41% “yes.”
KWCH.com
KDHE to hold public meeting on groundwater, soil contamination in NE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will hold a public meeting next month to discuss a plan addressing contamination in northeast Wichita. The site of contamination, identified as the 29th and Grove Site, is located along the northern part of a Union Pacific Railroad rail yard south of the K-96 Highway, between Highway I-135 and Grove Street.
KWCH.com
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
Police hold active shooter training held at Scott City High School. Local law enforcement said they had been talking about the training for awhile. This year, they made it a priority. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT. Gov. Laura Kelly last week said the state had recovered jobs...
KWCH.com
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
KWCH.com
Man arrested in Club Rodeo incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man accused of hitting several people and vehicles with an SUV in the parking lot of a south Wichita club has been arrested. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old Jason Beard was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Monday on four counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and failing to stop at the scene of an injury accident.
Motorcycle crash in Garden City sends 2 to a Wichita hospital
Garden City Police say a motorcycle crash sent two people to a Wichita hospital.
KWCH.com
‘Exhausting’ recount process for Value Them Both Amendment voting underway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Election officials have begun counting more than 250,000 ballots after enough funding was raised to initiate a Value Them Both Amendment recount in nine counties. Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman said Tuesday afternoon 35 election workers in the county started the process at 10...
‘Their dream’: Longtime teachers to run new Wichita child-care business
Sunshine Learning Academy will open next month in 6,000 square feet.
wichitabyeb.com
Three additional Dutch Bros. are on the way with potentially more after that
The first Dutch Bros. in Wichita opened last month at 2860 N. Maize Road. The grand opening for the new coffee option brought big lines and tons of customers. And now, you can expect many more locations coming soon. I’ve been told that three more are in the works:
Annual traffic enforcement campaign starts this weekend
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Drivers are advised that from August 20 through Labor Day, September 7, the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and Hutchinson Police will join other police agencies across Kansas in a crackdown aimed at removing impaired drivers from the roadways. During "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose"...
KWCH.com
One killed in SE Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 8:45 a.m. Police say a 40-year old man is dead in Monday morning’s shooting. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and died at the hospital. Police say two black male suspects in dark clothing fled from the area, driving southbound in a nearby...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Hutchinson’s 150th birthday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Can you believe Hutch is turning 150 this year!? It doesn’t look a day over 125! This morning we’re headed out to Hutch to get a look at how they’re celebrating the big 1-5-0, and letting you in on how you can help celebrate too! You can find more info at www.hutchrec.com/hutchinson150th.
KWCH.com
Chaplain looks to support families impacted by tragedy at the scene
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local chaplain has the goal of providing compassion and care during events that can sometimes be the worst day of someone’s life. He’s looking to turn an ambulance into a Chaplain Response Vehicle. “Serve the community, serve first responders, just serve people in...
classiccountry1070.com
Crash closes K-42 in southwest Sedgwick County
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that closed traffic on K-42 near 79th Street South. The crash near Clonmel left one person with serious injuries. A semi overturned and blocked the roadway. Traffic was being diverted to county roads around the crash scene, and the highway is expected...
KAKE TV
'They just don't care': After years of getting trapped by parked trains and being ignored, Butler County neighborhood is demanding action
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - After years of being blocked in their homes by trains for hours on end, a small Butler County neighborhood says that no matter what they do or who they call, nothing ever changes. Now, the family is turning to KAKE On Your Side and demanding...
Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity
DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
wichitabyeb.com
Visiting Donut Palace in Augusta, KS
One of the favorite donuts shops in Wichita is Donut Palace on north Broadway. Did you know before that, there was already one outside of town in Augusta, KS? If you happen to be east of Wichita, this location of Donut Palace is just as good and definitely worth a try.
KWCH.com
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
This always-busy Wichita restaurant just got a new name, but nothing else will change
The restaurant, which offers both sweet and savory treats, has operated in Wichita for nearly 12 years.
mcphersonweeklynews.com
Community members weigh in on future of McPherson Public Schools
McPHERSON—Old, outdated and underwhelming were a few of the words community members used to describe the state of McPherson school facilities during a community meeting hosted by the district Monday evening. The community meeting was an opportunity for the district to get valuable input from community members as they consider a potential bond proposal. All […]
