LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, Michigan gas price averages have dropped 9 cents since last week. Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is the lowest price since April 2022. This price is 77 cents less than this time last month, but still 69 cents more than this time last year. The national average is now at $3.96 per gallon.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO