ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Police seek person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation

PICKFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A homicide is under investigation in Chippewa County, and investigators are looking for a person of interest. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post are investigating an alleged homicide that was reported Sunday around 10:02 p.m. Troopers responded to 4284 Clauss Row in Pickford.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Back to School safety tips from MSP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many Upper Michigan schools go back to the classroom in just two weeks, which is why Lt. Mark Giannunzio from the Michigan State Police said now is the time to reiterate some safety tips. Lt. Giannunzio explained bus safety is always something to keep in mind...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan gas price averages drop below $4 per gallon

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, Michigan gas price averages have dropped 9 cents since last week. Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is the lowest price since April 2022. This price is 77 cents less than this time last month, but still 69 cents more than this time last year. The national average is now at $3.96 per gallon.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WLUC

How $10M from the state will help Lake Superior fishery

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is a press release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy:. The bipartisan state budget Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed July 20 includes a down payment on a solution to one of Michigan’s biggest environmental remediation challenges. A $10 million allocation to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will begin the process of building a 2,000-foot jetty to block the relentless march of millions of tons of “stamp sands” along the bottom of Lake Superior.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

More active week ahead

The Upper Peninsula will be under a predominant northwest flow pattern in the jetstream this week. This will allow a stronger trough to dig through Thursday into Friday. Eventually, it will become a closed-off area of low pressure, which spin across the Great Lakes. This will bring more rain and thundershowers from the end of the week into the weekend.
WISCONSIN STATE
WLUC

61st Annual Eagle Harbor Art Festival highlights original artwork

EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Associated Arts Gallery hosted the 61st annual Eagle Harbor Art Festival this weekend. Around 65 vendors displayed their artwork spanning from ceramics, paintings and handwoven crafts. Miles Stearn has been attending the eagle harbor art festival for about 10 years displaying his...
EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy