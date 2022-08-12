Read full article on original website
WLUC
Michigan’s Poverty Task Force visits Marquette, discusses access to child care
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County leaders and Michigan’s Poverty Task Force are teaming up to alleviate a child care crisis in Michigan. The mission is to share resources available to support families impacted by poverty. The main topic of Tuesday’s conference was child care. “There’s a two-part...
WLUC
Police seek person of interest in Pickford homicide investigation
PICKFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A homicide is under investigation in Chippewa County, and investigators are looking for a person of interest. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Post are investigating an alleged homicide that was reported Sunday around 10:02 p.m. Troopers responded to 4284 Clauss Row in Pickford.
WLUC
Back to School safety tips from MSP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many Upper Michigan schools go back to the classroom in just two weeks, which is why Lt. Mark Giannunzio from the Michigan State Police said now is the time to reiterate some safety tips. Lt. Giannunzio explained bus safety is always something to keep in mind...
WLUC
Michigan gas price averages drop below $4 per gallon
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, Michigan gas price averages have dropped 9 cents since last week. Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded gas, which is the lowest price since April 2022. This price is 77 cents less than this time last month, but still 69 cents more than this time last year. The national average is now at $3.96 per gallon.
WLUC
How $10M from the state will help Lake Superior fishery
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is a press release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy:. The bipartisan state budget Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed July 20 includes a down payment on a solution to one of Michigan’s biggest environmental remediation challenges. A $10 million allocation to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will begin the process of building a 2,000-foot jetty to block the relentless march of millions of tons of “stamp sands” along the bottom of Lake Superior.
WLUC
More active week ahead
The Upper Peninsula will be under a predominant northwest flow pattern in the jetstream this week. This will allow a stronger trough to dig through Thursday into Friday. Eventually, it will become a closed-off area of low pressure, which spin across the Great Lakes. This will bring more rain and thundershowers from the end of the week into the weekend.
WLUC
61st Annual Eagle Harbor Art Festival highlights original artwork
EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Associated Arts Gallery hosted the 61st annual Eagle Harbor Art Festival this weekend. Around 65 vendors displayed their artwork spanning from ceramics, paintings and handwoven crafts. Miles Stearn has been attending the eagle harbor art festival for about 10 years displaying his...
