Old Spaghetti Factory announces opening date

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Pasta lovers, mark your calendars! Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory has an opening date!

The Old Spaghetti Factory features affordable, delicious 3-course meals that include soup or salad, freshly baked bread, an entrée, and dessert. Their pasta specialties are sure to entice, with Spaghetti with Mizithra Cheese & Browned Butter, homemade spaghetti and meatballs, and chicken fettucine on the menu, just to name a few.

Old Spaghetti Factory coming to Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs location is moving into the old Fox & Hound in the First & Main Town Center, located at 3101 New Center Point.

A ribbon cutting will be held on the restaurant’s opening day, Monday, August 22, with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Reservations are not currently open, but you can follow the Colorado Springs location and make reservations online once they’re live, here .

#The Old Spaghetti Factory#Colorado#Spaghetti#Dessert#Food Drink#Restaurants#Colorado Springs
KXRM

KXRM

