ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: Juvenile wounded; possible suspect vehicle fled

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 near 18th Avenue and 65th Street. It happened around 1:40 a.m. Police say a juvenile was shot in the hand. Police pursued a possible suspect vehicle from the area of the shooting into Racine. The vehicle eluded police.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County homicide, teen charged in shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A Dane County teen is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, accused of shooting and killing a female in Jefferson County on Aug. 9. Prosecutors accuse 16-year-old Daiqwaun Lucas of Fitchburg of shooting the victim in the back of the head. Jefferson County sheriff's deputies were called...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Teen Charged in Racine Homicide

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Argument triggers gunfire near 18th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Atkinson on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. – and was the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Extradition#Puerto Rico Police#Violent Crime#Puerto Rican
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

32nd and Atkinson crash; driver dies after fleeing police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said the driver who led officers on a pursuit and crashed early Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 is dead. The medical examiner's office identified the driver as 28-year-old Romon Rimmer. Investigators said he survived the crash but died at a nearby apartment complex after walking away from the crash scene.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Abandoned Northridge Mall owner in contempt, must provide security

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge found the owner of the abandoned Northridge Mall property, Black Spruce Enterprise Group, Inc., in contempt of court on Monday, Aug. 15, ordering the group to secure the building or pay a daily fine. The judge said four fires in a month have created a major public safety issue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 37th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot near 37th and North Monday evening, Aug. 15. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee stabbing: 2 seriously injured near 6th and Orchard

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Monday, Aug. 15 near S. 6th Street and W. Orchard on the city's south side. Police say during a domestic dispute, the suspect stabbed the victims. The victims, a 15-year-old Milwaukee boy and a 40-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained serious...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 1 man dead, found in alley near 76th and Vienna

MILWAUKEE - One man is dead following a shooting near 76th and Vienna on Milwaukee's northwest side on Monday, Aug. 15. Milwaukee police say the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, was found in an alley. He was pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wjol.com

Three Wounded In Shooting Outside Six Flags

Police are investigating a shooting outside Six Flags Great America in Gurnee that left people wounded. Authorities say a white sedan entered the Six Flags parking lot last night and drove toward the front entrance of the theme park. Multiple people exited the vehicle and began shooting toward another person in the parking lot. Three people suffered injuries. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital. Investigators say the shooting appeared to be a targeted incident. No arrests have been made.
GURNEE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy