Utah boy injured in dorm fall at Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah was in critical condition Tuesday with what his family said was a head injury suffered when he fell off the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex. Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder...
Utah baseball team advances to Little League World Series; first time in state history
A kids baseball team from southern Utah is heading to the Little League Baseball World Series. According to ESPN, it’s the first time a Utah team has ever made it to the Series. Representing Utah in the regional tournament, the Snow Canyon Little League team from Santa Clara won...
Utah player suffers tragic accident just days before Little League World Series
History is in the making for a Utah Little League team from St. George that becomes the very first team from Utah to get into the Little League World Series. But unfortunately, a tragic accident has put one of the players in the hospital in critical condition from a head injury.
A member of Utah’s history-making Little League team is reportedly in the hospital with a serious injury
Tragedy reportedly struck Utah’s Snow Canyon Little League team less than 48 hours after it clinched a berth into the Little League World Series. St. George News reports that one of Snow Canyon’s players is in the hospital after he fell out of his bunkbed in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the site of the international tournament.
