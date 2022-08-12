Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 15th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
theprescotttimes.com
SignalsAZ
August 15th Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. The application deadline for the open Prescott City Council seat has come and gone. However, 22 people have submitted applications. Many cities would have trouble attracting even half that many.
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Forecast for August 15th
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Dignity Health, YRMC Breaks Ground for New Clinic
The new clinic will feature contemporary, state of-the-art advanced interactive technology equal to any place in the country. The new clinic will feature contemporary, state of-the-art advanced interactive technology equal to any place in the country. An $8 million, 10,000-square-foot family and specialty medical clinic is under construction at the intersection of Highway 69 and Lee Boulevard on the eastern edge of Prescott.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post
The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
yieldpro.com
$49.45 million loan secured for 224-unit Flagstaff multihousing development
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $49.45 million in construction financing for the development of Flagstaff Elkwood, a to-be-built, 224-unit multihousing community, along with 6,000 square feet of retail space, in Flagstaff, Arizona. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower/developer, Wexford Developments, to secure the 65 percent LTC...
12news.com
Severe thunderstorm warnings covered the Valley during Sunday night storms
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms started early in the afternoon for the Arizona High Country, and triggered flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. Here's a recap of the weather activity from the weekend. This is a...
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
theprescotttimes.com
LIGHTNING IS BEAUTIFUL BUT DANGEROUS
YCSO has been responding to multiple lightning strike fires occurring in the Paulden area today. No people or livestock are at risk and heavy rains are putting the fires out quickly. However, lightning is a serious business as one landowner who recently placed this mobile home on his land found...
SignalsAZ
Raul Midón Launches Yavapai College PAC Cabaret Series
While many theaters open with splash and fury, Yavapai College Performing Arts Center’s star-studded ’22-23 season commences with an intimate encounter, an unforgettable artist, and a format that has become a local favorite. Be there when YCPAC brings its audience in close and cranks up the star power on August 26 & 27, when Grammy-nominated jazz guitarist Raul Midón launches the eighth season of its critically acclaimed Cabaret Series.
prescottenews.com
Arizona State Senate LD-1 Race Decided
The unofficial final results in the Arizona State Senate LD-1 race are in. Ken Bennett has won by 256 votes over Steve Zipperman. Technically this result is unofficial until the Yavapai County Board of Supervisor does a canvass of the results on Monday. However, all votes have been counted. There have no changes in the vote totals since Wednesday evening.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 11:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 12:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1230 PM MST. * At 1153 AM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherry, or 8 miles southwest of Camp Verde along Interstate 17, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail with 40 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be over Interstate 17 10 miles southwest of Camp Verde. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
AZFamily
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man that was punched by a Wendy’s employee in Prescott Valley in late July has died. On Monday evening, Prescott Valley police confirmed the 67-year-old man died from his injuries on August 5, ten days after the incident. Officers say the Wendy’s employee, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick, now faces second-degree murder charges. The customer’s name has not been released.
SignalsAZ
Wranglers Win 2022 IFL National Championship
The Northern Arizona Wranglers are bringing the Indoor Football League National Championship Trophy back to Prescott Valley, Ariz., as they defeated the Quad City Steamwheelers, by a score of 47-45, on Saturday night. The Wranglers ran out onto the neutral site field, inside The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.,...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Men’s Soccer Begins 2022 Season
The calendar has flipped to August and that means it’s time for YC Men’s Soccer in Prescott. This season, the men’s team will begin its campaign with three exhibition matches, two of which take place this week. The Competition. The Roughriders begin the season with an exhibition...
