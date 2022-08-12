Anne Heche’s final roles: movies and TV shows to air after tragic death

Anne Heche’s spotlight shined bright with memorable roles in movies including “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Donnie Brasco.”

Now, with her unfortunate passing, her fans will only see a few remaining, new projects that she completed before she was declared brain dead Friday after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles last week.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy,” a representative for the Emmy-nominated “Gracie’s Choice” actress told The Post.

Heche, 53, had been in a Los Angeles-area hospital and in a coma since the accident, during which she crashed into a house. She suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” from the incident.

A blood test determined she had cocaine, and possibly fentanyl, in her system at the time of the crash. However, the fentanyl could’ve been administered for her pain at the hospital, officials said .

As for her acting career, “Wag the Dog” star Heche had several projects that have either been filmed and completed or are currently in post-production, including a film drama for Lifetime and an HBO series starring The Weeknd .

Here is a roundup of the work that fans may still see on the big or small screen.

Larissa Dias and Anne Heche star in “Girl in Room 13.” Lifetime

Heche plays a mother who is desperate to find her daughter in “Girl in Room 13.” Lifetime

On Thursday, Lifetime assured viewers that the drama “Girl in Room 13” will be released sometime in September. A rep for the network said the film’s exact release date would be announced “soon.”

In the movie, Heche plays a mother — named Janie — on a relentless search to find her daughter, Grace, played by Larissa Dias, who was formerly addicted to opioids after a doctor prescribed them to her for a sports injury.

After she faced several stints in rehab, Grace’s ex-boyfriend and former drug dealer, Richie (Max Montesi), hatches a plan to hold her captive in a motel, where he starves her and forces her to consume drugs and alcohol to make her complacent enough to sell into sex trafficking.

Law enforcement and even Grace’s father think she has simply returned to using substances, but Janie stops at nothing to locate her daughter.

Anne Heche stars in “Girl in Room 13.” Lifetime

Matt Hamilton plays Heche’s husband in “Girl in Room 13.” Lifetime

“Girl in Room 13” is one of Anne Heche’s final movie projects. Lifetime

The poster for “What Remains.” Sharpened Iron Studios

The next film on Heche’s IMDb page is another drama, titled “What Remains.” According to the site, the completed project tells the story of a small-town pastor “who is forced to reckon with an act of forgiveness when the convict he forgave for murdering his wife returns to town five years later, while the town sheriff investigates another murder that may be related.”

“Forgiveness can be granted … but at what cost?” the movie’s poster teases.

Heche is credited as playing a character named Maureen, although it is unclear how she ties into the story.

Actors Cress Williams, Kellan Lutz, Marcus Gladney Jr., Stelio Savante and Juliana Destefano help fill out the cast. Written and directed by Nathan Scoggins, the project ended filming in October 2021 in Amarillo, Canyon, and Claude, Texas.

Anne Heche in “Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse.” Hannover House

Inspired by Michael Martin Murphey’s hit 1975 song “Wildfire,” the film unfurls a plot about “redemption and forgiveness as a young girl releases a dark secret through the friendship she develops with a wild horse,” according to the movie’s IMDb synopsis.

Heche will play Diana Jones in the film, alongside actors Adrian Paul, Mo Brings Plenty, Robert Rusler, Cara Jade Myers and Eric Parkinson.

According to IMDb, it was filmed in Sept. 2019 and will be released in theaters on Sept. 16.

The Post has contacted a rep for the movie for confirmation.

Anne Heche attends the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards on March 9. FilmMagic

Heche will also appear in “Full Ride,” which is currently in post-production, according to IMDb .

In May, it was reported that Heche was tapped alongside Dermot Mulroney and McKaley Miller to star in the horror thriller.

Her character is not listed at this time.

The movie follows Eden (Miller), who attends a “Heaven and Hell” party in hopes of getting a Yale University letter of recommendation from a classmate’s wealthy parents. However, “the party quickly turns into a fight for her life,” according to IMDb.

Its release is set for 2023.

The Post has reached out to reps for the movie for more information.

The movie poster for “Chasing Nightmares.” Hannover House

In 2019, Heche signed on to star — alongside Graham McTavish and Michelle Randolph — in the thriller “Chasing Nightmares.” It follows a college student, played by Randolph, as she “risks her and her friends’ lives to track down the meaning behind the nightmares she has about a girl and a delusional masked man,” according to IMDb .

According to the site, the movie’s script was written in 2017 and the film has already been nominated for five best-screenplay awards at various film festivals.

“Now you can suffer like I did,” the tagline reads on the movie poster.

The Post has reached out to reps for the movie for more information.

Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton on March 12. FilmMagic

In “Supercell,” Heche will play Dr. Quinn Brody, whose teenage son, William, played by Daniel Diemer, runs away to follow in the footsteps of his dad, legendary storm chaser Bill Brody, played by Richard Gunn.

The tornado-hunting movie, which also features Skeet Ulrich and Alec Baldwin , was filmed in multiple locations in Georgia and Montana.

The Post has reached out to reps for the movie for more information.