ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche’s final roles: movies and TV shows to air after tragic death

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1379bg_0hFR7ypE00

Anne Heche’s spotlight shined bright with memorable roles in movies including “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Donnie Brasco.”

Now, with her unfortunate passing, her fans will only see a few remaining, new projects that she completed before she was declared brain dead Friday after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles last week.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy,” a representative for the Emmy-nominated “Gracie’s Choice” actress told The Post.

Heche, 53, had been in a Los Angeles-area hospital and in a coma since the accident, during which she crashed into a house. She suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” from the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQ7uD_0hFR7ypE00
“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a representative said of Heche’s passing.
AFP via Getty Images

A blood test determined she had cocaine, and possibly fentanyl, in her system at the time of the crash. However, the fentanyl could’ve been administered for her pain at the hospital, officials said .

As for her acting career, “Wag the Dog” star Heche had several projects that have either been filmed and completed or are currently in post-production, including a film drama for Lifetime and an HBO series starring The Weeknd .

Here is a roundup of the work that fans may still see on the big or small screen.

‘Girl in Room 13’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AKnyp_0hFR7ypE00
Larissa Dias and Anne Heche star in “Girl in Room 13.”
Lifetime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXbDx_0hFR7ypE00
Heche plays a mother who is desperate to find her daughter in “Girl in Room 13.”
Lifetime

On Thursday, Lifetime assured viewers that the drama “Girl in Room 13” will be released sometime in September. A rep for the network said the film’s exact release date would be announced “soon.”

In the movie, Heche plays a mother — named Janie — on a relentless search to find her daughter, Grace, played by Larissa Dias, who was formerly addicted to opioids after a doctor prescribed them to her for a sports injury.

After she faced several stints in rehab, Grace’s ex-boyfriend and former drug dealer, Richie (Max Montesi), hatches a plan to hold her captive in a motel, where he starves her and forces her to consume drugs and alcohol to make her complacent enough to sell into sex trafficking.

Law enforcement and even Grace’s father think she has simply returned to using substances, but Janie stops at nothing to locate her daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKIWH_0hFR7ypE00
Anne Heche stars in “Girl in Room 13.”
Lifetime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWGxQ_0hFR7ypE00
Matt Hamilton plays Heche’s husband in “Girl in Room 13.”
Lifetime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TTgwI_0hFR7ypE00
“Girl in Room 13” is one of Anne Heche’s final movie projects.
Lifetime
‘What Remains’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4CIg_0hFR7ypE00
The poster for “What Remains.”
Sharpened Iron Studios

The next film on Heche’s IMDb page is another drama, titled “What Remains.” According to the site, the completed project tells the story of a small-town pastor “who is forced to reckon with an act of forgiveness when the convict he forgave for murdering his wife returns to town five years later, while the town sheriff investigates another murder that may be related.”

“Forgiveness can be granted … but at what cost?” the movie’s poster teases.

Heche is credited as playing a character named Maureen, although it is unclear how she ties into the story.

Actors Cress Williams, Kellan Lutz, Marcus Gladney Jr., Stelio Savante and Juliana Destefano help fill out the cast. Written and directed by Nathan Scoggins, the project ended filming in October 2021 in Amarillo, Canyon, and Claude, Texas.

‘Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GljBJ_0hFR7ypE00
Anne Heche in “Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse.”
Hannover House

Inspired by Michael Martin Murphey’s hit 1975 song “Wildfire,” the film unfurls a plot about “redemption and forgiveness as a young girl releases a dark secret through the friendship she develops with a wild horse,” according to the movie’s IMDb synopsis.

Heche will play Diana Jones in the film, alongside actors Adrian Paul, Mo Brings Plenty, Robert Rusler, Cara Jade Myers and Eric Parkinson.

According to IMDb, it was filmed in Sept. 2019 and will be released in theaters on Sept. 16.

The Post has contacted a rep for the movie for confirmation.

‘Full Ride’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZLOJ_0hFR7ypE00
Anne Heche attends the 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards on March 9.
FilmMagic

Heche will also appear in “Full Ride,” which is currently in post-production, according to IMDb .

In May, it was reported that Heche was tapped alongside Dermot Mulroney and McKaley Miller to star in the horror thriller.

Her character is not listed at this time.

The movie follows Eden (Miller), who attends a “Heaven and Hell” party in hopes of getting a Yale University letter of recommendation from a classmate’s wealthy parents. However, “the party quickly turns into a fight for her life,” according to IMDb.

Its release is set for 2023.

The Post has reached out to reps for the movie for more information.

‘Chasing Nightmares’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27egRS_0hFR7ypE00
The movie poster for “Chasing Nightmares.”
Hannover House

In 2019, Heche signed on to star — alongside Graham McTavish and Michelle Randolph — in the thriller “Chasing Nightmares.” It follows a college student, played by Randolph, as she “risks her and her friends’ lives to track down the meaning behind the nightmares she has about a girl and a delusional masked man,” according to IMDb .

According to the site, the movie’s script was written in 2017 and the film has already been nominated for five best-screenplay awards at various film festivals.

“Now you can suffer like I did,” the tagline reads on the movie poster.

The Post has reached out to reps for the movie for more information.

‘Supercell’
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30OMMJ_0hFR7ypE00
Heche attends the 74th annual Directors Guild of America Awards at the Beverly Hilton on March 12.
FilmMagic

In “Supercell,” Heche will play Dr. Quinn Brody, whose teenage son, William, played by Daniel Diemer, runs away to follow in the footsteps of his dad, legendary storm chaser Bill Brody, played by Richard Gunn.

The tornado-hunting movie, which also features Skeet Ulrich and Alec Baldwin , was filmed in multiple locations in Georgia and Montana.

The Post has reached out to reps for the movie for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
AOL Corp

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Diemer
Person
Kellan Lutz
Person
Mckaley Miller
Person
Cress Williams
Person
Dermot Mulroney
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Graham Mctavish
Person
Donnie Brasco
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Slate

The Death of Henry Blake

This article is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It is excerpted from the Television Academy Foundation’s interview with Gene Reynolds, producer of M*A*S*H, conducted in 2000. McLean [Stevenson, who played Henry Blake] was never better. He did a great job for...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Sports Injury#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#The Post#Afp#Getty Images#Hbo
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
Cheryl E Preston

Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host

WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.
DoYouRemember?

Niles Crane’s Age At First And Last Appearance On ‘Frasier’ Sitcom Series

Frasier, the classic sitcom that aired for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, and was, of course, a spin-off of Cheers, served as a continuation of the story of psychiatrist Frasier Crane as played by Kelsey Grammer. On the show, Frasier goes back to his Seattle hometown as a radio show host, reconnecting with his father, Martin, who is a retired police officer, and his younger brother, Niles.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie

Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy