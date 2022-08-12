Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
GolfWRX
Patrick Reed is ‘sick and tired of hearing about money’ and wants LIV vs PGA Tour matchup
According to Patrick Reed, LIV players are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. The former Masters champion was talking ahead of his back-to-back appearances on the Asian Tour, in Singapore and Korea, something that could be seen as contrary to one of the reasons given for joining the Saudi-backed series in the first place.
GolfWRX
Aaron Rodgers to LIV Golf? The legendary quarterback has named his price
By now, most will know of the extraordinary amounts of money being offered to existing PGA Tour and DP World Tour players to jump ship and join the LIV Golf series. It started at the beginning of the year with the Saudi-backed organization said to have offered figures in the region of $150-200 million to the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, both now fully ensconced on the rebel tour.
thecomeback.com
Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf
Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
golfmagic.com
Will Zalatoris on his emotional outburst: "I can't believe I said that..."
Will Zalatoris says he "can't believe" his outburst on the 72nd green at the FedEx St. Jude Championship en route to his maiden PGA Tour victory but he was just happy he didn't say anything worse. The 25-year-old finally claimed his first victory on the circuit after 55 starts. Of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's BMW Championship
Cameron Smith has been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming BMW Championship on the PGA Tour due to a hip injury. The PGA Tour official communications team confirmed the 28-year-old Australian has been suffering with the issue for some time. "Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW...
Golf Channel
Finally! Three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist weds Tour caddie two years after original date
Congratulations are in order for three-time major winner Anna Nordqvist!. After a 760-day delay – more than two years after their initial wedding date – the 2021 AIG Women’s Open winner formally married PGA Tour caddie and Scotsman Kevin McAlpine in the Scottish countryside on August 10.
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff
Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
golfmagic.com
Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"
Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
RELATED PEOPLE
Reports say Tiger Woods to meet with PGA Tour players at BMW Championship in effort to fend off LIV Golf
Tiger Woods is headed to the BMW Championship this week but not to play golf. He’s going instead to meet with a group of PGA Tour players to discuss the continued encroachment of the LIV Golf Invitational Series. According to reports by the Fire Pit Collective and ESPN’s Mark...
ESPN
Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs
The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision
Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
Lydia Ko: Marriage won’t impact golf schedule
Golf star Lydia Ko said she doesn’t expect her life to change very much when she adds another title to
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 FedEx Cup standings: 70 PGA Tour players in the second leg at the BMW Championship
The PGA Tour's 2022 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the second stage, the BMW Championship, at the conclusion of the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The FedEx St. Jude Championship field had the top 125 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular...
GolfWRX
Cam Percy clarifies ‘they’re gone’ comment regarding Cam Smith and Marc Leishman
Last week, a report from The Telegraph that claimed Cameron Smith was joining LIV Golf for a contract north of $100 million took the golf world by storm. And at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the world No. 2 didn’t deny the reports. “I’m ready to cop some heat....
GolfWRX
The awesome fan gesture from Cam Smith that went unnoticed in Memphis
Cameron Smith is the gift that keeps giving. Outstanding winner of The Open Championship, the world number two has been catching the headlines not only with his golf, but talk of him having signed for LIV and the subsequent reaction from the crowd at the FedEx St.Jude Championship, the first of three events to find the FedEx Cup champ.
CBS Sports
Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Held out for first time this month
Kim is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Kim is riding a six-game hitting streak and has doubled in five straight appearances, but he also started the last 21 games, so manager Bob Melvin decided it was time for a day off. Jake Cronenworth will man the shortstop position Sunday for the Padres.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
"He shouldn't be penalised retrospectively" Bjorn defends Cam Smith
The conspiracy theorists were out in full force after LIV Golf-linked Cameron Smith was docked two shots before his final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Apparently Smith, who has said he is ready to "cop some heat" over his future, was informed of the ruling 30 minutes before his tee time. He was completely unaware of the golf rule.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 Korn Ferry Tour graduates: The top 25 on the points list to earn PGA Tour cards
The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour regular season ended on Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, with the top 25 on the points list earning PGA Tour cards for the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season. The winner of the regular season points list is Carl Yuan, who will still have to compete...
Comments / 0