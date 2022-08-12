ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

GolfWRX

Aaron Rodgers to LIV Golf? The legendary quarterback has named his price

By now, most will know of the extraordinary amounts of money being offered to existing PGA Tour and DP World Tour players to jump ship and join the LIV Golf series. It started at the beginning of the year with the Saudi-backed organization said to have offered figures in the region of $150-200 million to the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, both now fully ensconced on the rebel tour.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Jon Rahm offers blunt opinion on LIV Golf

Among the many PGA Tour golfers who have expressed their strong opinions about the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, Jon Rahm has made it pretty clear where he stands. “I do see the appeal that everybody sees towards LIV Golf,” said Rahm in June. “I see some of the points and arguments that you can make on why they are preferred. To be honest, part of the format is not appealing to me. Shotgun, three days, to me is not a golf tournament- no cut. It’s just that simple. I want to play against the best in the world and a format that’s been going on for hundreds of years. That’s what I want to see.”
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris on his emotional outburst: "I can't believe I said that..."

Will Zalatoris says he "can't believe" his outburst on the 72nd green at the FedEx St. Jude Championship en route to his maiden PGA Tour victory but he was just happy he didn't say anything worse. The 25-year-old finally claimed his first victory on the circuit after 55 starts. Of...
GOLF
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
golfmagic.com

Cameron Smith FORCED OUT of PGA Tour's BMW Championship

Cameron Smith has been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming BMW Championship on the PGA Tour due to a hip injury. The PGA Tour official communications team confirmed the 28-year-old Australian has been suffering with the issue for some time. "Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW...
GOLF
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris explains why he rejected hero rock-shot in FedEx playoff

Will Zalatoris debuted a brand-new caddie this week, Joel Stock. He threw him right into the fire. Or should we say he threw him onto the rocks? That’s where Zalatoris made his most important decision of the week — with Stock’s help. And then, a few minutes later, he proved their decision correct. His prize was a $2.7 million first-place check and the first PGA Tour victory of his promising young career.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tony Jacklin twists the knife on Greg Norman: "Losing touch with reality"

Tony Jacklin has told talkSPORT he fears the Ryder Cup will be reduced to an "exhibition event" as he described LIV Golf's impact on professional golf as "a nightmare". Jacklin, understandably, has strong views on the developing situation in the golf world as a four-time Ryder Cup Europe captain. Speaking...
GOLF
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Jordan Spieth
ESPN

Here are the 70 players who advanced in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs

The FedEx Cup playoffs started with 125 players. When the FedEx St. Jude Championship came to an end Sunday evening after Will Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff with Sepp Straka, only 70 players advanced to this week's BMW Championship. After that, the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship with a shot at the $18 million payday.
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Cam Smith Punishment Decision

Cam Smith's punishment for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship has been revealed. He has been penalized for two strokes for an improperly placed golf ball on Saturday. Because of that, he'll have to start the final round with a nine-under score. Golf fans aren't happy with...
GOLF
GolfWRX

The awesome fan gesture from Cam Smith that went unnoticed in Memphis

Cameron Smith is the gift that keeps giving. Outstanding winner of The Open Championship, the world number two has been catching the headlines not only with his golf, but talk of him having signed for LIV and the subsequent reaction from the crowd at the FedEx St.Jude Championship, the first of three events to find the FedEx Cup champ.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Held out for first time this month

Kim is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Kim is riding a six-game hitting streak and has doubled in five straight appearances, but he also started the last 21 games, so manager Bob Melvin decided it was time for a day off. Jake Cronenworth will man the shortstop position Sunday for the Padres.
SAN DIEGO, CA
golfmagic.com

"He shouldn't be penalised retrospectively" Bjorn defends Cam Smith

The conspiracy theorists were out in full force after LIV Golf-linked Cameron Smith was docked two shots before his final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Apparently Smith, who has said he is ready to "cop some heat" over his future, was informed of the ruling 30 minutes before his tee time. He was completely unaware of the golf rule.
GOLF

