Effective: 2022-08-14 15:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 308 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Camp Creek to New River, and are nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsdale, Round Valley, New River, Sycamore Creek, Cave Creek, Carefree, Desert Mountain, Camp Creek, Rio Verde, Horseshoe Reservoir, Anthem and Seven Springs. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 224 and 241. AZ Route 87 near mile marker 213. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO