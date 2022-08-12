ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, AR

actionnews5.com

2 men arrested in West Memphis murder

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Police have arrested two West Memphis men on Monday in connection with a murder that took place in June. West Memphis police responded to a shots fired call on the night of June 21 on East Barton Avenue, near Wilson Road. When officers arrived at...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

6 people hospitalized after shooting near Methodist North Hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six people were injured overnight after a shooting near a Memphis hospital. Memphis Police Department confirms the shooting happened in the area of Covington Pike and Austin Peay around 12:42 a.m. Tuesday. The victims then arrived at Methodist North Hospital. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six people were injured overnight during a sequence of shootings that ended at gas station near a Memphis hospital. Officers in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Sycamore View Road heard gun shots around midnight. They went to a gas station at 5755 Raleigh Lagrange Road and found a crime scene but no victims.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man found dead in Parkway Village, cause of death unknown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Tuesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Churchill Street around 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on the scene the man was located and pronounced deceased. His cause of death is unknown.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Couple shot at while following friend’s stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2nd person arrested in East Memphis car burglaries, $4K in items stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have arrested a second person involved in a string of car break-ins in an East Memphis neighborhood in mid-July. $4,200 worth of items were taken from at least four vehicles near Leonora and Verosa. Police said several pairs of sunglasses, power tools, a laptop computer, and guns were among the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after Southwest Memphis shooting

This story has been updated to reflect that the victim’s cause of death is unknown. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after MPD responded to a shots fired call in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong. The victim was found and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Memphis police chief in minor car accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Man accused of trying steal $15K in goods from train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in goods from a freight train. Shantwan Allen, 27, is charged with five counts of burglary and theft of property. According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer was on Mallory Depot Drive using the restroom when he heard […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
JACKSON, MS

