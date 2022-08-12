Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
2 men arrested in West Memphis murder
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Police have arrested two West Memphis men on Monday in connection with a murder that took place in June. West Memphis police responded to a shots fired call on the night of June 21 on East Barton Avenue, near Wilson Road. When officers arrived at...
WREG
Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River.
Multiple people shot outside Methodist North Hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. Currently, MPD cannot confirm...
6 people shot, including juvenile, outside Methodist North Hospital, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital. According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m. According to a statement...
actionnews5.com
6 people hospitalized after shooting near Methodist North Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six people were injured overnight after a shooting near a Memphis hospital. Memphis Police Department confirms the shooting happened in the area of Covington Pike and Austin Peay around 12:42 a.m. Tuesday. The victims then arrived at Methodist North Hospital. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says the...
actionnews5.com
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six people were injured overnight during a sequence of shootings that ended at gas station near a Memphis hospital. Officers in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Sycamore View Road heard gun shots around midnight. They went to a gas station at 5755 Raleigh Lagrange Road and found a crime scene but no victims.
actionnews5.com
‘It’s really a crisis’: Officials respond to string of Raleigh shootings that injured 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Community leaders say Tuesday morning’s shooting in Raleigh is a reminder of the city’s growing gun problem. Six people were injured overnight, three of whom were minors, during a sequence of shootings that ended at a gas station near a Memphis hospital. Memphis police...
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in Parkway Village, cause of death unknown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was found dead Tuesday morning in Parkway Village. Memphis police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle on Churchill Street around 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on the scene the man was located and pronounced deceased. His cause of death is unknown.
Couple shot at while following friend’s stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a husband and wife were dodging bullets after they decided to follow their friend’s stolen vehicle. Police said the vehicle was taken from the 4200 block of Riverdale Road in Hickory Hill on August 9. They said the couple decided to follow them, and the suspect started shooting at […]
2nd person arrested in East Memphis car burglaries, $4K in items stolen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police have arrested a second person involved in a string of car break-ins in an East Memphis neighborhood in mid-July. $4,200 worth of items were taken from at least four vehicles near Leonora and Verosa. Police said several pairs of sunglasses, power tools, a laptop computer, and guns were among the […]
One dead after Southwest Memphis shooting
This story has been updated to reflect that the victim’s cause of death is unknown. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after MPD responded to a shots fired call in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong. The victim was found and […]
Child left in car dies in Arkansas
At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue.
Woman shot, killed in Raleigh identified as 60-year-old community activist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old community activist was shot to death in Raleigh on Saturday night. According to police, Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Yale Road around 11:15 p.m. Her killer, who police believe is this woman, is still on the run. “It’s just shocking news to all of […]
Memphis police chief in minor car accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said Chief CJ Davis was involved in a car accident in downtown Memphis on Monday. No one was injured in the wreck at B.B. King Boulevard and Washington Street. The accident was described as minor. Davis was a passenger in the vehicle.
Mississippi man arrested in burglary less than two weeks after previous felony charge
Mississippi man arrested on burglary charge less than two weeks after a previous felony charge. On August 14, 2022, the Oxford Police Department was dispatched to a burglary in the 1700 block of East Jackson Avenue. After investigation, Earnest Sears, 21, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with...
Manhunt continues for escaped Arkansas inmate after weekend search
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — After a weekend of searching, the manhunt continues for escaped Arkansas inmate and convicted rapist Samuel Hartman. Hartman, 38, escaped Friday from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADOC). Officials said Hartman possibly then crossed the Mississippi...
MPD: Man accused of trying steal $15K in goods from train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars in goods from a freight train. Shantwan Allen, 27, is charged with five counts of burglary and theft of property. According to the arrest affidavit, a Memphis police officer was on Mallory Depot Drive using the restroom when he heard […]
Too soon to rule murder of Whitehaven community leader as carjacking, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The victim of a deadly shooting Saturday night has been identified as 60-year-old Yvonne Nelson, a community activist who worked throughout Memphis. The shooting happened in Raleigh near Yale Road. According to police, the suspect, a woman, got away in a newer model black Infiniti sedan.
actionnews5.com
Lawsuit: Mississippi police ‘terrorized’ small town
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — Civil rights advocates say in a federal lawsuit that police have “terrorized” residents in a small Mississippi town by subjecting them to false arrests, excessive force and intimidation. The civil rights organization JULIAN is seeking a temporary restraining order against Lexington’s police department...
Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in accident on I-240, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in an accident on Interstate 240 near Millbranch Tuesday afternoon. The three-vehicle accident happened just after 2 p.m. Memphis Police Department (MPD) officers were on the scene and confirmed a Shelby County officer was involved. Three eastbound lanes...
