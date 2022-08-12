Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Suspect in 1st Street murder pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Glenn Michael Jones, 54, the man suspected of shooting and killing a 37-year-old woman on 1st Street last week pleaded not guilty on all counts today in court. Jones is charged with first degree murder. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, of Bakersfield was shot and killed...
Bakersfield Now
Drugs valuing over $1M seized during traffic stop in Delano
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men have been arrested after police seized over $1M worth of suspected meth in Delano. The CHP and the Delano Police Department were conducting an investigation that led them to carry out two traffic stops. 36-year-old Miguel Somera and 32-year-old Miguel Quiroz were found...
Bakersfield Now
BPD investigating officer-involved shooting in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, CA — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Bakersfield near Ridgeview High School that happened around 5:20 A.M. Monday, August 15. Bakersfield Police say they got a call about a man trying to break into a home in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Drive. Officers...
Bakersfield Now
1 killed,1 injured in crash on Taft Hwy
Bakersfield, CA — An 80-year-old woman is dead and a 19-year-old is injured after a crash on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road on Monday, August 15. California Highway Patrol says it happened just before 7:30 A.M. when the 80-year-old woman was stopped at a stop sign. For reasons...
Bakersfield Now
At least 1 dead in crash on Taft Hwy, Buena Vista Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road Monday morning, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m., involving a truck and a semi-trailer truck, according to CHP's Traffic Incident Information Page. The truck came to rest after it struck a power pole, said CHP.
Bakersfield Now
Deputies seek armed robbery suspect, school lockdowns lifted: KCSO
LAMONT, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An armed robbery prompted two elementary schools in Lamont for lockdown Monday afternoon, according to the Kern County Sherriff's Office. Around 12:40 p.m. deputies received a report of an armed robbery in the area of Santa Ana Street and Main Street in Lamont. Around 1:40 p.m. deputies found a vehicle used in the armed robbery in that area.
Bakersfield Now
San Francisco man identified in deadly stabbing near Arvin
ARVIN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A San Francisco man was identified after deputies found his body stabbed multiple times just north of Arvin in July, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On July 22, Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29 was found on the side of the road at N....
Bakersfield Now
Cal Fire: 250 acres burned in Rail Fire southeast of Bakersfield, 90% contained
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:50 p.m.) The "Rail Fire" is contained at 90%, according to Cal Fire. --- A brush fire southeast of Bakersfield has burned 250 acres and is 65% contained, according to Cal Fire. The "Rail Fire" broke out Sunday evening around 5:40 p.m. at Bealeville...
Bakersfield Now
Man's body recovered from Hart Park Lake: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man's body was recovered from Hart Park Lake Tuesday afternoon, according to Kern County Sheriff's Office officials. At approximately 12:35 p.m. deputies were called to the southwest corner of Hart Park Lake, near Alfred Harrell Highway regarding a report of a person that drowned, Lori Meza, KCSO Public Information Officer said.
Bakersfield Now
School bus safety as first day of school set to begin Wednesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — As summer windows down, a new school year is set to begin. It's a good reminder for parents to be vigilant as they take their students to and from school. Eyewitness News Morning's reporter Tony Salazar talked to Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Bus Driver...
Bakersfield Now
Latest on the SQF Wishon Fire burning in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — As containment continues to increase for the SQF Wishon Fire burning near Springville, evacuation warnings and road closures have been lifted. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, the wildfire that started on Monday has burned about 350 acres and is about 35% contained...
Bakersfield Now
CHP's message as students head back to the classroom, Wednesday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The start of the new school year for many students in the surrounding school districts in Bakersfield is on Wednesday, and with kids returning from summer vacation, the California Highway Patrol reminds drivers to be vigilant as the new school year begins. According to Tapco...
Bakersfield Now
Flex Alert issued for Kern County and California
FOLSOM, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Kern County and California residents on Wednesday, Aug. 17 due to "predicted high-temperatures pushing up energy demand," stated a press release from SoCal Edison. The Flex Alert will be issued from 4...
Bakersfield Now
Bear spotted at shopping center in Lake Isabella
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Eyewitness News has obtained footage of a bear taking a stroll at a Lake Isabella shopping center. The viewer video shows the furry creature walking around, appearing to be lost at the Kern Valley Plaza parking lot Monday morning, near a Vons supermarket store.
Bakersfield Now
Wildfire prompts evacuation warnings, road closures, power outages in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An ongoing wildfire burning near Springville has prompted some road closures, evacuation orders and power outages. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, the SQF Wishon Fire that started on Monday had burned about 350 acres and was just 5% contained by Tuesday morning.
Bakersfield Now
Countdown to Hometown 2022: Golden Valley High School preview
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Golden Valley High School football team is getting ready for their 2022 season. We check in with Head Coach James Cain.
Bakersfield Now
City of Tehachapi questions if bill meant to help environment is counter productive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The city of Tehachapi says senate bill 1383 may work for cities like San Francisco, but not for many small rural towns far away from landfill dump sites. "Many places including the city of Tehachapi have just flat out struggled to be able to bring...
Bakersfield Now
Back-to-school steals & deals
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The first day of school for many is just two days away. Many parents are still scrambling to buy school supplies for their kids, despite rising prices due to inflation. Eyewitness news reporter Tony Salazar visited Office Depot and talked to Office Depot General Manager...
Bakersfield Now
Countdown to Hometown 2022: Shafter High School
Shafter, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Shafter High School football team is getting ready for their 2022 season. We check in with Head Coach Jerald Pierucci.
Bakersfield Now
Rental assistance program will stop accepting applications Aug. 31
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) —The Housing Authority of the County of Kern will stop accepting applications for the Rent and Utility Assistance Program (RUP) on Aug. 31. The program was funded by federal and state grants through Kern County and the City of Bakersfield to supply emergency rent & utility assistance to households impacted by COVID-19. The RUP helps pay for up to 15-months of rent and utility bills (including past-due amounts) for eligible renting households. Households must have incomes no more than 80% of the Area Median Income and have been impacted by COVID-19, among other eligibility criteria.
