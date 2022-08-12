ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

Student arrested after stabbing inside high school in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A fight involving two students at Jefferson High School in Greeley left one seriously injured Monday. According to Greeley-Evans School District 6, the incident took place as students were being dismissed for lunch around 11:40 a.m. One student stabbed the other several times before leaving school grounds, according to the school district.
GREELEY, CO
Westword

Fatal Crash Victim's Mom on Being Re-Traumatized by Denver Police

By mid-August, 55 people had been killed in Denver traffic accidents during 2022 — including Maximilian Ryan, who died after his car plunged into the South Platte River on May 4. Ryan's death at age 25 was heartbreaking for his mother, Molly Ryan KillsEnemy, but she says the tragedy was compounded by her interactions with the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was stabbed and another student was taken into custody at a Colorado High School on Monday, according to police. Greeley Police are reporting they were called to Jefferson High School along 4th Avenue just before noon on reports of an attack. When first responders arrived at the school, they found a juvenile victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree assault along with interference with staff/faculty/students. Neither student is being publicly identified because of their ages.
GREELEY, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
CBS Denver

Masked gunman opens fire on Greeley bar patrons, injuring 2

Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Greeley bar late Saturday night. The two were among customers standing on outside the Rancho el Corazon when a masked man drove up to the establishment, got out with a rifle and fired dozens of rounds into the crowd, the Greeley Police Department stated in a press release Sunday.The gunman drove away in an unknown direction. No description of the suspect was provided.The two shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to GPD.Images from the scene show a number of evidence markers on the ground at the rear of a black pickup truck in the bar's parking lot.Greeley PD called the area a "chaotic crime scene" in its press release. The department also made a point to state that Saturday night's incident was not believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at a Family Dollar store. 
9NEWS

FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation

DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

RV crashes into donut shop, injures 4 in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An RV crash into a Winchell's Donut House injured four people in Lakewood on Monday morning. West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said at 7:47 a.m. that the RV crashed into the building at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Pierce Street. The driver of the...
LAKEWOOD, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield police report, Aug. 12, 2022

The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Police responded to a report of a theft Sunday in the 6900 block of 117th Avenue when someone stole a...
BROOMFIELD, CO
