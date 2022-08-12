Read full article on original website
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Castle Rock council, mayor seats up for electionMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Body camera video released from LoDo police shooting that injured 6 bystanders
DENVER — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann will ask a grand jury to open an investigation and review a shooting involving Denver Police Department officers in the Lower Downtown area last month, leaving six bystanders injured. DPD says officers saw Jordan Waddy, 21, shoving and punching another person in...
Police look for accused DIA baggage thief
Police in Denver are looking for a man they say walked away with several stolen bags from Denver International Airport over the span of three weeks.
Colorado shooting: Masked suspect fires ‘dozens of rounds’ into crowd outside bar, police say
GREELEY, Colo. — A masked shooter fired “dozens of rounds” at a crowd outside a Colorado bar over the weekend, striking two people, authorities said. According to KDVR-TV and KMGH-TV, police said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday outside Rancho El Corazon bar on East 18th Street in Greeley.
Caught on camera: Thieves steal SUV from family garage
The victims of a brazen car theft in Jefferson County are speaking out to FOX31, hoping their story and surveillance video of the act serves as a warning to others.
Student arrested after stabbing inside high school in Greeley
GREELEY, Colo. — A fight involving two students at Jefferson High School in Greeley left one seriously injured Monday. According to Greeley-Evans School District 6, the incident took place as students were being dismissed for lunch around 11:40 a.m. One student stabbed the other several times before leaving school grounds, according to the school district.
Fatal Crash Victim's Mom on Being Re-Traumatized by Denver Police
By mid-August, 55 people had been killed in Denver traffic accidents during 2022 — including Maximilian Ryan, who died after his car plunged into the South Platte River on May 4. Ryan's death at age 25 was heartbreaking for his mother, Molly Ryan KillsEnemy, but she says the tragedy was compounded by her interactions with the Denver Police Department.
Iliff Avenue shooting suspect still at large, 1 hospitalized
A shooting that occurred early Sunday morning left one man needing transport to a nearby hospital with the suspect still at large.
Denver Man Caught On Camera Taking a Stinky Dump on Neighbor’s Lawn
A man from Denver reached out to the Problem Solvers after his surveillance camera caught a man leaving behind a "freshly baked pie" on his property. For those who didn't get the joke, it's poop. The man pooped on his property. Denver police are looking into the incident and searching...
Neighbors confront armed suspected thieves in Denver's Speer neighborhood
The encounter began after the suspects crashed a pickup truck into several parked cars and tried to run away.
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was stabbed and another student was taken into custody at a Colorado High School on Monday, according to police. Greeley Police are reporting they were called to Jefferson High School along 4th Avenue just before noon on reports of an attack. When first responders arrived at the school, they found a juvenile victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree assault along with interference with staff/faculty/students. Neither student is being publicly identified because of their ages.
UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting
BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
As family, friends hold vigil, mystery deepens a week after 14-year-old's violent death in Denver
Over one hundred people kept a drizzling rain from extinguishing their candles for 14 minutes Monday night – one minute for each year that Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon lived. Aragon was brutally murdered last Monday, two days before his 15th birthday, near a dusty ballfield behind the Southwest Recreation Center in Denver.
Video Catches Denver Man Pooping On Neighbor's Lawn
Police are currently looking for the owner who left behind a nasty surprise.
Masked gunman opens fire on Greeley bar patrons, injuring 2
Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Greeley bar late Saturday night. The two were among customers standing on outside the Rancho el Corazon when a masked man drove up to the establishment, got out with a rifle and fired dozens of rounds into the crowd, the Greeley Police Department stated in a press release Sunday.The gunman drove away in an unknown direction. No description of the suspect was provided.The two shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to GPD.Images from the scene show a number of evidence markers on the ground at the rear of a black pickup truck in the bar's parking lot.Greeley PD called the area a "chaotic crime scene" in its press release. The department also made a point to state that Saturday night's incident was not believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at a Family Dollar store.
FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation
DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
RV crashes into donut shop, injures 4 in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An RV crash into a Winchell's Donut House injured four people in Lakewood on Monday morning. West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said at 7:47 a.m. that the RV crashed into the building at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Pierce Street. The driver of the...
Broomfield police report, Aug. 12, 2022
The Broomfield Police Department reports police activity through a community crime map. The following reports include information gathered from the crime map and obtained by the Leader from the department. Police responded to a report of a theft Sunday in the 6900 block of 117th Avenue when someone stole a...
'Once-in-a-lifetime kind of person,' friend remembers woman killed in I-25 crash
LOVELAND, Colo. — With a big smile on her face, Jacqueline Hampton grabbed a Post-it note from her wall. It wasn't hard for her to feel happy when she thought about the little things her friend, Megan Arneson would do for her. Last week, Arneson was driving home after...
Family of Aurora 13-year-old believes teen died from fentanyl
Jose was being raised by his grandmother, Margarita Velasquez, along with other members of his family, like his uncle Abisaid Hernandez. The two said Jose died early in the morning on August 10.
Suspect wanted in deadly I-70 shooting arrested by Denver police
A 17-year-old boy wanted in connection in the shooting death of a 31-year-old driver on I-70 last month has been arrested by Denver police.
