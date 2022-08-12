Read full article on original website
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Springfield attorneys aim to help people expunge their criminal records
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The “Clean Slate” program, held by the Springfield Metro Bar Association aims to help people clear their criminal records. In 2018, Missouri changed the laws expanding the number of criminal offenses that can be removed or expunged from a person’s record. It went from 13 eligible offenses to 1,900.
Girl left in hot car dies in southwest Missouri
Authorities confirm that a young girl found inside a car on Friday in Carthage, Missouri, has died.
Cats, crime and neighbors: Why some Springfield users love Nextdoor
I’m a newshound. Every day it’s a diet of newspapers, radio, online news feeds, social media and TV. But it’s Gus, the neighborhood stray cat of Wildwood Estates, that I truly care about. I couldn’t wait to find out what the vet said about the growth on the side of that cat’s head, and if it was operable.
This is how many illegal Airbnb properties are operating in the Springfield area
KOLR 10 Investigates looked at data from Springfield, Nixa and Branson. All three cities have rules about permits or licensing for short-term rentals, and found there are likely hundreds of people renting out short-term stays with no city oversight.
Harrison, Ark. organization aids families in school assistance
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harrison Pubic Schools (HPS), along with community organizations, are working to help families by providing students with clothing and other necessities heading into another school year. According to the Harrison Public Schools human services division, the district has 187 families classified as homeless going into the...
Missouri Senate’s Conservative Caucus disbanding
The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to pay for a new...
Transportation for Seniors in Springfield
Locate safe, reliable rides for seniors in Springfield. When the time has come for seniors to hang their car keys up for good, this usually means that they depend on loved ones or public transportation to get to where they need to be. However, having to rely on others for simple things like picking a couple of things up from the store, filling a prescription, or popping in at a friend’s can make them feel as though their freedom and independence are under threat. If public transportation is not widely available in the area or is not an option for them due to mobility or other issues, this can make them feel even more helpless. Senior transportation in Springfield can ensure that your senior is able to retain their independence and autonomy while staying connected to the world outside of their home. And, with research showing that caregivers spend around five hours a week providing or arranging transportation for seniors, relying on these professional service providers can free up some much-needed time for you too.
OTC unveils new Plaster Manufacturing Center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Ozarks Technical Community College opened its new center for manufacturing on its Springfield campus on Monday. The Robert W. Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing (PMC) is the largest building project in the school’s history. “We have people who want to go to work,...
Thousands of catalytic converters stolen as part of a multi-million-dollar business in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A former Springfield woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to her role in a conspiracy to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines. The Department of Homeland Security says the theft was part of a multi-million-dollar business,. Danielle Ice, 34, of...
Walnut Grove announces no middle school science teacher for school year, turning to virtual science class
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Walnut Grove Middle School does not have a science teacher for the new school year. Parents received a letter saying the teacher resigned due to medical issues. The letter also mapped out the plan for science classes this upcoming school year. The district will partner with Springfield Public School’s Launch Program offering science online.
Springfield Police release new information on assault of Springfield couple
The Missouri Senate Conservative Caucus announces it will disband and call for peace and unity within the Republican-led chamber. Nixa, Mo. city leaders discussing possible sales tax initiative for new police station, parks. Updated: 6 hours ago. City leaders in Nixa began discussions for a possible one-cent sales tax to...
School Crossing Guards needed in Joplin, apply for this important part-time job
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is looking to hire School Crossing Guards for the upcoming school year. “A little extra spending money certainly helps with the rising cost of everything,” the Area Agency on Aging states in a release of information. PART-TIME. 2 hours per school...
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualification for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by […]
Acts of Praise church in Springfield tagged by vandals
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals wrote multiple satanic messages on a north Springfield church. The vandals hit “Acts of Praise” the night of August 15, which is a primarily Black fellowship church in north Springfield. The Pastor of Acts of Praise received a call from her niece early Tuesday after she spotted the vandalism. Church members say they feel targeted because of their skin color.
Woman awaiting trial for Murder in Missouri, has now gone missing in Arkansas
#UPDATE: McDonald Co. Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker, Dawn Rene Wynn’s Bond is now revoked. Warrant for her arrest issued. All LEO agencies are alerted through the FBI’s NCIC (National Crime Information Center). Sunday night in a public statement Sheriff Evenson states, “Exercise caution and do not approach!” “Due to a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling, over objections...
City of Nixa allows illegal Airbnb operation
NIXA, Mo. – An illegal Airbnb operation will be the hot topic at Nixa city council tonight. Neighbors say a home on Scott Wayne Drive is a nuisance with guests getting home in the early morning hours and strangers’ dogs running through their yards. Homeowners whose properties border the Airbnb filed complaints and petitions. Unable […]
3-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car in Carthage, Missouri
A 3-year-old girl has died after being located in a hot car Friday in Carthage, Missouri, which is about two hours south of Kansas City.
News to Know: Fatal 3-wheeler crash in Lawrence County, 3 JPD officers retire, and a local hospital honors 1st responders
HALLTOWN, Mo. Authorities respond to a three-wheeler crash just outside of Halltown, Missouri. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol Edward Griffin, age 72, of Halltown traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. The collision overturned Griffin’s Honda Goldwing trike. Griffin was pronounced dead by Lawrence County Coroner at 8:40am Sunday morning.
Joplin Community rallies to support local restaurant
JOPLIN, Mo- The Joplin Community comes together to support a local restaurant that was on the brink of closing its doors. Fu Noodle House posted on their Facebook page that they would have to close down soon if business did not pick up– and the response is one that they were not expecting.
