Waupaca County, WI

Wisconsin Man Arrested in 1992 Slaying of Couple and Their Dog

By Emily Hernandez
 4 days ago
Waupaca County Sheriff's Department

A Wisconsin man has been arrested on homicide charges after he allegedly confessed his concerns that he killed a couple and their dog in March 1992, prosecutors said Friday. The Wisconsin Justice Department said Tony Haase, 51, fatally stabbed Timothy Mumbrue, 35, and Tanna Togstad, 23, in 1992 after getting drunk and angry about his father’s accidental 1977 snowmobile death. What spurred the department’s investigation was a July 6 traffic stop that obtained DNA from Haase, which matched DNA found at the stabbing spree scene. When authorities brought Haase in for questioning Thursday, he at first denied knowledge of the stabbings, prosecutors said, but he eventually broke down, saying he didn’t remember the night well because of his intoxication but “was afraid he was involved.” He reportedly told investigators he remembered thinking, “Holy f--k, what did I do?” when he saw reports of the slayings the next day in 1992. Authorities also learned that Togstad’s dad was one of the people involved in the fatal snowmobile accident.

Read it at Law & Crime

Comments / 1

