ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

‘The first thing I thought about was my kids’: Driver says she knew woman pointing gun at her while driving in NW Houston

Click2Houston.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 31

Rosie
4d ago

So, threatening a female friend of your EX boyfriend is better than letting him go? No matter if this victim is the new girlfriend, or, just a friend, NO guy is worth losing your children AND being locked up!

Reply
31
oldschool94
4d ago

wow! she needs to leave dude! All the way a lone! ppl crazy these days. She better think about her children! Dude! is not worth it.

Reply(1)
36
B. Ramirez
3d ago

Charges need to be filed & the two with guns need to be put away. Nothing gives another individual the right to threaten your life and children's life in any way.

Reply
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery

HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Hempstead, TX
Click2Houston.com

Boating while intoxicated: Repeat offender arrested for drinking while operating jetski on Lake Houston, police say

A man has been arrested after authorities said he was operating a jetski while intoxicated on Sunday. According to court documents, 42-year-old Bryan Ste-Marie, was riding on Lake Houston around 6 p.m. when Texas Game Warden Mathias Wason approached him after noticing the suspect operating less than 50 feet away from another vessel, which is a safety violation.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

HPD: Police chase turns deadly when suspected drunk driver loses control of the vehicle in north Houston

A police chase turned deadly Tuesday morning when police when Houston Police say a driver lost control of his vehicle in the 10500 Block of West Montgomery. Assistant Chief Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department Criminal Investigations Command stated in a media briefing that the suspect was observed by Houston Police Officers driving without any lights on around 12:43 a.m. on August 16, 2022. The officers then attempted to make a stop, suspecting it was a D.W.I. and put their lights on in an attempt to get the driver's attention and pull the driver over.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Houston Police Department#Stalking#Driving#Jeep
Click2Houston.com

Other victims come forward after AZ woman says she hasn't received full refund for Houston trip for canceled hair appointment

Another out-of-state woman is coming forward after she said a Houston hairstylist collected her money but failed to deliver a service. KPRC 2 reporter Taisha Walker followed up with an Arizona woman who said she had not received the full amount she was promised from a popular Houston hairstylist for flying to Houston last week for a hair appointment that never happened. Last week, Kayla Love of Phoenix told KPRC2 that she spent more than $600 for travel expenses, not including a $200 deposit, for loc extensions.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy