Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Car thefts due to TikTok challenge
Hartford schools held a back to school celebration Tuesday. Mick Bolduc, the Vaccine Coordinator at the Department of Public Health, talks about how schools may require children to be up-to-date on their immunizations. Updated: 4 hours ago. The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in...
Eyewitness News
Ansonia teen arrested for stealing cars as part of TikTok challenge
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old suspect from Ansonia was arrested for stealing cars as part of a social media trend. Police in Shelton said they were called to the area of Coram Avenue and Hill Street just after midnight on Tuesday. A report said young males were trying to...
Eyewitness News
SURVEILLENCE VIDEO: Car stolen in 7 seconds in Watertown
Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
Eyewitness News
Thompson residents have safety concerns at Quaddick Lake after jet ski death
THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - People in Thompson are warning that things are getting too rowdy and out of control on Quaddick Lake. They say people are being reckless on jet skis, operate them drunk and even without proper licensing. People who live around the lake or who boat on it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Towns asked to conserve water because of low flows in Pomperaug River
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - River flows in the Pomperaug River are at a low because of the lack of rainfall in Connecticut. Water conservationists are asking some towns to change how they use their water. We haven’t seen a good amount of rain in a while here in Connecticut, but...
Eyewitness News
Hamden police make arrest in social lounge parking lot shooting
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - An arrest was made in a social lounge parking lot shooting that happened in Hamden back in February. Police said they charged 30-year-old Montrell Brewer of New Haven with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Eyewitness News
A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
Eyewitness News
Man charged with negligent homicide for deadly pedestrian strike
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was charged with negligent homicide for a deadly pedestrian strike in Stamford that happened in the spring. Alec Ward, 26, of Shelton, struck 68-year-old Elena Laos as she walked westbound in a crosswalk on East Main Street. The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eyewitness News
Driver arrested for hitting a trooper and another person in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A driver was arrested for hitting both a trooper and a pedestrian in Mansfield late Monday night. State police said 26-year-old Hope Elizabeth Herzog of Columbia faces several charges. Troopers said Herzog was driving south on Route 44 in Mansfield around 11:45 p.m. at a high...
Eyewitness News
Arson suspected in fire that destroyed Hartford playground
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A playground in Hartford was left in ruins because of a fire on Tuesday afternoon. The Hartford Fire Department believes it was suspected arson. Firefighters were called to the Joseph Cronin Playground on Granby Street. A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the charred remains...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Two dead after violent altercations in Waterbury
Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
Eyewitness News
Girl Scouts to launch new raspberry cookie for 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Raspberry is coming to the Girl Scout cookie lineup this Spring. Girl Scouts of the USA announced Tuesday that they will release a new raspberry-flavored cookie for the 2023 cookie season. Raspberry Rally is being called the “sister cookie” to the beloved Thin Mints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: UConn Dairy Bar vs Rich Farm
(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues. We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!. Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles. This week it’s between UConn Dairy Bar in Storrs and Rich Farm...
Eyewitness News
2 hurt in Hartford stabbing
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Hartford Tuesday night. Police said it happened on Pratt Street around 7:21 p.m. Officers responded for the report of a fight. When they arrived, police found two victims. Authorities said one of the victims, a male in...
Eyewitness News
Trauma recovery walk held in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - People spent the morning walking in New Haven parks. It’s all to help people suffering with trauma. “Cause we care, we just want to make a difference,” said Carol Martin, Executive Director of Trauma Recovery. With each step in College Woods Park, these...
Eyewitness News
Missing person found when state police investigate suspicious vehicle
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A man who had been reported missing was found and charged with larceny and drunk driving. Peter Meehan, 26, was discovered when police responded on Saturday around 6 a.m. to a report about a suspicious vehicle at a home on the Boston Post Road in Westbrook.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Police warn of social media challenge that includes thefts of specific vehicles
EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A couple of vehicle brands are being targeted by thieves as part of a social media challenge, according to East Windsor police. They said Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being stolen across the country because of the challenge. “The videos show how to steal these...
Eyewitness News
Police investigate two separate deadly shootings in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in Waterbury after violent altercations escalated into deadly shootings. Both shootings started out as fights over the weekend and ended in loss of life, according to police. Investigators continued to try and piece together how they unfolded on Monday morning. On Sunday...
Eyewitness News
‘It tastes like the ocean’ — chefs taste the importance of Indigenous foods
The 30th and final Osgood Shootout basketball tournament happened over the weekend in New Britain. The U.S. labor secretary on Tuesday highlighted Connecticut’s efforts to get workers into good-paying jobs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson said there's still a chance for showers on Wednesday. Here is her...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Monday morning
Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
Comments / 0