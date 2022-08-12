ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Fetterman holds first rally following stroke in Erie

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fyQvE_0hFR5Kt600

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is back on the campaign trail, and his first stop was here in Erie.

Fetterman was at the Bayfront Convention Center in downtown Erie on Friday to hold his first rally after suffering a stroke back in May. There was a large turnout at the John Fetterman rally, as he looks to become a U.S. Senator.

Fetterman has noted that whoever wins Erie County will win the Pennsylvania election.

PA Senate Race: Fetterman plans ‘raw’ remarks in return to campaign trail

He said in a statement that he has visited Erie dozens of times over the years and is proud to get back on the campaign trail here. He’s also stated Erie County is one of Pennsylvania’s biggest bellwether counties.

According to the website Politics Pa., Fetterman leads his Republican rival D. Mehmet Oz by double digits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an Executive Order his office says will “protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy.” The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy “a dangerous practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities.” Governor Wolf’s office says the executive order takes several steps to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie County Executive assisting municipalities with trash pickup after Raccoon Refuse closure

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the aftermath of a local garbage collection company going out of business affecting thousands of local residents, and trash piling at a local transfer station, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis says he is stepping in. The county executive on Tuesday said he is actively assisting local municipalities after Raccoon Refuse permanently closed […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order to protect LGBTQIA+ individuals from conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is when a licensed practitioner tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The executive order does the following:. Directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Elections
Erie, PA
Government
Erie, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
WTAJ

PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
WILKINSBURG, PA
YourErie

Poll workers needed in Erie County for Election Day

The Erie County Elections and Voter Registration Office is looking to recruit more poll workers. Tuesday, Aug. 16 was Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and county officials spoke with residents at the Flagship City Food Hall. Representatives from the Erie County Elections and Voter Registration Office are answering questions and looking for people to work the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Volunteers wanted for Tall Ships Erie

Tall Ships Erie is now less than two weeks away, and you have the chance to be part of this event by volunteering. Organizers have put out the call for more volunteers. Tall Ships will begin on Thursday, Aug. 25 and continues until Sunday, Aug. 26. Preparations however begin one week from today. Volunteers will […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PennDOT hiring event happening now in Erie County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Local residents are invited to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) hiring event held today, Aug. 15, in Erie County. The hiring event begins at noon and will be open until 6 p.m. at the Peach Street PennDOT maintenance garage (9031 Peach St., Waterford). Available positions include transportation equipment operator – A, diesel […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
YourErie

Watch: PennDOT, law enforcement hold mock DUI simulation

PennDOT and law enforcement in Erie have teamed up to remind drivers to stay safe on the roads. A mock DUI traffic stop took place Tuesday to show drivers what occurs if you are pulled over for driving under the influence. Officers say the simulation is timely as CelebrateErie kicks off this weekend and the […]
ERIE, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

PennDOT sees large turnout for job fair

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) saw a large turnout for its job fair on Monday. Within the first hour, more than 20 people came in to apply at the Erie County maintenance facility. Some interviews are being done on site after applying. The county maintenance manager said that multiple jobs remain open and it […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Election Local#Politics State#Politics Governor#Pa Senate Race#Politics Pa#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Corry named 2022 Heritage Community of the Year

The City of Corry was named the 2022 Heritage Community of the Year. Each year the PA Route 6 Alliance gives the award to a heritage community that carries out their work plan and brings about change. Corry was one of several heritage communities nominated for the award. The award will be presented to city […]
CORRY, PA
YourErie

Washington State aims to end gasoline car sales by 2030

(Green Car Reports) — Washington State is once again looking to end sales of new internal-combustion cars and trucks by 2030. The state legislature passed what started under HB 1204 and SB 5256, collectively known as Clean Cars 2030 and placed into the state’s supplemental transportation budget, on March 11. The legislation would shift policy […]
WASHINGTON STATE
YourErie

Operation Nighthawk: PSP releases weekend DUI stats

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) has reported its numbers from a recent DUI enforcement effort. Local PSP Troop E covers Venango, Crawford and Erie counties, along with parts of Warren County. Troop E held its effort — dubbed “Operation Nighthawk” — Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13. Some 80 law enforcement personnel from PSP […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
YourErie

$17,000 in Apple devices stolen from Edinboro Walmart

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) —The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking multiple suspects who allegedly stole more than $17,000 in Apple products from the Edinboro Walmart. According to a post on the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website, at about 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 6 a female suspect entered the Walmart at 108 Washington Towne Blvd. N. in Washington Township. She […]
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

YourErie

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy