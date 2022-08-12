Read full article on original website
Area week one football games
GALION — The Ohio high school football season kicks off this Friday. Area teams will be in action for the start of their 10-game schedules. The Tigers open their season at home against an expected Division VII power. McComb was 11-2 last season and made it to the regional playoffs. Galion, who was 4-7 in 2021, returns a very good junior class. The Tigers want to take a step forward this year, which very well could fall on their offensive improvment. Galion Inquirer will provide coverage of this game.
Girls tennis: Galion splits opening week matches
GALlON — The Lady Tigers went 1-1 last week to begin their 2022 season. Galion traveled to Willard on Monday and lost 0-5 to a good Willard team. Taylor Henry played in the first singles, losing 0-6, 0-6. Calista Robbins was in the second singles match and lost by the same score. Kadence Fairchild gained a couple of points in the third singles match, going down 2-6, 0-6. Kiera Barnhart and Kenzie Bowman at first doubles lost 0-6, 0-6. In the second doubles Ashley Franks and partner Aeris Young lost 0-6, 0-6. Galion rebounded with a win on Thursday over Mansfield Senior at Heise park, walking away with a score of 5-0. Emma Ross claimed victory 6-0, 6-2. Henry grabbed the second singles match 6-1, 6-1. Barnhart blanked her opponent in the third singles match 6-0, 6-0. Zoee Regan joined Bowman at the first doubles, claiming a 6-0, 6-0 win. Ashley Franks and Aeris Young at second doubles did the same thing.
Part I: Shelby bids farewell to venerable W.W. Skiles Field
SHELBY — It has been home to Shelby’s high school football team for the better part of past 100 years, but the lights will soon go out for good over W.W. Skiles Field. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place...
Former Buckeyes who would have been NIL winners
COLUMBUS — At the Big Ten’s football media days in late July, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud talked about how the ability to make money from Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) endorsements is a good thing for college athletes and how he wished some earlier OSU football players could have benefited from it. “I feel bad for the older players who didn’t have a chance to get money from this, like Braxton Miller and Cardale Jones, Justin (Fields), just many dudes who came before me who should have made a killing,” Stroud said. That got me to thinking. Who would be the top 10 Ohio State players of the last 50 years who could have made the most NIL money if they’d had the chance? My list:
Former 5-star LB latest to shed black stripe in Ohio State preseason camp
C.J. Hicks has been with the Ohio State football program since January following a successful high school career that saw him regarded as one of the nation’s top linebackers. The former 5-star player from Dayton, Ohio, was considered a top 10 recruit nationally when he ultimately signed with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.
Kevin Wilson impressed by performance of true freshman RB during Ohio State's scrimmage
Ohio State has always had a rich tradition of running backs. That list includes returning All-American TreVeyon Henderson. Things are pretty set in Ohio State’s backfield for now. Another running back that is making some noise is Dallan Hayden. The 4-star recruit has seemingly impressed offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.
Kevin Wilson Not Satisfied With Ohio State’s Short-Yardage Run Game:
Kevin Wilson didn’t mince words about Ohio State’s run game on Monday. Less than three weeks before the Buckeyes start their season against fifth-ranked Notre Dame under the lights at the Horseshoe, Ohio State’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach doesn’t think it’s quite good enough. Particularly in short-yardage situations.
Ohio State Freshman Linebacker C.J. Hicks Loses Black Stripe
The highest-ranked prospect in Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class is “officially” a Buckeye. Freshman linebacker C.J. Hicks had his black stripe removed after Ohio State’s scrimmage on Saturday, making him the fourth member of the freshman class to shed his black stripe this year. Hicks follows...
East Columbus shooting leaves one person dead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being shot on the east side of Columbus, police said. At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that arose from an altercation at the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Columbus police […]
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
