ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF City Attorney aims to take action against alleged scams targeting immigrants

By By Bay City News
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced Thursday that legal action is being taken against an "immigration consulting business" for allegedly charging immigrants for fraudulent legal services it was not allowed to provide.

The motion to enforce an injunction was filed Monday and would prohibit Leonard Lacayo and Lacayo & Associates from providing immigration services.

Lacayo is accused of falsely representing himself as a lawyer and scamming immigrants into "into paying for sham legal services and putting many at risk of losing their legal rights," the city attorney's office said.

Lacayo & Associates has been in business in San Francisco since 1986. Lacayo is reported to be a notary public but is not licensed to practice law or registered as an immigration consultant.

In 2017, the city attorney's office filed an injunction prohibiting Lacayo & Associates from providing immigration-related services and ordering Lacayo to pay restitution and civil penalties.

"Leo Lacayo has demonstrated he has zero regard for the law or the immigrant communities he purports to serve. For years, he has profited off of vulnerable immigrants, taking their money while putting them at risk," Chiu said. "Despite being barred from providing immigration services, Lacayo has conveniently pretended that our injunction against him doesn't exist. We are seeking to put a stop to this unlawful conduct and protect immigrant communities from this scam artist."

Chiu accused Lacayo of providing services he was not qualified to provide and sometimes failing to provide a service to clients. The city attorney also said that the businessman has "tricked" hundreds of immigrants into paying him to handle their immigration issues.

Lacayo denies any of the accusations, adding that he only works as a notary and with tax preparation. He said that a lawyer in the same building does work with immigrants.

Following the injunction, the business has continued to operate, with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reporting that over 400 immigration applications and petitions have been filed with the business's address after Lacayo & Associates had been prohibited from providing immigration-related services.

"These uninterrupted activities display a blatant disregard for the rule of law," Chiu's office said.

The motion filed Monday aims to enforce and extend the injunction for five years. The legal action also hopes to ensure Lacayo's most recent clients gain access to their immigration documents and are informed that their cases are not being handled by licensed lawyers. Chiu is also seeking penalties, fees and access to the business's transaction records.

Lacayo called the motion a "witch hunt" that was motivated by "political reasons." He said he will continue to operate his business for tax preparation as he has since the injunction.

"My office is open," Lacayo said. "It has never closed."

The investigation was aided by the Justice & Diversity Center of the Bar Association of San Francisco, the California State Bar's Office of Chief Trial Counsel, and the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, Chiu's office said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

Supervised drug injection sites could soon pop up in California. How will they work?

For years, the idea of establishing supervised drug injection sites has been a long-standing goal for some progressive California leaders looking to address the burgeoning overdose crisis. Efforts to launch such programs have come close, but never to the finish line. Now, as the latest legislation seeking to sanction these sites heads to the governor’s desk, proponents are gearing up to make these injection sites a reality — and they hope a success — in the Golden State. ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Muni could lose big if The City's housing plan fails

On the surface, San Francisco’s housing policy might not sound like any of Muni’s business. But the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency is sounding the alarm about the potential consequences — possibly adding up to more than $100 million in state funding — if The City’s plan to build adequate housing fails to meet California standards. Emails obtained by The San Francisco Examiner through a public records request show MTA...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Much of San Francisco's affordable housing is slated for seismic hazard zones

San Francisco’s affordable housing plans are on shaky ground. Quite literally. In July, Mayor London Breed broke ground on Treasure Island’s second affordable housing project, Star View Court, which will include 138 units upon completion. Yet looming over it is the cloud of a possible natural disaster. Treasure Island is situated entirely atop a seismic hazard zone. Developed in 1936 with artificial fill, the island is designated as a “liquefaction...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'Free Chol Soo Lee' exposes wrongly convicted Korean American and the activism in his wake

A young Korean American unlucky in life, Chol Soo Lee ignited a movement in the Asian American community nearly five decades ago, when he was racially profiled, wrongfully convicted of murder and sent to prison, where, for a decade, he struggled to cope and survive. Long existing under the radar, his story is now the subject of a documentary opening Friday at the Roxie Theater. Expect to feel stirred by “Free Chol Soo Lee.” Directors Julie Ha and Eugene Li, making their documentary feature debut,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Francisco Examiner

The fight for San Francisco's soul: It's left v. lefter but does anyone win?

You can see the schism in any developing story in San Francisco, and California for that matter. Be it safe injection sites or safe streets. Housing or crime. The political discourse is largely split between left and lefter, with neither side giving any ground. You’re either with us or against us, which is exactly what’s been happening on the national stage since the days of Newt Gingrich. The result of this constant bickering? A lot gets said. Little gets done. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Inside San Francisco’s math wars

Having worked in the San Francisco Unified School District for 18 years, Marcy Johnson knows what works best for her students heading off to middle school. “I get a lot of kids in fifth grade who come in saying they hate math, they're horrible at math, they don't get it. I feel like by the end of the year, they understand a lot more and they are more confident in math, so I think I'm doing something right,” Johnson said. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Progressives breathe sigh of relief as Hamasaki enters DA race

He might be the last attorney on the left who is willing to run for San Francisco district attorney. John Hamasaki, 51, has entered a fraught and undoubtedly tumultuous contest to serve as The City’s next DA, as San Francisco grapples with an ongoing opioid epidemic and persistent fears about crime. Hamasaki, a former police commissioner and loud advocate for criminal justice reform, announced his candidacy for district attorney on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The summer of NIMBY in Silicon Valley's poshest town

Tech industry titans have navigated a lot to get where they are today — the dot-com bust, the 2008 recession, a backlash against tech power, the pandemic. They have overcome boardroom showdowns, investor power struggles and regulatory land mines. But this summer, some of them encountered their most threatening opponent yet: multifamily townhouses. Their battle took place in one of Silicon Valley’s most exclusive and wealthiest towns: Atherton, California, a...
ATHERTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Consultant#City Attorney#Fraud#Lacayo Associates
San Francisco Examiner

After Nancy Pelosi: A San Francisco race 'that shall not be named'

Nancy Pelosi has made two very different, almost irreconcilable statements about her political future. In 2018, she pledged that 2022 would be her last year as House Democratic leader, acceding to a term limit to quell an uprising and secure a second stint as speaker. In January, she announced that she was running for another two-year term in the House. With the House’s passage of a sweeping measure to address...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Move over, San Francisco: New York City is the new capital of crime wave hysteria

It seems so familiar: A Democratic city with crime rates at historic lows finds itself in a panic over an uptick in certain crimes during the pandemic. Politicians scramble to respond with simplistic solutions. Republicans depict every new criminal act as a direct consequence of liberal policy. No amount of data can disabuse scared citizens of the notion that things are worse than ever. The scapegoating begins. San Francisco? Nope. This is what’s happening in New York City, according to a recent Bloomberg story detailing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Francisco Examiner

Feds advance project connecting high-speed rail to the Bay Area — with a transfer

California’s initial high-speed rail segment from Merced to Bakersfield, currently under construction, has often been maligned as a “train to nowhere.” But while this line, slated to open by the end of the decade, would not reach the promised lands of San Francisco and Los Angeles, it may be more useful to Bay Area residents than they realize. Last week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $25 million grant...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Hamasaki to challenge Jenkins for DA

A fierce critic of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has decided to run against her. John Hamasaki, a former police commissioner and current Twitter rabble rouser, announced his candidacy on Thursday. During his tenure on the police commission, from which he resigned in March, Hamasaki was a regular advocate for police reform. His entrance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
San Francisco Examiner

How can it take the better part of a decade to approve a single housing project?

San Francisco voters want more affordable housing built faster, and on Nov. 8 they will have the opportunity to make that happen by passing the Affordable Homes Now ballot initiative. As nonprofit affordable housing developers, we know firsthand how difficult it is to build housing in every neighborhood in San Francisco — and Affordable Homes Now is key to creating the housing voters are demanding. Right now, it takes four to seven years (yes, years) to get any housing project approved in The City. Note...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A harmful algal bloom is spreading in San Francisco Bay

Early Wednesday morning, Robert Fairbank steered a boat out of San Francisco’s South Beach Harbor under coral-colored skies. As the vessel entered the open water, Fairbank, a skipper for the environmental nonprofit Baykeeper, pointed its bow eastward where the bay’s blue waters have turned tea-brown. The culprit, scientists and public health experts suspect, is a harmful algal bloom caused by a microscopic marine organism, Heterosigma akashiwo, which is known to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Choral Society reunites for Verdi Requiem

Those singing in the shower are not alone. There are millions in there. Once toweled off, singing in a chorus is a major part of life in America, with more than 54 million adults and children participating in choral groups. The pandemic put a temporary halt to exhaling together, but choruses are coming back to life now. In the Bay Area, large, prominent, even historic choral groups are switching back...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What to do in San Francisco this week

Pistahan Festival After the last remnants of San Francisco’s Manilatown disappeared in the 1970s due to gentrification, and construction of the Moscone Center and Yerba Buena Gardens displaced more than 4,000 Filipino families, the seeds of the Pistahan Festival were planted. The first outdoor event in the newly opened gardens was a vibrant cultural celebration (originally called the Filipino American Arts Expo) that remains strong nearly 30 years later. On Sunday, the final day of this year’s festival, enjoy seven pavilions of Filipino art, dance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

California's schools begin later start times

As school bells across the state ring at a different time than usual this year for middle and high school students due to a new law mandating later start times, administrators have had to tackle some new challenges, including navigating student and parent needs. Senate Bill 328 requires high schools to begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools no earlier than 8 a.m. Although the change will kick...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Approaching its 50th birthday, Berkeley's Heyday Books is thriving

Nestled on Berkeley's San Pablo Avenue is an iconic fixture in its own right — an independent, non-profit publisher that has withstood the general test of time and the specific circumstances of publishing industry challenges and COVID-19. That fixture is Heyday Books, founded in 1974 and still going strong in 2022. Heyday publisher Steve Wasserman comments, "There was no question that two years ago, on the onset [of the pandemic], we, like most businesses in the country, really suffered an initial hiccup, to say the...
BERKELEY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Is California's infrastructure ready for an electric vehicle future?

When it comes to electric vehicles, we may have put the car before the charging infrastructure. Zero- and low-emission vehicles are considered a crucial part of how the United States will transition away from fossil fuels — and the Bay Area is leading the way with about one in four new cars whirring off dealership lots with a battery instead of a gas tank. But in densely packed cities like San Francisco, questions about where to charge and whether Pacific Gas & Electric’s infrastructure can...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

New Look Unveiled at Embarcadero Hyatt Regency

The world’s largest hotel lobby just got a makeover. This coming September, the Hyatt Regency will be showcasing the results of its multi-million dollar renovation project, a brand new look for their entire space, including updated guest rooms, elevators, corridors and ballrooms. The luxury hotel’s fresh style embraces the elegant, seafaring marketplace atmosphere evoked by the SF Ferry Building and Embarcadero waterfront. Hyatt partnered with the local luxury design firm Looney & Associates to achieve the look. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
33
Followers
57
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy