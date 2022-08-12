ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa driver arrested after hitting, killing 18-year-old woman, police say

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uICIj_0hFR4Yxp00
Arnold Perry, 63, was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot on Rowlett Park Drive, just north of Sligh Avenue, when he struck an 18-year-old woman late Thursday night and left the scene, according to the Tampa Police Department. [ Photo provided / Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ]

A Tampa man was arrested Friday after police say he hit an 18-year-old pedestrian with his vehicle, then left the scene.

Arnold Perry, 63, was driving a 2005 Honda Pilot on Rowlett Park Drive, just north of Sligh Avenue, when he struck the woman late Thursday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene shortly after 11 p.m., the woman was lying in the roadway, along with debris from a vehicle, the department said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died, police said. They did not identify the woman.

Investigators determined that the part numbers of items found in the crash debris came from a Honda Pilot between the 2003-2005 model years, the release said.

Following leads, officers went to the registered address of a 2005 Honda Pilot, where the vehicle was parked in the driveway. According to police, the Honda had damage that was consistent with the debris they found at the crash scene, and on the vehicle’s hood officers found a Bluetooth earbud that belonged to the woman who was killed.

During a police interview, Perry told officers he had been driving the vehicle Thursday night and had hit something, but he didn’t know what he’d hit and did not stop, according to the release.

Perry said after he got home, he saw the headlight was damaged and told the Pilot’s registered owner he had been involved in a crash, police said, but he did not contact authorities to report it.

Perry was booked into the Orient Road Jail, where he is being held on a $15,000 bond, jail records show. He is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a vulnerable road user.

The vehicle was impounded, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 27-year-old motorcyclist died at the hospital a day after crashing Saturday on Gandy Boulevard. Brendon Courson was heading east on Gandy Boulevard in the median lane around 9:25 a.m. Saturday when he drifted off the road and into a guide rail, according to a St. Petersburg Police Department news release.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man arrested after racing at 132 mph over Gandy Bridge, troopers say

A Tampa man was arrested early Sunday morning after Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he was caught racing over the Gandy Bridge at 132 mph. Oddami Luis Silvia Stevens, 20, was arrested on a charge of racing on a highway. He and the driver of another vehicle were racing east on the bridge just after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Tampa Bay Times

Trial recounts horror of Alafia River crash that killed 12-year-old

TAMPA — One Sunday two years ago as the sun set on the Alafia River, two young girls sat in a round inflatable tube tugged by a boat called Phoenix on the crowded waterway. Beth and Dan Yankle saw the boat and the raft drifting downriver, toward Tampa Bay, as they sat watching the water traffic from the dock behind their Riverview home. Then came a loud buzz. From around a riverbend, a personal watercraft appeared, zipping through the no-wake zone toward the raft.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Man Dies After Being Run Over on Gulfport Street

Gulfportian and former candidate for Gulfport City Council Bruce Plesser died as a result of injuries he received when a driver ran him over with her 2012 Nissan Pathfinder and dragged him 10 feet. Police believe Plesser, 69, was lying or crouching in the street when the accident occurred. Toxicology...
GULFPORT, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police: Man found dead in running vehicle

TAMPA, Fla — A man was found dead in a running vehicle early Sunday morning in Tampa, according to a news release. Tampa police say they were called to the area of Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue after a report of a suspicious vehicle was made. "When...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man found dead inside car, Tampa police say

TAMPA — Tampa police are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man dead in a car Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to Lazy River Drive and East Regnas Avenue, in the city’s Temple Crest neighborhood, at 4:46 a.m. to the report of a “suspicious vehicle.”. Upon...
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Man imprisoned for armed home invasion in March 2020

A Baltimore man has been sentenced to prison after being identified as a suspect in a March 2020 home invasion robbery in Brooksville. On March 22, 2020, at about 2:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Bayfront Health Brooksville regarding a male patient in the emergency room claiming to have been struck with a weapon.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy