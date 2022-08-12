ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

UNO Aviation graduate comes from long line of pilots

By Isabella Basco
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21uhRi_0hFR4NV400

For as long as he can remember, Scott Lutte had a fascination with planes.

"It's that first sensation as you speed up and take off off the runway, that's my favorite thing ever. Even to this day. every time we take off, I smile and I'm having just a good time," Scott said.

It makes sense considering he comes from a long line of pilots, many of whom were also Mavericks.

"Both of his parents are pilots, his grandfather and his great-grandfather, was a pilot as well. So we have a long history of aviation in the family," his mother Becky said.

Three generations of Scott's family went to UNO and his mother Becky is an Associate Aviation Professor at the school. She always sensed one of her kids would follow in their footsteps. This proud pilot and mom is thrilled her son is graduating with a UNO Aviation degree, especially since airlines hope to hire 13,000 pilots this year.

"This is the best time I've ever seen in terms of opportunity for jobs throughout the entire industry," Becky said.

The airline industry has been struggling with staffing shortages, making summer travel difficult. Even with so many openings, she acknowledges there's more work to do when it comes to recruitment, retention and advancement.

"We have only tapped about half the available workforce market because it is predominantly male and we don't have a great representation of women and minorities in aviation," Becky said.

Becky hopes new grads bring fresh perspectives and understand how they can help the industry diversify staff.

"You play a role in bringing people together, enhancing business and helping society," Becky said.

That's what's on Scott's radar — keeping things "United."

"My dad is a United pilot and I think it'd be really cool to be his co-pilot one day and get to United, that's pretty much my life goal," Scott said.

Now that he's graduated, Scott plans on being a flight instructor at the airport in Council Bluffs. Once he gets all his hours he'll be able to fly for regional airlines.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

157-acre Gretna Crossing Park making steady progress

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - By the fall of 2023, Gretna won’t just be home to one of the largest shopping centers in the area but will also be home to one of the largest, multi-purpose parks. Gretna Crossing Park has been a plan in progress for years and now...
GRETNA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Council Bluffs, IA
Society
Council Bluffs, IA
Industry
Local
Iowa Society
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Council Bluffs, IA
Business
News Channel Nebraska

20-year-old Omaha man missing

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha 20-year-old went missing in July and hasn't been heard from according to family members. Eli Villa-Ramirez went missing July 4 from Omaha. Villa-Ramirez is a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'8". Villa's sister-in-law, Jeyline Villa, posted on Facebook that he has been missing since July...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

First look at Gretna Crossing Park

Family members say he needed help. 6 News investigation: Nebraska deputies seize pet rescue records. An animal rescue is in a dispute with state and local authorities over how numerous dogs have been obtained from a Nebraska breeder. 6 News update: Refugees still facing challenges in Omaha. Updated: 12 hours...
GRETNA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Uno#Long Line#Mavericks#Uno Aviation
WOWT

Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
OMAHA, NE
kelo.com

Person of interest in Nebraska homicide captured in Iowa church Sunday

WINTERSET, IA (KELO.com) — A person of interest in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested Sunday after fleeing authorities and barricading himself inside an Iowa church. Winterset police say 27-year-old Gage Walter of Omaha was taken into custody after several hours of negotiations from inside the church. West Des Moines officers initially tried to pull Walter over Sunday morning. He led them on a chase before abandoning his vehicle and hiding out. Walter had been considered a person of interest in the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found Saturday in an Omaha home.
WINTERSET, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
WOWT

2 found dead inside Omaha home

A gas leak ended up with 10 homes having to briefly evacuate. A fantastic morning with temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Partly sunny skies today with highs near 84 in Omaha. Rain chances increase tonight, becoming likely on Monday. A cooler forecast, rain chances Monday. Updated: 23 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gas leak prompts evacuations for Omaha homes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A gas leak prompted some evacuations Saturday. Omaha Fire crews were busy Saturday afternoon along with workers from the Metropolitan Utilities District in North Omaha. A natural gas leak prompted Omaha Fire to evacuate homes in the area of 76th and Bedford. It happened around 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Five Finger Death Punch plans Omaha tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Finger Death Punch is headed to Omaha this fall. On Monday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority passed along the band’s announcement that tickets for the band’s arena tour with Brantley Gilbert would go on sale this week, in conjunction with 5FDP’s “Afterlife” album drop on Friday.
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy