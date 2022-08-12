ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Disastrous start for Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns first-team offense

By Vincent Frank
 4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson made his long-awaited debut with the team on Friday, starting Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars .

All of this comes with Watson having having been suspended six games following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. It also comes with the NFL appealing said suspension and looking for a longer ban.

With all eyes on Watson early Friday evening in Jacksonville, Cleveland’s offense was an absolute disaster to start. That included going three and out on the first possession with Watson missing on both of his passes while being booed by fans in Duval.

On Cleveland’s second possession, running back D’Ernest Johnson lost a fumble. It led to a Jaguars field goal and a 6-0 Browns deficit.

The Browns’ third possession with Deshaun Watson making his first NFL appearance in 19 months included penalties impacting the offense. That included a holding call on wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and false start.

All said, Watson finished the evening having completed 1-of-5 passes while leading Cleveland to a total of seven yards on eight plays.

Deshaun Watson apologizes to victims

Immediately ahead of his Browns debut, Watson took time to apologize to those who had accused him of sexual misconduct in civil court. It is his first public apology since allegations surfaced early last year.

“I’m truly sorry to all the women that I’ve impacted in this situation. (There are) decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back.”

Deshaun Watson ahead of Friday’s game

As noted above, an arbitrator in the Watson disciplinary case handed him a six-game suspension. The NFL is currenty in the process of appealing said suspension with an eye on an indefinite ban lasting at least a calendar year.

Despite this, Cleveland is opting to have its new star quarterback suit up to get a feel for its offense. What we saw Friday evening in Jacksonville was not a great start.

