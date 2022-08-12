Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton to perform at Raiders kickoff

Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton is set to perform at the Las Vegas Raider's home preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

According to the Las Vegas Raiders, Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton will sing the National Anthem prior to the kickoff and will be joined by the Las Vegas Academy Singers.

The Las Vegas Raiders say Mr. Las Vegas is one of only two people to receive the city’s Medal of Honor. Additionally, the Academy Singers consists of 43 people and have won 12 Grammys from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.