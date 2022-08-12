ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRIS 6 News

Local businesses dismissed from catering at American Bank Center

By Andrew Christiansen
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ONyj6_0hFR4BuM00

When Malcolm DeShields takes a catering order, he makes sure his client’s requests are taken care of. He’s the owner of the Bar-B-Q Man in Corpus Christi and provided food and alcohol for events at the American Bank Center about twice a year.

However, the Oak View Group, the new management company that took over the American Bank Center earlier this summer, told DeShields and other local businesses that they wouldn’t be able to cater events.

For DeShields, that means he won’t be able to give his workers extra hours and they won’t be able to get extra tips from the events. It also means nonprofits he donates to won’t receive some of the proceeds from the events.

“I will be saddened that the business that is available to the local community at the American Bank Center will disappear for us and our clients,” DeShields said.

DeShields said the Oak View Group is offering him a chance to have his food in the concessions, but he said it doesn’t fit his business model.

The Oak View Group’s general manger Brian Martin said they’re providing all the alcohol at the American Bank Center because of liability and legality issues.

Casey Lain is the owner of the House of Rock in Downtown Corpus Christi and is also in the same boat as DeShields.

He’s been catering events at the American Bank Center for about 10 years and said he was never told by the Oak View Group that he was being dismissed as a caterer.

“It’s disheartening and more than anything it’s not having a seat at the table,” Lain said.

Lain requested a meeting with the Oak View Group and said it took three weeks to schedule a meeting.

He said they are allowing him to be a food vendor, and said although he likes the idea of local vendors providing food, he doesn’t want to because it would compromise the quality of his food.

“House of Rock pizza is delicious when it comes to a House of Rock oven to a House of Rock table," Lain said. "Cooking it off-site and bringing it in or cooking it in an oven that’s a different style than ovens we use — It would be a different product than we serve here."

He said the groups holding events should be allowed to choose their own caterer.

DeShields and Lain were at the city council meeting on Tuesday and shared their concerns.

DeShields said he and Lain will be meeting with the city council next week.

The City of Corpus Christi’s city manager Peter Zanoni said he is on board with the Oak View Group’s business model.

Comments / 5

HaylSaytan
4d ago

That’s what these outsiders come and do, raise the prices, cut out the cultural aspects all to turn profit and make a classist impression. I called it when these elitists were hired at ABC, they were all not from here and trying to make a name. Sad that local community businesses cannot be mutually respected for their quality not the optics.

Reply
7
Yaya03
4d ago

I will Not support Oak View Group and/or attend Any function @ the American Bank Center. You've been Boycotted!Best wishes to our Local Businesses!

Reply
4
Texas Rose
3d ago

Zanoni is not for the business owners of Corpus...they probably bought him off...need to start keeping track of their decisions and make them one term politicians!

Reply
3
Related
multihousingnews.com

Castle Lanterra Sells 2 in Texas

Both properties are located in Corpus Christi and total 570 units. Castle Lanterra has sold a pair of apartment communities totaling 570 units in Corpus Christi, Texas. According to Castle Lanterra, the firm sold Azure, a 220-unit community, to Sundance Bay and Baypoint Apartments, a 350-unit community, to Pegasus Real Estate, for undisclosed prices.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Caterer#Alcohol#Bar#The American Bank Center#The Oak View Group
delmar.edu

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Kleberg President Richard Morin Addressing DMC Summer Graduates on Aug. 19 in Selena Auditorium

(Click photo to enlarge, download and access cutline) The graduation ceremony will be a homecoming of sorts for Richard “Rick” B. Morin, President of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Kleberg. The Del Mar College (DMC) alumnus will address the College’s Class of August 2022 during commencement on Friday, Aug. 19, in Selena Auditorium. The ceremony begins at 7 p.m.
ALICE, TX
victoriatx.org

Developer announces new apartment complex for seniors

PHOTO #1: This illustration provided by FishPond Development LLC shows a future FishPond apartment complex in Alice, Texas. FishPond is planning to build a similar three-story complex in Victoria. PHOTO #2: This map shows the future location of FishPond at Victoria, a new apartment complex for seniors. FishPond Development LLC...
VICTORIA, TX
mysoutex.com

Refugio Specialty Clinic welcomes general surgeon

The Refugio Specialty Clinic will have a Victoria surgeon providing services to Refugio County residents each second Friday of the month. Dr. Arturo Gonzalez, a general and bariatric surgeon with the DeTar Healthcare System, will begin seeing patients on Aug. 12. “Dr. Gonzalez will provide general surgery services,” said Corey...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
townandtourist.com

35 Best Things To Do Corpus Christi (Fun for Everyone!)

The scenic city of Corpus Christi is nestled inside a bay alongside a spectacular island on the Gulf of Mexico. This Texan town is known for its adventurous water sports such as kiteboarding, sailing and windsurfing. It’s also home to the Windsurfing World Championships. Besides it’s watersports, there are many...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Rock N Roll Flea Market returns to the House of Rock

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rock N Roll Flea Market returned to the House of Rock, Saturday afternoon!. 3NEWS spoke with founder Rafael Davila who said that it's a great place for collectors interested in vintage albums, t-shirts, posters, and much more. It's also a way for locals to showcase their own stuff.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Miles apart, but family nonetheless

When I notified my sister Catherine and my cousin Patsy that our second cousin, Thomas Maples of Kingsville, had died last week, I had to explain to Patsy how he was connected to the family. She was born too late to participate in the large Wilson family get-togethers that occurred frequently when I was growing up, and, as a result, didn’t know how he was related.
KINGSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi crews face HAZMAT fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fire near downtown Corpus Christi turned into a HAZMAT situation for first responding crews this morning. The blaze started just after 11 a.m. on Lester St. near Antelope St. after a transformer caught on fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames in 20...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy