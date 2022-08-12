ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Former Portsmouth daycare owner faces 19 charges after townhome fire

By Kelsey Jones
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k79ZJ_0hFR47Sh00

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— A Portsmouth woman is facing 19 charges after a fire occurred in a Portsmouth neighborhood with nine children inside.

Just months after a fire that took place in Charlestowne Condominiums, you can still see the aftermath. Seven children were hospitalized and according to court documents the daycare owner is facing 19 charges.

"I smelt the fire 2 houses beside me and I was wondering what's going on. I heard kids screaming outside," said Davion Blackwell who witnessed the fire.

Blackwell took News 3 back to that tragic day in April when a Portsmouth townhome fire left seven kids hospitalized. News 3 learned the home was licensed as a daycare.

"Ever since I've seen the fire I look at it, and I still can't believe that all those little kids had to go through that," said Blackwell.

Dewanna Seward was operating the daycare inside of her home called Indoor/Outdoor Reach LLC. Nine children were inside the home at the time of the fire, with no adults or parents present. 19 charges now coming down on Seward, some include child abuse and neglect, child cruelty, and unlawful wounding.

"It's so traumatizing for all those little kids to be in that house," said Blackwell.

Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones asked Blackwell does he believe that the charges against Seward were reasonable or harsh.

"Sometimes you have to pay for stuff and you have to deal with the consequences," said Blackwell.

But just a few doors down another neighbor disagrees. He did not want to go on camera but tells us he is friends with Seward and believes accidents happen.

According to court documents Seward is out on bond, but she's not allowed to supervise any child who is under the age of 14.

Comments / 5

Joan Hill
4d ago

If the kids were in the home alone she should charged with everything possible. If an adult we're present in the home, that would change the entire situation. True accidents do happen, but 9 kids were not "accidentally" left alone, period.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

17-year-old goes to hospital after Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say a 17-year-old male went to the hospital with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning. He was one of at least three people shot in the city overnight. Police announced the news about the 17-year-old at 12:37 a.m. and said his injury wasn’t...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Two people shot in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday morning. According to police, both incidents happened at 12:36 a.m. At this time, they haven't confirmed whether or not the two shootings are connected. At that time, a 17-year-old walked into a hospital with...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accidents Happen#Townhome#Daycare#Charlestowne Condominiums#Indoor Outdoor Reach Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

Portsmouth police: 2-year-old dies days after he was shot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a toddler has died days after he was found shot at his home. Portsmouth police say officers responding to a report of a gunshot wound on Deep Creek Boulevard on Wednesday night found the 2-year-old boy inside his home with a life-threatening injury.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy