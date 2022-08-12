Former Portsmouth daycare owner faces 19 charges after townhome fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— A Portsmouth woman is facing 19 charges after a fire occurred in a Portsmouth neighborhood with nine children inside.

Just months after a fire that took place in Charlestowne Condominiums, you can still see the aftermath. Seven children were hospitalized and according to court documents the daycare owner is facing 19 charges.

"I smelt the fire 2 houses beside me and I was wondering what's going on. I heard kids screaming outside," said Davion Blackwell who witnessed the fire.

Blackwell took News 3 back to that tragic day in April when a Portsmouth townhome fire left seven kids hospitalized. News 3 learned the home was licensed as a daycare.

"Ever since I've seen the fire I look at it, and I still can't believe that all those little kids had to go through that," said Blackwell.

Dewanna Seward was operating the daycare inside of her home called Indoor/Outdoor Reach LLC. Nine children were inside the home at the time of the fire, with no adults or parents present. 19 charges now coming down on Seward, some include child abuse and neglect, child cruelty, and unlawful wounding.

"It's so traumatizing for all those little kids to be in that house," said Blackwell.

Our News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones asked Blackwell does he believe that the charges against Seward were reasonable or harsh.

"Sometimes you have to pay for stuff and you have to deal with the consequences," said Blackwell.

But just a few doors down another neighbor disagrees. He did not want to go on camera but tells us he is friends with Seward and believes accidents happen.

According to court documents Seward is out on bond, but she's not allowed to supervise any child who is under the age of 14.