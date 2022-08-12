ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
Man pinned in train car rescued by San Antonio firefighters

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department rescued a 41 year-old man who was pinned inside a train early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Quintana Rd. at around 4:48 a.m. Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the train cart and...
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women

SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts

National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
Jury finds man guilty of killing woman with machete, ax

SAN ANTONIO – A jury returned a guilty verdict after more than an hour of deliberation in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a woman with a machete and an ax in front of her boyfriend and two roommates. Rafael Castillo is charged with murder in...
Texas student drops from school to adopt baby found in dumpster

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A college-aged Texas student who dropped his classes to adopt an abandoned baby found in a dumpster in Haiti has shared his story. Over four years ago, Jimmy Amisial visited Haiti during the Christmas season. He went to see family and bring presents for children in an orphanage. On his way to the orphanage, he came across a baby boy crying with no clothes in a dumpster and being eaten by fire ants.
San Antonio gang member sentenced to 10 years on firearm, drug charges

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm violations. 27-year-old Kenton Maurice Haynes was found guilty in March of one count of receipt of firearm while under indictment; one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Storage unit on west side burglarized

SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building. San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410. Officers received a call about two people seen...

