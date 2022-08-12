Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
Police looking for suspect involved in hit-and-run in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the person who's responsible for a hit-and-run in west San Antonio that happened Tuesday morning, officials say. Around 1:30 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to highway 90W near the 36th exit for reports of a person hit by a vehicle.
foxsanantonio.com
18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler tipped over on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the driver did not suffer any injuries. Northbound to Loop 410 and the on-ramp on the access road will temporarily be closed.
news4sanantonio.com
Man pinned in train car rescued by San Antonio firefighters
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department rescued a 41 year-old man who was pinned inside a train early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Quintana Rd. at around 4:48 a.m. Firefighters were able to pull the man out of the train cart and...
'Traffickers don't discriminate': Advocates say San Antonio remains a hotspot for exploitation of children
SAN ANTONIO — Three of the 84 child victims rescued in a national operation to bust sex trafficking crimes this month were found in the San Antonio area, according to the FBI. The bureau says 225 victims in all were found being exploited during "Operation Cross Country," the youngest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police search for suspect in hit-and-run accident that left teen injured
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager is in the hospital and police are investigating a hit-and-run accident. Police say an SUV hit the teen then fled the scene. The incident happened Sunday at the intersection of Kirk Place & Frio City Rd. at around 10:07 p.m. According to police, the 19-year-old...
News Channel 25
Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women
SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
Man who was train hopping, freed after being trapped for nearly 12 hours
SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are currently on the southwest side after freeing a man who was trapped in a train near Quintana Road. Investigators said the man was train hopping and had arrived in San Antonio via a train from Eagle Pass around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening. When...
Amazon truck crashes into Grady's BBQ on San Antonio's Northeast Side
Your deliveries might be delayed today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sanantoniothingstodo.com
National Thrift Shop Day 2022 in San Antonio – Deals & Discounts
National Thrift Shop Day is celebrated each year on the 17th of August. According to NationalToday.com August 17 is dedicated to promoting charitable causes and supporting local thrift stores. Thrift stores work to support the needy and assist the most disadvantaged members of their communities. Thrift stores go by many other names, including consignment shops, second-hand stores, resale shops, and hospice shops.
KTSA
Driver attempting to flee the scene of a crash gets t-boned by another vehicle on San Antonio West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for several people who scattered after the car they were in crashed with two other vehicles. It all started just before 1 A.M. Monday when the driver of a red sedan crashed into a car near downtown. They didn’t...
KTSA
One killed in crash on San Antonio’s Southwest side, police believe speed was the cause
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Sunday afternoon crash on the Southwest side has claimed the life of a driver who was reportedly going too fast. San Antonio Police say the crash at around 4 P.M. was in the Eastbound lane of 90 near South General McMullen. The driver...
KSAT 12
Jury finds man guilty of killing woman with machete, ax
SAN ANTONIO – A jury returned a guilty verdict after more than an hour of deliberation in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a woman with a machete and an ax in front of her boyfriend and two roommates. Rafael Castillo is charged with murder in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Waste not, want not for one San Antonio west-side family
SAN ANTONIO — As if it's been assaulted by an angry porcupine, San Antonio's water-delivery system has been poked full of holes by the drought. What used to be 100 or so water main breaks per month rose to more than 400 in June and 700 in July. By the end of August, officials say, they expect they'll have seen at least 800 breaks.
A Giant Tortoise Was Found In A Texas Park & No One Knows How It Got There
The African Spurred Tortoise is not native to the area.
El Chaparral remains a family affair 50 years strong in San Antonio
El Chaparral has been serving San Antonio since the 1970s.
Escaped 12-Foot Python Found Under Parked Car In Texas Neighborhood
The snake escaped her locked enclosure.
news4sanantonio.com
North East ISD wants to recruit officers by heading to police academies
SAN ANTONIO – North East ISD is getting creative in an effort to recruit more officers to the district's police department. Instead of waiting for officers to come to the district, the district is going straight to the source to hire the best. North East Police Chief Wally McCampbell...
News Channel 25
Texas student drops from school to adopt baby found in dumpster
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A college-aged Texas student who dropped his classes to adopt an abandoned baby found in a dumpster in Haiti has shared his story. Over four years ago, Jimmy Amisial visited Haiti during the Christmas season. He went to see family and bring presents for children in an orphanage. On his way to the orphanage, he came across a baby boy crying with no clothes in a dumpster and being eaten by fire ants.
fox7austin.com
San Antonio gang member sentenced to 10 years on firearm, drug charges
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A San Antonio man was sentenced today to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearm violations. 27-year-old Kenton Maurice Haynes was found guilty in March of one count of receipt of firearm while under indictment; one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Storage unit on west side burglarized
SAN ANTONIO — Burglary of Building. San Antonio Police have two people in custody after a storage unit on the west side of San Antonio was burglarized Saturday. It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the 2400 block of SW Loop 410. Officers received a call about two people seen...
Comments / 0