Newaygo, MI

1077 WRKR

What Are These Unidentified Abandoned Ruins in Newaygo, Michigan?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I can't find any information on what these ruins in Newaygo used to be. They are not the remains of the abandoned Rowe Manufacturing Company – those ruins sit alongside the Muskegon River. But these crumblings are back in the woods on Brooks Creek, a tad southeast of the Rowe factory.
WOOD

Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
22 WSBT

Road crews find Mastodon bones in West Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A construction project turned into a dig site after road crews uncovered mastodon bones in West Michigan. The skeleton appeared to be 60% of a single, juvenile mastodon that died over 11,700 years ago, Dr. Cory Redman, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's science curator, said.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Verplank to open Muskegon port facility

A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
abc12.com

DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area

GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Nonprofit rebrands, opens second location

A local nonprofit providing mobility equipment to those in need has rebranded and expanded with a new office. Alternatives in Motion last week said it completed a rebranding project and is now Renew Mobility. The organization also is expanding with a new office at 1148 W. Western Ave., Unit 1204, in Muskegon, in addition to its Grand Rapids office, 2215 29th St. SE, Suite A6.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Holland's iconic town crier, John Karsten, passes away

HOLLAND, Michigan — The City of Holland's iconic town crier passed away Saturday at the age of 85. John Karsten immigrated from the Netherlands to Holland. Once in West Michigan, he served as the city's crier for 40 years before retiring in 2019. He was also the President of the Town Crier’s Guild of America.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

