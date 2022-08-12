Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Related
West Michigan bridge reopens, long detour ends
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Construction of a Maple Island Road bridge is complete, meaning motorists no longer have to take a 36-mile detour. The bridge over Brooks Creek reopened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 15, after being closed for two months. The bridge near the border of Muskegon and...
Bring A Blanket, Lake Michigan Temperatures Are Plummeting Below Average For This Time of Year
Last weekend felt a little cooler than average, but it wasn't just the air that was cooler, it turns out the water at some Lake Michigan beaches has plummeted thanks to cool air that blew in and cooled water temperatures off shore. According to data from SeaTemperature.com and Seagull, you...
The water is so cold at some Lake Michigan beaches, there’s a hypothermia risk
Lake Michigan is so cold at Holland State Park and other beaches that there’s a risk of hypothermia, according to officials. A photo posted to the state park’s Facebook page shows the water temperature at 50 degrees Tuesday morning, Aug. 16.
What Are These Unidentified Abandoned Ruins in Newaygo, Michigan?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. I can't find any information on what these ruins in Newaygo used to be. They are not the remains of the abandoned Rowe Manufacturing Company – those ruins sit alongside the Muskegon River. But these crumblings are back in the woods on Brooks Creek, a tad southeast of the Rowe factory.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
22 WSBT
Road crews find Mastodon bones in West Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A construction project turned into a dig site after road crews uncovered mastodon bones in West Michigan. The skeleton appeared to be 60% of a single, juvenile mastodon that died over 11,700 years ago, Dr. Cory Redman, the Grand Rapids Public Museum's science curator, said.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Verplank to open Muskegon port facility
A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
AOL Corp
See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan's Grand River
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some Michigan cities just had a Top 5 coldest August day
Saturday wasn’t just somewhat cooler than a normal August day. It was actually one of the coldest days ever for any August day at some Michigan cities. The very chilly Saturday afternoon temperatures were produced by two conditions- an already overall cool weather pattern and a steady rain during the middle of the day.
Lottery underway to hunt township park property near Holland
HOLLAND, MI – The annual lottery to hunt deer on Huyser Farm Park in Laketown Township is now open for applications. Through Sept. 16, people can fill out an application for a chance at archery hunting deer on the township park property located at 4188 64th St. The park is about five miles southwest of Holland.
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
abc12.com
DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area
GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
‘Really Unique’ Mastodon Skeleton Found In Michigan
The skeleton is from the Ice Age.
'Monumental Murals': Mother and daughter paint giant art on fence in Grand Haven Twp.
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother only gets a visit from her daughter every few years, but when they're together, they create beautiful, life-size art that will last a lifetime which the community can enjoy. Tucked just off the busy roads of Grand Haven Township, is a...
'Inclusivity for all': Ms. Wheelchair America competition to be held in Grand Rapids this week
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Ms. Wheelchair America organization is holding their pageant this week at the Amway Grand Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids. Contestants from all over the country are competing for the crown — and they are celebrating their 50th year!. The group was created to...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Nonprofit rebrands, opens second location
A local nonprofit providing mobility equipment to those in need has rebranded and expanded with a new office. Alternatives in Motion last week said it completed a rebranding project and is now Renew Mobility. The organization also is expanding with a new office at 1148 W. Western Ave., Unit 1204, in Muskegon, in addition to its Grand Rapids office, 2215 29th St. SE, Suite A6.
Cedar Springs home expected to be a total loss after fire
CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Cedar Springs Fire Department says a house was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Dispatchers learned of a fire in an attached garage around 12:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Becker Ct. Multiple fire departments responded to fight the blaze, and by the...
Road near Whitehall to close for several days this week
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of South Shore Drive near Whitehall will be closed for several days. A 2-mile stretch of South Shore between Scenic Drive and Nestrom Road in Fruitland Township will be closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission.
Holland's iconic town crier, John Karsten, passes away
HOLLAND, Michigan — The City of Holland's iconic town crier passed away Saturday at the age of 85. John Karsten immigrated from the Netherlands to Holland. Once in West Michigan, he served as the city's crier for 40 years before retiring in 2019. He was also the President of the Town Crier’s Guild of America.
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0