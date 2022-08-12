ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Horse Racing Day at Illinois State Fair

By Danny Connolly
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair celebrated its County Fair and Horse Racing Day with rounds of harness racing.

Fillies and colts raced in entry races for the Colt Stakes Championship. The racetrack at the fair is considered to be one of the fastest tracks in the world.

Fair officials think these races are a gateway to more horse racing fans.

“Our hope is that those who have never experienced harness racing at the fair will come out and enjoy these races,” Jerry Costello, Illinois Department of Agriculture, said.

Every horse participating in races at the fair has been either conceived or foaled in Illinois.

The harness racing continues at noon on Saturday, August 13, as well as Wednesday and Thursday. All harness races are free with general fair admission.

