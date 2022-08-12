FREMONT -- Emergency crews were at the scene of a major traffic collision involving multiple vehicles, including a police car, in Fremont on Monday morning.The crash was reported at about 10:40 a.m. at Mission and Warm Springs boulevards.At around 10:40 a.m., an officer was responding to a service call with lights and sirens at the intersection of Mission and Warm Springs boulevards when an uninvolved community member collided into their marked patrol car, said police.A police spokesperson said the driver continued straight and ran into more than one stopped vehicle. Chopper video showed a Fremont police cruiser in the middle of the intersection with major front-end damage. Four other vehicles, including a shuttle bus, were also involved.The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and was treated and released the same afternoon. The driver said they had pain, but was not brought to the hospital, said a police spokesperson. All lanes were blocked until about 1 p.m., Fremont police said in an advisory. Motorists were asked to avoid the area. The crash is still under investigation.

