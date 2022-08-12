ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

East San Jose home is an easy target for car crashes at off-ramp intersection, hit by vehicles 23 times

A home in East San Jose has become a magnet for car crashes. The man who lives there says his property has been hit 23 times since Interstate 680 was built in the 70s. Ray Minter lives off Jackson Avenue at the intersection of Bambi Lane. His home is directly across the street from the Jackson offramp from I-680. Minter says cars come barrelling off the freeway too fast and can’t make the right turn, especially if they are in the center lane, which allows drivers to turn right or go straight onto Bambi Lane. "Take out the center lane, no right-hand turns for the center," Minter told KPIX.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Firefighters respond to brush fire in Brisbane

BRISBANE, Calif. - Firefighters are responding to a brush fire in Brisbane Monday evening. North County Fire Authority first posted about the fire off of West Hill Place at around 8:30 p.m. No homes are threatened they said. North County Fire responds to incidents in Daly City, Brisbane and Pacifica....
BRISBANE, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose home hit by cars 23 times

Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

High heat brings day of wildfires to Bay Area

DUBLIN, Calif. - High heat and dry conditions, created a busy day for firefighters across the Bay Area on Monday and are expected to do the same on Tuesday, when temperatures could soar into the triple digits. A wildfire in Dublin, sparked by a car fire on the westbound side...
DUBLIN, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Car Accident near Burrell Court [San Jose, CA]

Man Dies after Solo-Car Collision near West Hedding Street. The incident happened at around 3:18 a.m., in San Jose’s Rose Garden neighborhood, near the intersection of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street. According to the responding officers, a 2005 Infiniti SUV, driven by an adult male, was traveling west...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Officer hospitalized after major multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont

FREMONT -- Emergency crews were at the scene of a major traffic collision involving multiple vehicles, including a police car, in Fremont on Monday morning.The crash was reported at about 10:40 a.m. at Mission and Warm Springs boulevards.At around 10:40 a.m., an officer was responding to a service call with lights and sirens at the intersection of Mission and Warm Springs boulevards when an uninvolved community member collided into their marked patrol car, said police.A police spokesperson said the driver continued straight and ran into more than one stopped vehicle.    Chopper video showed a Fremont police cruiser in the middle of the intersection with major front-end damage. Four other vehicles, including a shuttle bus, were also involved.The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and was treated and released the same afternoon. The driver said they had pain, but was not brought to the hospital, said a police spokesperson.    All lanes were blocked until about 1 p.m., Fremont police said in an advisory. Motorists were asked to avoid the area. The crash is still under investigation.
FREMONT, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three women and male killed in Tesla versus tractor-trailer crash in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Three women and male killed in Tesla versus tractor-trailer crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
L.A. Weekly

3 Hospitalized after Head-On Crash on Highway 1 [San Mateo County, CA]

Traffic Collision near Half Moon Bay Airport Left Several Hospitalized. The incident happened on August 10th involving two vehicles crashing head-on near the Half Moon Bay Airport and Mezza Luna Restaurant, per initial reports. Police stated that an SUV collide with a sedan head-on, for reasons unknown; however authorities suspected...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cooling centers open in parts of the Bay Area Tuesday

High heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for inland parts of the Bay Area Tuesday, prompting some local agencies to set up cooling centers to help residents beat the heat.The extreme heat conditions led KPIX's meteorologists to declare Tuesday a First Alert Weather day and the National Weather Service to issue widespread heat advisory and extreme heat watch.Cities included in the watch were Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, San Ramon and Blackhawk.The Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services Department (EHSD) is opening the following cooling centers on Tuesday, August 16, from 8 a.m....
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they are investigating three separate deadly vehcile crashes over the weekend. The first occurred on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road, said CHP. A 2020 black BMW was driving eastbound and went into the two-way left turn lane and hit the left front The post Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

Coast Guard operation stops 4 illegal voyages at Lake Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Coast Guard stopped four illegal voyages this month at Lake Tahoe during a multi-day operation where investigators boarded more than 60 boats. The operation ran from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 4-7. The Coast Guard in a news release said investigators boarded boats to verify...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF Bay ferry passenger jumps overboard

OAKLAND (KRON) – A passenger on a San Francisco Bay ferry “is believed to have jumped” overboard into the Oakland Estuary on Sunday, according to a statement from the Water Emergency Transportation Authority. “The captain was notified by witnesses and immediately turned the vessel around to initiate rescue procedures,” the statement reads. “First responders were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

20-year-old Oakland man drowns in Rio Vista

OAKLAND, Calif. - A 20-year-old Oakland man died Sunday after he drowned in the Rio Vista. At approximately 8:40 a.m. an unresponsive floating man was reported south of Sandy Beach in Rio Vista, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded and located the deceased man. Family members...
OAKLAND, CA

