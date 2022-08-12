ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

After Uvalde tragedy, some Uvalde parents are choosing private or online education

UVALDE — Brianna Gonzales, fresh off her nursing shift, sat quietly alongside her two sons in Uvalde High School’s auditorium this past week as school district officials laid out for parents new safety measures for the upcoming school year. Gonzales has decided to keep her two sons, a...
Uvalde CISD held a board meeting to discuss possible termination of Chief Arredondo

UVALDE, Texas - Uvalde CISD had a board meeting Monday where they were looking to take a step forward in the possible termination of District Police Chief Pete Arredondo. According to the district’s agenda, not only will they discuss the procedural rules and legal representation of Arredondo’s termination hearing, but many parents have been asking for a virtual school option for students.
Uvalde CISD announces termination hearing for Chief Arredondo

Uvalde, Texas - The Uvalde school board has now announced a termination hearing for district Police Chief Pete Arredondo. They will meet on August 24th, exactly three months after the tragedy. Monday night the school board selected the attorneys that will advise and assist them with Pete Arredondo's termination. Uvalde...
