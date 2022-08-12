ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man is shot dead after a fight erupted outside of a bowling alley

HOUSTON – A man is dead after an argument led to a shooting outside of a bowling alley, police say. Police were dispatched to Woodsage Drive and Bunker Hill Road at 1:15 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds...
