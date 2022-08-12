Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target
India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
Biden calls India an 'indispensable partner' on 75th anniversary of independence
WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated India on 75 years of independence and said the United States and India were "indispensable partners" that would continue to work together to address global challenges in the years ahead.
India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities
SRINAGAR, India, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Indian administered Kashmir on Saturday sacked four government employees, citing their involvement in activities "prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state".
BBC
Independence day speech: PM Narendra Modi calls on Indians to fight misogyny
On Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of India's 75th birthday. Upon his arrival at the 17th Century monument, Mr Modi unfurled the national flag and was greeted by a 21-gun salute. As he took to the stage, helicopters flew past, showering flower petals on the flag.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
The Chinese dream of homeownership is crumbling. The economy could go with it
As financing dries up and debts come due, a cash crunch leaves thousands of homes unfinished, in a crisis with implications for the global economy.
BBC
Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down
A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
The world's most alarming airplane landings
From cliffside runways to mountainous approaches, some of the most hazardous airplane landings are among the most beautiful.
Cricket-India, Australia to clash in two five-test series in next four years
MUMBAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India and Australia will clash in five-test series twice during the next four-year calendar, which will feature more international matches across the game's three formats.
BBC
Siachen glacier: Missing Indian soldier's body found after 38 years
The body of an Indian soldier who went missing in the Himalayas 38 years ago has been found. Chandrashekhar Harbola and 19 colleagues were caught in an avalanche during a patrolling operation in the Siachen glacier along the India-Pakistan border in 1984. Fifteen bodies were recovered later but five remained...
BBC
Independence day speech: Prime Minister Modi's speech fact-checked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, and mentioned several areas where he said his BJP government had made progress. We've checked some of those claims. 'India's efforts in [the] environment are giving results...[an] increase in forest cover, number of national parks...[the] number...
At 75, India’s democracy is under pressure like never before
NEW DELHI (AP) — The Aug. 5 demonstrations by India’s main opposition Congress party against soaring food prices and unemployment began like any other recent protest — an electorally weak opposition taking to the New Delhi streets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s massively popular government. The...
Salman Rushdie attack prompts muted reaction in India and Pakistan
The literary world and public figures across the globe have expressed shock and outrage after the author Salman Rushdie was attacked at an event in New York. But in Pakistan, an Islamic republic, there was a deep silence from celebrated writers and politicians following the attack on the author, while in India, where Rushdie was born, it is a bank holiday this weekend. Apart from some liberals expressing horror at the stabbing, reaction has been muted.
BBC
Chinese 'spy ship' Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka despite Indian concern
A Chinese research ship has docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port despite Indian concerns. The Yuan Wang 5 was given permission to dock on the condition it would not carry out research while in Sri Lankan waters, said port officials. India had previously voiced concerns that the ship would be...
BBC
US 'must contest' Chinese missiles over Taiwan, says admiral
China's decision to fire missiles over Taiwan must be contested, a top US military commander has said. Seventh Fleet commander Vice Admiral Karl Thomas said otherwise such action by China would become the norm, calling it "a gorilla in the room". Beijing held military drills around the self-governing island earlier...
nationalinterest.org
Israel Just Put Doubts About the Iron Dome to Rest
The IDF was understandably pleased by Iron Dome’s performance and its improvement since previous operations. But it seemed confused about what that previous performance had been. Israel began Operation Breaking Dawn last Friday with an airstrike in Gaza that killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander Tayseer Jabari. The Israel...
Navy Times
In think tank’s Taiwan war game, US beats China at high cost
WASHINGTON – In a pessimistic, but realistic, 2026 war game scenario, a combined sabotage and information operation campaign helped Chinese military forces land on the shores of Taiwan. The United States, caught off guard due to another global crisis, must rapidly respond. In this near future, the United States...
CNBC
Chinese tech giants share details of their prized algorithms with top regulator in unprecedented move
Chinese technology giants have shared details of their prized algorithms with the country's powerful cyberspace regulator. It comes after China brought in a law in March governing the way tech firms use recommendation algorithms. Major companies from Alibaba to Tencent are named in the filing with brief descriptions of their...
The 10 Deadliest Battles in World History
War is never pretty, but there can be levels even to the cruelty and ugliness of war, with some almost inconceivably horrendous. Such levels can be measured by one macabre metric: the number of deaths in a battle. To determine the 10 deadliest battles in world history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Deadliest Battles In Human […]
