The literary world and public figures across the globe have expressed shock and outrage after the author Salman Rushdie was attacked at an event in New York. But in Pakistan, an Islamic republic, there was a deep silence from celebrated writers and politicians following the attack on the author, while in India, where Rushdie was born, it is a bank holiday this weekend. Apart from some liberals expressing horror at the stabbing, reaction has been muted.

