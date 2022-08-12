ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
BBC

Independence day speech: PM Narendra Modi calls on Indians to fight misogyny

On Monday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the citizens from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of India's 75th birthday. Upon his arrival at the 17th Century monument, Mr Modi unfurled the national flag and was greeted by a 21-gun salute. As he took to the stage, helicopters flew past, showering flower petals on the flag.
INDIA
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
BBC

Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down

A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
ANIMALS
BBC

Siachen glacier: Missing Indian soldier's body found after 38 years

The body of an Indian soldier who went missing in the Himalayas 38 years ago has been found. Chandrashekhar Harbola and 19 colleagues were caught in an avalanche during a patrolling operation in the Siachen glacier along the India-Pakistan border in 1984. Fifteen bodies were recovered later but five remained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Independence day speech: Prime Minister Modi's speech fact-checked

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, and mentioned several areas where he said his BJP government had made progress. We've checked some of those claims. 'India's efforts in [the] environment are giving results...[an] increase in forest cover, number of national parks...[the] number...
INDIA
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
The Guardian

Salman Rushdie attack prompts muted reaction in India and Pakistan

The literary world and public figures across the globe have expressed shock and outrage after the author Salman Rushdie was attacked at an event in New York. But in Pakistan, an Islamic republic, there was a deep silence from celebrated writers and politicians following the attack on the author, while in India, where Rushdie was born, it is a bank holiday this weekend. Apart from some liberals expressing horror at the stabbing, reaction has been muted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chinese 'spy ship' Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka despite Indian concern

A Chinese research ship has docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port despite Indian concerns. The Yuan Wang 5 was given permission to dock on the condition it would not carry out research while in Sri Lankan waters, said port officials. India had previously voiced concerns that the ship would be...
INDIA
BBC

US 'must contest' Chinese missiles over Taiwan, says admiral

China's decision to fire missiles over Taiwan must be contested, a top US military commander has said. Seventh Fleet commander Vice Admiral Karl Thomas said otherwise such action by China would become the norm, calling it "a gorilla in the room". Beijing held military drills around the self-governing island earlier...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Israel Just Put Doubts About the Iron Dome to Rest

The IDF was understandably pleased by Iron Dome’s performance and its improvement since previous operations. But it seemed confused about what that previous performance had been. Israel began Operation Breaking Dawn last Friday with an airstrike in Gaza that killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander Tayseer Jabari. The Israel...
MILITARY
Navy Times

In think tank’s Taiwan war game, US beats China at high cost

WASHINGTON – In a pessimistic, but realistic, 2026 war game scenario, a combined sabotage and information operation campaign helped Chinese military forces land on the shores of Taiwan. The United States, caught off guard due to another global crisis, must rapidly respond. In this near future, the United States...
FOREIGN POLICY
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Deadliest Battles in World History

War is never pretty, but there can be levels even to the cruelty and ugliness of war, with some almost inconceivably horrendous. Such levels can be measured by one macabre metric: the number of deaths in a battle.  To determine the 10 deadliest battles in world history, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Deadliest Battles In Human […]
COMBAT SPORTS

