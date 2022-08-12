ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Hey Stamford! Food Festival shows off city’s foodie scene

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The city of Stamford kicked off its fifth annual Hey Stamford! Food Festival on Friday.

This event – happening this weekend and next weekend – is taking place at Mill River Park both Fridays after it was rained out twice last year.

First responders, health care workers, and teachers get in for free, as do their families.

“Stamford has a thriving nightlife scene,” said Stamford resident and Hey Stamford! founder PJ Kennedy. “It’s a big foodie scene here in Stamford.”

DJ Pauly D will be making an appearance Saturday night, and WWE superstar LIV Morgan is also hosting a meet and greet on Saturday.

