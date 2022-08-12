ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

City council members to meet on Wednesday

By Dillon Fuhrman
 4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council members will meet in-person and online via Zoom, in accordance with Arizona's Open Meeting Law and to protect the public and reduce the chance of COVID-19.

The meeting will consists of a plaque presentation and to vote on several consent agendas.

The first consent agenda, motion, is about the approval of city council minutes, executive sessions, and the approval of staff recommendations.

The second consent agenda, resolution, is about the City Administrator's authorization to make recommendations to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (AZDLLC) in regards to the Special Event Liquor License applications.

The third and final, consent agenda, adoption of ordinances, is about the rezoning of the Northwest corner of 37th Street and Avenue 10E and S. Avenue 3E and the E. 73rd Street Alignment, declare certain and authorize vacating of the surplus right of way to the Abutting Property Owner, and to authorize annexation of property located at 3182 W. Iron Drive

In addition, the council will introduce new ordinances and will allow the public to air their grievances regarding certain policies or ordinances already enacted.

Finally, the City Administrator will give a notice to the city council on current events that has impacted the City of Yuma.

For more information on the August 17 meeting, click the link here .

KYMA News 11

