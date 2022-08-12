Read full article on original website
PWMania
Matt Riddle to Address His WWE Future on RAW
Matt Riddle will make an appearance on WWE RAW this coming Monday night and participate in an interview segment where he will talk about his future. Riddle has recently experienced a run of misfortune. Randy Orton, a member of the RK-Bro tag team, is currently sidelined due to a back injury, and it was revealed in the storyline that The Bloodline was responsible for his absence.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Start Using His Last Name Again
There have already been some notable changes to the product in the less than a month since Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE, and there will be plenty more. Changing wrestler names because they are their real names or names that were previously used on the independent circuit is one of the things that Triple H seems to be moving away from.
PWMania
Latest News on Plans for Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE Return
The return of Sasha Banks and Naomi to WWE TV is still expected for the near future, but it appears that the company will hold off until the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament is completed. Banks and Naomi reached an agreement to return, now with Triple H is running creative.
PWMania
WWE Star Returning a Previous Gimmick?
With Triple H now in charge of WWE creative, Butch, once known as Pete Dunne, may have hinted at returning to a gimmick that fans have already seen. A number of former WWE stars, including Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter Lumis, Top Dolla, Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis, and B-FAB, have returned since Triple H was appointed the company’s new head of creative.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Drops Hint at a Return to the Company
A former WWE star recently teased his return to the company on Twitter or appears to be waiting for a call to do so. Although Lio Rush’s experience with the WWE did not finish as he had intended and a number of alleged problems caused his departure, it appears that he is open to joining the company again. On Twitter, Rush shared a photo of himself managing the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley back when he was a member of the Raw roster.
PWMania
Video of Referee Finally Having Enough of Being Bullied by Seth Rollins Goes Viral
A video clip from WWE’s live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022 was uploaded to Twitter by user @FabulousBoss_. Seth Rollins started bullying the referee during his match with Dolph Ziggler. When the referee had had enough, he began screaming at Rollins, who then cowered away. Click here for full results from the event.
PWMania
Rob Van Dam Comments on Possibly Teaming Up With Matt Riddle in WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, RVD commented on possibly teaming up with Matt Riddle in WWE:. “That would be awesome, yeah (teaming with Riddle). I feel like if they...
PWMania
Ezekiel and Elias’ Father Appears on WWE RAW and Threatens Kevin Owens
WWE provided a storyline update on Ezekiel this week on WWE RAW, and for those curious, his storyline with his “brother” will continue, at some time in the future. It was revealed that Ezekiel is now receiving medical attention after Kevin Owens’ vicious attack last week. A photo of Ezekiel being surrounded by his family in the hospital was shown, as seen above. Elias was one of the individuals featured.
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. – Promo with The Judgment Day. – Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/15/22)
Tonight’s RAW will be broadcast live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, continuing the Road to WWE Clash at The Castle. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show and is now being advertised on both the arena and WWE Events websites.
PWMania
Updated WWE Clash at The Castle Card, New Match Revealed
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is now confirmed for WWE Clash at The Castle. In a sit-down interview on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, Riddle revealed that he has officially received the all-clear from his doctor to compete in the ring. Riddle issued a challenge for Clash at The Castle during a confrontation with Rollins, and WWE later confirmed the match.
PWMania
A WWE Representative Allegedly Reached Out to a Wrestler Under Contract to AEW
A wrestler signed to AEW reportedly told the company that a representative from WWE contacted them regarding a potential comeback, according to Fightful Select. The AEW wrestler was allegedly contacted by a representative of WWE’s talent relations division, but the wrestler is content with AEW and doesn’t want to leave.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Teases AEW TV Debut?
Recent social media activity is fueling speculation about the possibility of another former WWE star joining AEW. As PWMania.com previously reported, during a backstage taped promo featuring Miro, there appeared to be a hint thrown on AEW Dynamite. Miro made it quite clear that he opposes the House of Black...
PWMania
Kane Explains Why He Doesn’t Want to Take Bumps During WWE Appearances
Glenn “Kane” Jacobs recently spoke on The Right View for a conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Jacobs commented on making appearances in WWE while working as the mayor of Knox County, TN:. “I actually don’t do that much anymore. I don’t want to get into a...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Viewership and Rating Report for 8/12/22
Ratings fell for Friday’s WWE SmackDown. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the broadcast had an average of 1.927 million viewers on FOX, down from 2.093 million a week earlier. The episode received a 0.44 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic, down from a 0.49 rating a week...
NFL・
PWMania
Should Drew McIntyre Win The Title?
We knew that there would be a change in philosophy when Triple H took over as head of creative when Vince McMahon “retired” from WWE, and while some fans will jump on the Triple H band wagon because they think it makes them “better fans” (WWE is still getting their money and Vince is still the biggest stockholder) a specific segment from last night’s Raw became a topic of discussion on social media.
PWMania
Producers for Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed
The producers for last week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. – Tyson Kidd produced the opening women’s segment with Asuka, Alexa Bliss, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and others. – Kenn Doane produced Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins. –...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 15, 2022. Kicking off this weeks Raw with Judgment Day then comes to the ring as we head to a video of the events involving them and the Mysterios last week. The crowd loudly boos them as Rhea Ripley says that they run Raw....
PWMania
News on How Many Tickets Have Been Sold for WWE WrestleMania 39 So Far
The first-day ticket sales for WWE Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California were the best in the event’s history, according to Michael Cole, who made the announcement on the August 12th, 2022 episode of Smackdown. The company is “ecstatic,” according to sources in WWE, about the early ticket sales, reports Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
PWMania
WWE Live Event Results From Salisbury, MD 8/13/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Live event at the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) retains over Ricochet. Seth Rollins defeated Dolph Ziggler. After the match, Rollins continued to attack Ziggler with Riddle making the save. Triple Threat WWE United States Title...
