KLST Evening Forecast: Friday August 12th

By Kris Boone
 4 days ago

Much drier across the Concho Valley with a few isolated showers in the southeastern parts of the area. Most of the region will stay dry through the weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Tonight, overnight lows will fall back into the mid 70s.

Quiet conditions will continue throughout the weekend with some possible isolated showers in the southern parts along Interstate 10.

The hot and dry conditions will continue to roll into the beginning of next week, but by midweek as the kiddos start heading back to school the state of Texas could see a significant change in the weather pattern. This will increase rain chances, cloud coverage, and also cool down those afternoon highs. A welcome change for those who have been looking forward to some cooler, fall-like weather since May.

