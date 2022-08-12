ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Houston home health care business owner sent to prison for $10M Medicare fraud

HOUSTON, TX -- A 59-year-old Houston woman has been sent to federal prison following her conviction of committing and conspiracy to commit health care fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Naomi Moore pleaded guilty April 7. Today, U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge imposed the statutory maximum of 60 months...
HOUSTON, TX
constructiondive.com

Bechtel to move Houston office

Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
HOUSTON, TX
KTRE

Polk County approves contract to bring fiber broadband service

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Broadband expansion efforts are in progress to extend internet access to rural areas in Polk County. “It’s going to make a tremendous difference in terms of the services that we can provide as a government entity and in terms of the services that our residents can expect and should expect,” said County Judge Sydney Murphy. Attempts to get reliable internet have been a long-term effort since 2018.
POLK COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Montgomery County, TX
Montgomery County, TX
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealth buys Houston Medicare insurer

UnitedHealth disclosed in a regulatory filing it has acquired KS Plan Administrators, a Medicare health insurer in Houston, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 16. KS Plan Administrators is affiliated with Kelsey-Seybold, a Houston-based medical group that a stock analyst said in July had been acquired by UnitedHealth Group for about $2 billion, according to the report. UnitedHealth Group has not commented on the financial terms or ownership structure of the Kelsey-Seybold transaction, saying in July that its Optum business for healthcare services is now "aligned" with the physician group.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY ASSOCIATE JUDGE SWORN IN

Echo Hutson, a Montgomery County District Attorney Prosecutor and Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit won the last election for Montgomery County Court at Law Number 4. She will take office in January. However, since Montgomery County recently lost two Associate Judges David Blustein and Judge Paul Domico and there was a void. The two judges were terminated as a result of an investigation by the county attorney’s office. Justices of the Peace and District Judges were having to fill the slot to magistrate persons arrested. This was taking many hours. Commissioners approved the plan to fill the two slots. Echo will fill the position until she takes office in her courtroom in January. Echo Hutson, Judge Hutson was sworn in on Monday by Judge Michalk, Judge of the 221st District Court.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
bloghouston.com

Street talk about electing Republican judges in November 2022

Aubrey Taylor is a social media news person and publisher of a local political magazine active primarily around election cycles, when he features as many local races as he can. Aubrey has been walking the streets of downtown Houston recently, taking the temperature of the room so to speak, and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cleveland, Devers, Hardin, Liberty, Tarkington ISDs receive positive ratings on TEA report card

The Texas Education Agency on Monday released its 2022 A-F accountability ratings for school districts and campuses, and the results show that five of the seven school districts in Liberty County received scores of B or higher, with Dayton ISD and Hull-Daisetta ISD earning overall ratings of C. Devers ISD, which is comprised of an elementary campus and junior high campus only, had the highest rating county-wide – an A – with a score of 96 out of 100 points. Cleveland, Hardin, Liberty and Tarkington ISDs earned scores of B.
DAYTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Notice of Public Sale #4

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Possible new treatment for Lewy body dementia

A Houston-area man is sharing his journey with a type of dementia, that is often misdiagnosed. Researchers at UTHealth Houston tell us, for the first time, they could be on the brink of a successful treatment to reverse the disease.
HOUSTON, TX

