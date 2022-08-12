ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Primary Election Voters' Guide 2022: Where and when to vote on Election Day in Central Florida

By FOX 35 News Staff
 4 days ago
Nikki Fried leads in democratic primary for Florida governor, UNF poll shows

A recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida shows candidate Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary election for governor, but behind Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race among registered voters. When asked who registered Democrats would vote for among the Democratic nominees...
Fallen Florida soldier remembered at vigil

Family and friends are remembering a soldier from Central Florida who died while training in north Georgia. A vigil is being held at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden to honor 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon.
Gator eats gator: Paddleboarder records alligator's cannibalistic behavior

Video recorded by a paddleboarder in Florida shows a massive alligator having another gator as a snack. Tammy Shaw said she was paddling on Silver Springs in Marion County earlier this month when she spotted an approximately 11-foot alligator that was about the length of her paddleboard. Shaw said the gator was not shy about a recent kill.
'Like winning the lottery': Alligator hunting season begins in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Monday marked the first day of alligator hunting season in Florida. The 10-week season that runs from August 15 to November 1 allows for 24-hour hunting for the first time. Gator hunting season is Kevin Brotz’s favorite time of year. His company Get Bit Outdoors takes...
Florida alligator hunting season: What to know

TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of Floridians now have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators. The statewide gator hunting season begins Monday – and this time, hunters can target gators around the clock. Before, gator season was limited to 17 hours a day, mostly at night. But earlier this year,...
Orlando weather forecast: Central Florida will see high chance of evening storms on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Storms with torrential rain will be popping up after lunch on Wednesday with frequent lightning and gusty winds over 50 mph. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Storms will track southeastward and have no trouble reaching the beaches and potentially severe thunderstorm status, with damaging winds being the biggest threat. Otherwise, the westerly flow brings high humidity, ("swamp flow"), all week.
'Credible threat' made against Homeland Security agents following Trump raid

DALLAS, Texas - Federal law enforcement officials say a ‘credible threat’ has been made against Homeland Security agents working internationally following the FBI executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida. Lester Hayes Jr., the special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in...
Weather Forecast: August 15, 2022

Orlando and Central Florida will see higher humidity levels over the next few days. Rain chances are low on Tuesday except along the Atlantic Coast. By mid-week, a larger part of the FOX 35 viewing area could see rain chances increase.
Video: Paralyzed Florida dog shows baby how to crawl in viral TikTok

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - If you watch one video today, make it this one. A TikTok video has gone viral of a paralyzed dog in Florida ‘teaching’ a baby how to crawl. Lori Dugas, of Port Charlotte, said she filmed the video on August 3. In the adorable video, baby Caleb can be seen observing the way Kahlua the dog moves, as the canine hops past him in what looks like an attempt to teach him. Caleb then starts moving with his leg tucked under his body.
