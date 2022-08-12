Florida Primary Election Voters' Guide 2022: Where and when to vote on Election Day in Central Florida

Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Nikki Fried leads in democratic primary for Florida governor, UNF poll shows
A recent poll conducted by the University of North Florida shows candidate Nikki Fried ahead of Charlie Crist in the Democratic primary election for governor, but behind Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in a head-to-head race among registered voters. When asked who registered Democrats would vote for among the Democratic nominees...
Florida Primary Election: The power of political ads
The Florida Primaries are just weeks away and the political ads are ramping up. John Hanley, Political Science lecturer at UCF, discusses how effective these ads are.
Corrine Brown: Florida congressional candidate
FOX 35's John Brown hosts a sit-down interview with Corrine Brown, Democratic candidate for U.S. House Dist. 10.
Gov. DeSantis plan to make retired first responders teachers is 'too little, too late' says union leader
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a list of changes to state law that he hopes will help fill thousands of teacher vacancies across the state. One of them would make it easier for retired first responders to become teachers. The school year has started, but hundreds of...
Fallen Florida soldier remembered at vigil
Family and friends are remembering a soldier from Central Florida who died while training in north Georgia. A vigil is being held at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden to honor 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon.
Gator eats gator: Paddleboarder records alligator's cannibalistic behavior
Video recorded by a paddleboarder in Florida shows a massive alligator having another gator as a snack. Tammy Shaw said she was paddling on Silver Springs in Marion County earlier this month when she spotted an approximately 11-foot alligator that was about the length of her paddleboard. Shaw said the gator was not shy about a recent kill.
'Like winning the lottery': Alligator hunting season begins in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Monday marked the first day of alligator hunting season in Florida. The 10-week season that runs from August 15 to November 1 allows for 24-hour hunting for the first time. Gator hunting season is Kevin Brotz’s favorite time of year. His company Get Bit Outdoors takes...
Tip from Georgia leads police in Florida to 2 bodies inside Melbourne home
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A request from a Georgia police department for a well-being check at a home in Florida led to the discovery of two people who are believed to be the victims of homicide. Melbourne police officers arrived at 1052 Tanglewood Ln. on Tuesday morning where they discovered...
Florida alligator hunting season: What to know
TAMPA, Fla. - Thousands of Floridians now have the opportunity to legally hunt alligators. The statewide gator hunting season begins Monday – and this time, hunters can target gators around the clock. Before, gator season was limited to 17 hours a day, mostly at night. But earlier this year,...
Orlando weather forecast: Central Florida will see high chance of evening storms on Wednesday
ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Storms with torrential rain will be popping up after lunch on Wednesday with frequent lightning and gusty winds over 50 mph. The highest chance for storms in the Orlando metro will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Storms will track southeastward and have no trouble reaching the beaches and potentially severe thunderstorm status, with damaging winds being the biggest threat. Otherwise, the westerly flow brings high humidity, ("swamp flow"), all week.
Why do Florida airports have so many flight delays? Weather, rocket launches, and more visitors
Florida weather, rocket launches, booming tourism affecting flight delays. The Sunshine State may be to blame for a national travel crisis as more flights than ever are being delayed or canceled. Experts blame the weather, rocket launches, and a growing tourist and business population. Passengers are the ones to suffer the consequences.
Mississippian breaks 25-year state record for whopping 104-pound catfish
NATCHEZ, Miss. - While it wasn’t moonlight on a duck blind, it was a catfish on a trotline in Mississippi earlier this month. Christopher Halley was fishing in the Mississippi River near Natchez when he realized a giant fish had taken hold of his trotline. The 104-pound monster he...
Regional head of Homeland Security shares concerns about fallout from Trump raid, border security
DALLAS, Texas - Federal law enforcement officials say there is growing concern that federal agents will be targeted in retaliation for the FBI executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida. Lester Hayes Jr., the new special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in the...
'Credible threat' made against Homeland Security agents following Trump raid
DALLAS, Texas - Federal law enforcement officials say a ‘credible threat’ has been made against Homeland Security agents working internationally following the FBI executing a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida. Lester Hayes Jr., the special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in...
Weather Forecast: August 15, 2022
Orlando and Central Florida will see higher humidity levels over the next few days. Rain chances are low on Tuesday except along the Atlantic Coast. By mid-week, a larger part of the FOX 35 viewing area could see rain chances increase.
Video: Paralyzed Florida dog shows baby how to crawl in viral TikTok
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - If you watch one video today, make it this one. A TikTok video has gone viral of a paralyzed dog in Florida ‘teaching’ a baby how to crawl. Lori Dugas, of Port Charlotte, said she filmed the video on August 3. In the adorable video, baby Caleb can be seen observing the way Kahlua the dog moves, as the canine hops past him in what looks like an attempt to teach him. Caleb then starts moving with his leg tucked under his body.
Florida gas prices drop for 9th week in a row: Where to find the cheapest gas near you
ORLANDO, Fla. - Floridians are seeing some relief at the gas pumps for the 9th consecutive week as prices continue to fall. AAA says Florida gas prices have dropped another 14 cents per gallon – a total of $1.24 per gallon since mid-June. The average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $3.65. That's the lowest since March 2, 2022.
