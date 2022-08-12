Read full article on original website
Related
Missourians Leave Disgraced Former Gov. Eric Greitens in the Past, Rejecting Attempted Political Comeback
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was defeated in the state's U.S. Senate primary Tuesday, losing the Republican nomination to Eric Schmitt, the state's attorney general. While Greitens didn't win the primary, he commanded considerable attention in the race, due to years-long personal controversies and ads he aired during his campaign.
Texas militia member gets most serious Jan. 6 sentence yet: Just over 7 years
But the judge declined prosecutors' request to treat Guy Reffitt as a terrorist under sentencing guidelines.
Comments / 0